Winter sports notebook: Unbeaten Hanford bowlers hope to keep rolling after holidays

The Hanford High School girls bowling team will head back to the lanes this week with a 9-0 record in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
The Falcons also were undefeated at this point of the 2014-15 season before finishing MCC play 13-1. Last season, they lost one conference match on their way to winning the Class 1A/2A/3A state team title.
But Hanford has been particularly dominant this winter. The Falcons have not dropped a scratch or baker game in MCC play, going 36-0.
In scratch games, juniors Emily Goodnight and Sara Harris each have broken 200 five times. Danyelle Moore has three games of 200 or better, including a 254 on Dec. 6 against Chiawana, and fellow senior Megan Bean has two.
Against Walla Walla on Dec. 13, the Falcons rolled conference season highs of 982 in the first scratch game and 2,259 for the match. Both marks are school records.
Hanford returns from its holiday hiatus to face Pasco on Thursday at Atomic Bowl in Richland. Falcons coach Tim Faix has mapped out several post-break goals for his squad, which is in the 4A ranks this season.
“We’ll be working on spares, 7’s, 10’s, reading and adjusting on lanes and maintaining that positive team energy,” Faix said. “The mental game is always a challenge. It’s hard to push your best foot forward when things are not going as expected for the team or individuals. It’s gotta be one ball at a time; every frame is a new opportunity.”
In the MCC 4A standings, Hanford is ahead of Richland (6-2), Pasco (5-3), Walla Walla (5-4) and Chiawana (3-5).
Kennewick (5-4), in its first season under coaches Trine Tippett and Lisa Martin, easily leads the way among the conference’s 1A/2A/3A teams. Selah (1-7) picked up its first victory of the season Dec. 19 against Connell (0-9).
Boys swimming
The Kentridge Invitational will be held Saturday in Federal Way at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, which will host next month’s boys state swim championships. Richland and Hanford are expected to be in the Kentridge field.
At last year’s meet, Richland took sixth in the team standings, and Hanford was 10th. Richland’s Cole Westendorf finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke, swimming state-qualifying times in both events. Bombers teammates Conor McShane (third, 100 breaststroke) and Jeff Kern (seventh, 500 free) also earned state cuts along with Hanford’s Brady Myers (fifth, 100 butterfly) and John Markillie (sixth, 500 free). All but McShane are back this season.
Gymnastics
Kamiakin and Southridge are set to resume their MCC dual meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the Braves host the Suns. The teams opened the season Dec. 7, with three-time defending 1A/2A/3A state champion Kamiakin beating Southridge 150-118.125. Kamiakin’s Abby Winstead was first in the all-around, and Southridge’s Mackinley Morgan took second.
Katie Dorsey
