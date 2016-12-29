Mid-Columbia Roundup for Dec. 29: Kamiakin girls suffer first loss

The Kamiakin girls’ undefeated run to start the 2016-17 basketball season ended Thursday, when Moses Lake handed the host Braves a 50-48 nonleague loss.
A tight contest was expected between these Eastern Washington teams. Last season at state, Moses Lake finished fourth among Class 4A teams and Kamiakin fifth in the 3A field.
Kamiakin (8-1) trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter but led 22-20 at halftime. Moses Lake (7-1) came back to lead 35-32 after three quarters.
Oumou Toure scored a game-high 24 points for Kamiakin. The sophomore was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 12 for the game.
Jamie Loera had 13 points to lead Moses Lake, while Jessica Olson scored 11 and Abby Rathbun finished with 10.
MOSES LAKE: Talo, Jamie Loera 13, Mayo, McPartland 2, Strom 4, Yamane, Stevens 4, Olson 11, Sandmann 6, Rathbun 10. Totals: 22 FGs 6-14 50.
KAMIAKIN: Brown, Larsen 3, Holle 6, Clark, Hazel 12, C.Williams 3, Oumou Toure 24. Totals: 14 FGs 12-16 48.
Moses Lake
12
8
15
15
—
50
Kamiakin
9
13
10
16
—
48
Highlights — K, Toure 9 FTs.
SUNNYSIDE 71, ZILLAH 60: Emilee Maldonado had 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists to help the Grizzlies to a win over the Leopards at the Pirate Challenge at Davis High School in Yakima.
Sunnyside (7-0) led 41-22 at the half, which helped offset a 38-30 run by Zillah in the second half.
Trista Takes Enemy led the Leopards with a game-high 23 points.
Sunnyside will continue tournament play Friday, taking on Lincoln at 5:30 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 11, Cardenas 2, Salmeron 4, A. Maldonado 11, Salinas 11, Emilee Maldonado 16, Mendoza 8, Skyles 8, Valle, Zavala.
ZILLAH: Myers 11, K.Delp 2, Viegler 10, C.Delp 8, John, Bowman 6, Trista Takes Enemy 23, Krueger.
Sunnyside
24
17
15
15
—
71
Zillah
13
9
20
18
—
60
Highlights — E.Maldonado 6 rebs, 8 assts; Jessica Mendoza 6 rebs; .
WAPATO 59, PROSSER 53: Brooke Wheeler had 13 points and 23 rebounds, and Marissa Cortes added 13 points, seven assists and five steals, but the Mustangs still suffered a CWAC loss at home.
Ali Cox finished with 12 points and 10 boards for Prosser.
WAPATO: Sutterlict 17, Aleck 16, Gonzalez 7, Garza 12, Hickey 3, Eagle Only, Goudy 2, Alvarado, Contreras.
PROSSER: Marissa Cortes 13, Brooke Wheeler 13, Cox 12, Martin, Stallcop, Groeneveld 6, Rodriguez 6, Olivarez 3.
Wapato
7
12
15
25
—
59
Prosser
7
23
9
14
—
53
Highlights — Ali Cox 10 rebs; Wheeler 20 rebs; Cortes 7 asts, 5 stls.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 61, MABTON 31: Taylor Turner scored 23 points to power the Coyotes (8-0) to a nonleague home win over the Vikings.
Michelle Maine finished with 15 points, and Ali Martineau had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Columbia-Burbank, which outscored Mabton 34-14 in the second half.
Britnee Guerrero led the Vikings with 10 points.
MABTON: N.Galarza 2, McCallum, Britnee Guerrero 10, A.Galarza 6, Gutierrez, Zavala 1, Aguilar, Rojas 5, Hernandez 7. Totals: 11-41 8-17 31.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 4, Martineau 10, Taylor Turner 23, O’Brien 7, Maine 15, Contreras 2, J.Johnson, Root-Nelson, Mares, Sanchez. Totals: 25-45 8-20 61.
Mabton
6
11
6
8
—
31
Columbia-Burbank
15
12
21
13
—
61
Highlights — M, Noemi Galarza 8 rebs. CB, Ali Martineau 10 rebs.
KIONA-BENTON 48, DESALES 45: Mihaela Edwards scored 14 points, and Katie Rheinschmidt had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears to a first-place finish at the DeSales Christmas Tournament.
Ki-Be withstood an 18-point performance by DeSales’ Kenna Buratto.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 6, Ochoa 3, M.Calzadillas 10, Mihaela Edwards 14, G.Edwards, Santoy 2, Rheinschmidt 13. Totals: 19 FGs 7-12 48.
DESALES: Kenna Buratto 18, H.Buratto 5, Cortez 3, Jones, Lyons 10, Haider 2, Maiuri 2, Olson 5. Totals: 18 FGs 6-19 45.
Kiona-Benton
13
12
13
10
—
48
DeSales
9
12
12
12
—
45
Highlights — KB, Katie Rheinschmidt 10 rebs; Maloree Calzadillas 7 rebs; M.Edwards 5 rebs, 5 stls, 5 assts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KENNEWICK 78, HOQUIAM 62: Jenner Norwood had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Saul Nieves added 18 points to lead the Loins to a win at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.
Kennewick (2-4) was cookin’ on offense all night, but things really started to sizzle during a 28-point second quarter.
“Nieves was able to hit some shots from deep to get us going,” Lions coach Bradyn Leyde said. “In the second half, we were able to play some aggressive defense, get some stops and turn it into points.”
Kennewick is back on the SunDome court at 7:30 p.m. Friday against hometown Davis.
HOQUIAM: Jack Adams 22, Spradlin 9, Esedal, Eccles 2, Nash 2, Dayton 1, Folkers, James 15, Varner 11. Totals: 22-53 11-18 62.
KENNEWICK: Jenner Norwood 22, Bambock 2, Simmons-Dumo 1, Nieves 18, Sanders 1, Zamora 8, Pearson 12, Schwartz 2, Newman, Thornton 12. Totals: 29-59 11-21 78.
Hoquiam
18
10
18
16
—
62
Kennewick
18
28
14
18
—
78
Highlights — Norwood 15 rebs; Zamora 4 stls, 6 asts.
KAMIAKIN 47, LYNDEN 46: Koby Bailey hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to rally the Braves past the Lions at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.
“We were ahead at halftime (28-20), but we were down four with a minute and a half left,” Kamiakin coach Brian Meneely said. “Our seniors made some big plays for us and Garrett Paxton took two big charges for us.”
The Lions went on a 17-8 run in the third quarter to take a 37-36 lead, and held a slim lead until the final minute.
Isaiah Brimmer made a big basket to pull Kamiakin (5-2) within a point, then Bailey hit the bucket of the night for the win.
“We are getting our legs back,” Meneely said. “We are plugging away. It’s a long year and we want to be playing well at the right time.”
Brimmer led Kamiakin with 13 points, while Champ Grayson added 11 points, four assists and two steals.
Clayton Whitman led Lyden with 17 points.
The Braves are back in action Friday against Black Hills at 4:30 p.m.
LYNDEN: Clayton Whitman 17, Marsh 4, Elsner 2, Kivlighn 6, Zamora 16, LaBounty 1, Silves, House, Shine, Bode. Totals: 17-41 9-11 46.
KAMIAKIN: Bailey 8, Paxton 5, Grayson 11, Isaiah Brimmer 13, Mohlman 4, Green, Wolf 2, Flynn 4, Nichols, Pischel. Totals: 20-38 4-8 47.
Lynden
10
10
17
9
—
46
Kamiakin
14
14
8
11
—
47
Highlights — Garrett Paxton 9 rebs, 2 assts, 2 BS; Champ Grayson 4 assts, 2 stls; Brimmer 4 rebs, 3 assts.
CENTRAL VALLEY 69, RICHLAND 68: The visiting Bombers (5-3) lost to a Spokane school for the third time this season, though Thursday night’s result was much closer than the others. Richland lost 69-56 to Ferris on Dec. 2 and 79-51 to Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday.
Tyler Kurtz led Richland’s charge against Central Valley, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Cole Northrop and Paxton Stevens also scored in double figures, and the 7-foot-3 Riley Sorn blocked seven shots for the Bombers.
Richland led 21-15 after one quarter, but CV clawed back thanks to Ryan Rehkow (24 points, 14 rebounds) and a tough stretch for the Bombers.
“We had six turnovers in a row to end the first half and start the second,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “You can’t do that against a good team.”
RICHLAND: Stevens 12, Wagar 2, Sanderson 2, Christensen, Tyler Kurtz 27, Northrop 13, Streufert 5, Volmer, Sorn 7, Kump. Totals: 26-54 12-16 68.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Ryan Rehkow 24, Harrison 2, Stoker 18, Plunkitt 15, Edwards 6, Mason, Hannan 2, Ames 2. Totals: 25-65 15-24 69.
Richland
21
12
15
20
—
68
Central Valley
15
20
13
21
—
69
Highlights — R, Kurtz 15 rebs, 5-5 FTs; Cole Northrop 5 assts; Riley Sorn 7 blks. CV, Rehkow 14 rebs.
WALLA WALLA DROPS 2 IN LEWISTON: The Blue Devils dropped both of their games at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Tyler Greene had 17 points and seven rebounds in Wa-Hi’s 58-39 loss to Anacortes on Thursday, while Logan Mullen led the way with 11 points Wednesday in a 61-45 loss to Clarkston.
The Blue Devils (3-4) return to action Jan. 6 at Hanford.
WALLA WALLA: Tyler Greene 17, Jo.Olivares 1, Gillin 2, Aichele, Ju.Olivares 7, Mullen 7, Liening 5, Daniel, Likes.
ANACORTES: Moore 2, Vance, Blouin 7, C.Rodriguez 5, Keltner 14, Lowery 8, E.Rodriguez, Shores, Jacob South 22.
Walla Walla
7
16
3
13
—
39
Anacortes
12
13
15
18
—
58
Highlights — Greene 7 rebs; Jesse Keltner 5 rebs.
WALLA WALLA: Greene 8, Jo.Olivares, Gillin 4, Aichele 6, Ju.Olivares 3, Logan Mullen 11, Liening 3, Daniel 10, Likes, Lesmeister.
CLARKSTON: Davis, T.Allen 11, Jett Sobotta 21, Winter, Savolainen, J.Allen 2, Hansen 8, Hoene 12, Heflin, Albright 6, Johnson 1.
Walla Walla
8
11
14
12
—
45
Clarkston
14
21
14
12
—
61
Highlights — Grayson Gillin 5 rebs; Greene 5 assts; Jake Albright 9 rebs.
WAPATO 63, PROSSER 48: Scott Blakney had 16 points and four blocks, and Nate Brown added nine points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Mustangs in an CWAC loss at home.
WAPATO: Dylan Denado 18, Jacob 10, Ocosta 10, Vela 7, Cordova 6, Alvarado 6, Campos 2, Delgadillo 2, Carmona 2, Brown, Davis.
PROSSER: Scott Blakeny 16, Cox 11, Brown 9, Flores 2, Bolt 2, Swift 2, Wagner 2, Hatfield 2, Godinez 2.
Wapato
17
14
20
12
—
63
Prosser
10
12
12
14
—
48
Highlights — Jacob 10 rebs; Blakney 4 blks; Nate Brown 10 rebs, 6 blks.
EPHRATA 66, OTHELLO 42: Michael Gutierrez, Kyler Villarreal and Jonathan Garza combined for 32 points, but the Huskies just couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers in a CWAC loss at home.
EPHRATA: Cameron Clark 21, Kleyn 6, Oxox 4, Blankenship 10, Clubberinga 2, James 6, Vaughan 6, Benthem 11.
OTHELLO: Michael Gutierrez 11, Kyler Villarreal 11, Jonathan Garza 10, Valdez 3, Duenrostro 2, Cutforth 5, B. Garza, Azevedo, Henley, Gomez, McDonald, Hilnes.
Ephrata
18
19
20
9
—
66
Home team
8
15
16
3
—
42
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 77, MABTON 66 (OT): Jermaine Broetje had 27 points and Reece Humphreys 21 to lead the host Coyotes to a nonleague overtime win against the Vikings.
TeeJay Benavidez scored 22 points for Mabton.
MABTON: Enriquez, Mo.Ruiz 15, Garza 8, Aguilar 4, Ma.Ruiz 17, Mendoza, TeeJay Benavidez 22, Hernandez, Amezcua.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jamison 6, Jermaine Broetje 27, Martinez 6, Koopman 4, Schafer, Garcia, Lopez 4, Humphreys 21, Romm 11.
Mabton
15
22
10
16 3
—
66
Columbia-Burbank
21
17
13
12 16
—
79
TOUTLE LAKE 55, TRI-CITIES PREP 44: Max Nelson scored 15 points for the Jaguars in their loss to the Ducks at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.
Nelson grabbed five rebounds and had four assists, while Trent Mercado finished with 10 points for Tri-Cities Prep.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 4, Max Nelson 15, Mercado 10, Dickson 4, Valencia 3, Amato, Geist 4, Perez 4, Spindola. Totals: 18-50 2-5 44.
TOUTLE LAKE: No stats reported.
Tri-Cities Prep
6
12
12
14
—
44
Toutle Lake
9
12
14
20
—
55
Highlights — TCP, Nelson 5 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls.
BICKLETON 56, KLICKITAT 49: The Pirates scored the final eight points of the game to defeat the Vandals at the Helix Christmas Tournament. Klickitat rallied from 13 points down to go ahead 49-48 before Bickleton’s game-ending run.
Kyle Underwood scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bickleton, while Riley Brown had 13 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks.
BICKLETON: Allenton 2, Strader 8, Cummings 6, Chapman, Arriaga 4, Kyle Underwood 23, Brown 13. Totals: 26 FGs 5-10 56.
KLICKITAT: Jerry Larson 18, Holycross 15, Atchley 7, Dawson 7, Wenz 2. Totals: 19 FGs 4-8 49.
Bickleton
19
13
14
10
—
56
Klickitat
12
14
10
13
—
49
Highlights — B, CJ Strader 9 rebs; Cesareo Arriaga 8 rebs, 3 stls; Underwood 10 rebs, 4 assts; Riley Brown 9 rebs, 3 blks.
Wrestling
NORTHWEST DUALS: Chiawana went 5-0 on the first day of the tournament in Albany, Ore., defeating Sunset (60-15), Cottage Grove (69-9), Centennial (64-10), Woodburn (52-9) and Sweet Home (51-16). The Riverhawks will compete in the championship bracket Friday.
Chiawana’s undefeated wrestlers on Day One were Kevin Llamas (106), Robby Vaughn (113), Morgan Mcfee (120), Nathan Bengen (132), Riley Cissne (145) and Clayton Silvers (195).
SOUTHRIDGE WINS TWO: Zayid Al-Ghani won both of his matches by pin at 170 pounds to help the host Suns to dual match wins over Davis and Rogers (Puyallup).
Southridge beat the Pirates 45-24, then beat the Rams 49-21, winning every match from 132 to 220 pounds.
First-year wrestler Eric Stayrook (195) posted two first-round pins on the night, taking down Davis’ Alejandro Bruno and Cameron Johnson of Rogers.
At 160, Southridge’s Mark Meier registered first-round pins over Juan Belman of Davis and Alan Estrada of Rogers.
Southridge and Rogers will compete Friday in the Hanford Winter Cup.
Teams scores: Southridge 45, Davis 24. *106: Joshua Fernandez (D) d. Gabe Kirby, 9-5. 113: Christian Gonzales (D) won by forfeit. 120: Marco Mendoza (S) md. Estevan Gonzales, 16-3. 126: Ryan Stayrook (S) won by forfeit. 132: Elijah Acevedo (D) d. Xavier Velasco, 4-3. 138: John Sowers (D) d. Ryan Nett, 7-0. 145: Mikael Failor (S) won by forfeit. 152: Derrick Gillespie (S) won by forfeit. 160: Mark Meier (S) p. Juan Belman, first round. 170: Zayid Al-Ghani (S) p. Chris Huizar, second round. 182: Riley Lopez (S) p. Alex Huizar, second round. 195: Eric Stayrook (S) p. Alejandro Bruno, first round. 220: Chris Reyes (D) p. Taylor Ambrose, second round. 285: Sam Grover (D) d. Yuriy Slutskiy, 4-2.
Teams scores: Southridge 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 21. 106: Cayden Jordan (R) p. Gabe Kirby, second round. 113: Isaiah Cairo (R) won by forfeit. *120: Marco Mendoza (S) d. Nathaniel Atkins, 6-2. 126: Lennox Anderson (R) d. Ryan Stayrook, 10-8. 132: Xavier Velasco (S) md. Tommy Olmsted, 13-1. 138: Ryan Nett (S) d. Dylan Abel, 5-2. 145: Mikael Failor (S) p. James Cathey, second round. 152: Derrick Gillespie (S) p. Bryan Bonilla, second round. 160: Mark Meier (S) p. Alan Estrada, first round. 170: Zayid Al-Ghani (S) p. Soyer Sullivan, second round. 182: Riley Lopez (S) won by forfeit. 195: Eric Stayrook (S) p. Cameron Johnson, first round. 220: Taylor Ambrose (S) d. Tre Killings, 6-4. 285: Michael Fafita (R) p. Yuriy Slutskiy, second round.
NWAC BASKETBALL
SHORELINE MEN 75, COLUMBIA BASIN 62: Playing at home for the first time since their Nov. 19 season opener against Fairchild Air Force Base, the Hawks (1-10) let a seven-point halftime lead slip away and lost to the Dolphins (7-4).
CBC’s shooting from the field dropped from 50 percent (12 of 24) in the first half to 28.1 percent (9 of 32) in the second.
Gabe Smith scored 10 points for the Hawks, while Michael Mann grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his seven points.
CBC opens NWAC East play at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yakima Valley College. The Hawks return home Jan. 7 against Wenatchee Valley College.
SHORELINE: Mohamed 4, Steinbrueck 11, Hawkins 10, Dean 9, Tierney 3, Luckett 2, Dana Abe 20, Perkins 7, Ghebrehiwot, Mulugetta 4, Bussey 4, Tirrell 1, Anderson. Totals: 26-77 22-40 75.
CBC: Torres 9, Wuol 8, Peterson, Blair 3, Ram 8, Vorheis 7, Wilmoth 2, Weekes 2, Kelly 2, Larson 4, Mann 7, Gabe Smith 10. Totals: 21-56 16-24 62.
Halftime — CBC 33-26. Highlights — S, Anddrew Hawkins 7 rebs, 2 blks, 3 assts. CBC, Michael Mann 10 rebs, 2 blks; Sean Weekes 9 rebs; Cody Wilmoth 4 stls.
CBC WOMEN 89, CHEMEKETA 72: Sierra Perez scored 22 points, Cayla Jones 17, and Emily Botkin had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks to a nonleague home win.
Alexcis Higginbotham had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for CBC (8-3). Jones added four staeals and four assists.
A big difference came at the free-throw line, where CBC sank 21 of 28 (75 percent) compared to 3-for-15 for Chemeketa (20 percent). Perez was 8-for-9, Jones 6-for-6.
Lakin Susee scored 21 points to pace the Storm (3-7).
CHEMEKETA: Lakin Susee 21, Arlt, Harris 3, Ernest 6, Swanson 11, Brady 16, Newton, Skoog 10, Reinwald 5. Totals: 30-75 3-15 72.
CBC: Sierra Perez 22, Keo 2, Higginbotham 16, Fangonilo 5, Fiander 5, Garcia 4, Guich 3, Botkin 13, Jones 17, Sage 2. Totals: 29-71 21-28 89.
Chemeketa
11
28
15
18
—
72
Columbia Basin
15
23
15
36
—
0
Highlights — Sabin Keo 8 rebs; Alexcis Higginbotham 7 rebs; 4 asts; Botkin 12 rebs; Cayla Jones 4 stls, 4 asts.
