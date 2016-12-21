Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 21: Newberg wins Best of West team dual wrestling title

Newberg (Ore.) claimed the team dual championship Wednesday at the Best of the West tournament in Pasco, defeating Camas 37-25.
Newberg won the A pool with a 34-25 victory over Chiawana, while Camas edged Hermiston 39-34 for first place in Pool B. Each pool was slated to have 16 teams.
Hermiston beat Chiawana 40-30 in the third/fourth-place match.
The individual portion of the tournament starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pasco High School.
Prep basketball
SKYVIEW GIRLS 59, RICHLAND 51: Kamri von Oelhoffen had 24 points, scoring a game high for the second time in two nights, but Richland (3-5) lost on the road to Skyview.
Von Oelhoffen finished with 16 points in Richland’s 68-33 win at Southridge on Tuesday night.
The Bombers will stick around the Vancouver, Wash., area, playing Thursday at Union in their final game before a much-needed holiday break.
“This isn’t something I really wanted to plan, but had to,” Richland coach Cindy McCoy said of the Bombers’ three games in three nights. “Had to get some games in, and this is the only option.”
RICHLAND: Webb 4, K.Wellsandt 6, Madsen, Haugen 2, Kamri von Oelhoffen 24, M.Wellsandt 4, Gall 6, Chalmers 2, Pierce 3. Totals: 11-21 FTs 51.
SKYVIEW: Riley Friauf 18, Anthony, S.Friauf 12, Van Nortwick 7, Riley 3, Christensen 2, Campbell, Comastro 17. Totals: 11-18 FTs 59.
Richland
12
11
13
15
—
51
Skyview
15
21
4
19
—
59
ZILLAH BOYS 89, CONNELL 50: Austin Smith scored 16 points, and Brian Hawkins (11 points) and Silas Chase (10) also scored in double figures, but the Eagles (1-4) dropped a nonleague road game to the Leopards.
CONNELL: N.Chase 2, Turner 3, Hawkins 11, Holst, Austin Smith 16, Kelly, Colclasure, Poe 2, S.Chase 10, Pauley 6.
ZILLAH: Widner 15, Salinas 11, Trey Delp 24, Ellis 10, Whitaker 14, Diaz, Slack, Tilley, Sandlin 11, Burge 4, Godina, Ponce.
Connell
12
17
12
9
—
50
Zillah
28
10
26
25
—
89
Highlights — Z, Delp 9 rebs, 5 assts; Brock Ellis 5 stls.
