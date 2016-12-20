Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 20: Seaman helps Hanford boys stave off Kennewick

Ben Seaman scored 22 points and Hanford hung on for an 86-83 win Tuesday night at Kennewick in MCC play.
Connor Woodward’s hot shooting performance (five 3-pointers, 20 points total) got Hanford (2-4, 2-0) out to a 28-13 lead after the first quarter, which Kennewick (1-4, 0-2) spent the rest of the night chipping away at.
The Lions were able to shave 10 points off Hanford’s advantage in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete a heroic comeback.
“We were pleased with the effort at the end,” Kennewick coach Bradyn Leyde said. “We came out and Hanford shot the ball well, and it took us awhile to pick up our defensive intensity.”
Leo Olmos led the Lions with 32 points and six assists. Jenner Norwood scored 20 and pulled down 12 rebounds.
HANFORD: Horner 6, Manderbach 12, Jones 2, Ben Seaman 22, Connor Woodward 20, DeVine 3, Lanning 7, Vander Top 14. Totals: 29-53 10-15 86.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 32, Bambock, Nieves 7, Sanders, Zamora, Jenner Norwood 20, Pearson 8, Schwartz 3, Mendoza, Thornton 13. Totals: 31-68 13-19 83.
Hanford
28
19
26
13
—
86
Kennewick
13
26
21
23
—
83
Highlights — H, Connor Woodward 5 3-pts. K, Jenner Norwood 12 rebs; Leo Olmos 6 assts.
WALLA WALLA 45, KAMIAKIN 37: Tyler Greene had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Devils picked up a road MCC win while handing the Braves their first defeat of the season.
Walla Walla (3-2, 2-0) took a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, and Kamiakin (3-1, 2-1) didn’t have a double-digit scoring period the rest of the way.
“We just had a tough night offensively,” Kamiakin coach Brian Meneely said. “Walla Walla played pretty well defensively and we had a tough time getting anything going.”
Koby Bailey had 12 points for Kamiakin, and Garrett Paxton nine with eight rebounds and three steals. Mitch Lesmeister scored 11 points for the Blue Devils with four assists.
WALLA WALLA: Tyler Greene 18, Mitch Lesmeister 11, Jo.Olivares 4, Aichele 3, Mullen 6, Gillin, Ju.Olivares 3, Liening, Daniel. Totals: 18-44 6-11 45.
KAMIAKIN: Koby Bailey 12, Garrett Paxton 9, Grayson 2, Brimmer 4, Mohlman 2, Green, Wolf, Flynn 6, Nichols 2, Pischel. Totals: 15-46 4-4 37.
Walla Walla
14
9
9
13
—
45
Kamiakin
13
9
6
9
—
37
Highlights — WW,Tyler Greene 8 rebs, 3 stls; Mitch Lesmeister 4 assts. K, Garrett Paxton 8 rebs, 3 stls.
RICHLAND 76, SOUTHRIDGE 25: Riley Sorn, a 7-foot-3 junior, scored a career-best 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and swatted away four shots to lead the Bombers to an MCC road win over the Suns.
Tyler Kurtz added 16 points for Richland (5-1, 3-0 MCC), which led 40-8 at the half.
Southridge, which shot 13.2 percent from the floor, got six points from Mike Hazel, and five points and six rebounds from Tristan Smith.
RICHLAND: Stevens 4, Wagar 2, Sanderson 8, Christensen 5, Kurtz 16, Streufert 7, Northrop 12, Volmer 5, Sorn 17. Totals: 29-73 13-23 76.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 1, Kori, Brown 2, Hazel 6, Smith 5, Singleton 3, Kelly 3, Grade 1, Jima, Ellsworth 4. Totals: 7-53 11-18 25.
Richland
18
22
21
15
—
76
Southridge
3
5
12
5
—
25
Highlights — Bjorge 6 rebs; Smith 6 rebs, 2 BS; Singleton 6 rebs; Stevens 9 rebs, 3 assts; Sanderson 11 rebs; Sorn 12 rebs, 4 BS.
CHIAWANA 65, PASCO 48: Malik Taylor had 16 points with nine rebounds, and the Riverhawks cruised to a road MCC victory.
Chiawana led 28-12 at the halftime break and never looked back. Caden Kaelber provided some big-time defense for the Riverhawks, adding five blocks and three steals to his seven points.
Trevor Crawford had 13 points for Pasco and Estevan Cardoza 11.
CHIAWANA: Austin Penny 14, Lopez 9, Malik Taylor 16, Kaelber 7, Kroner 5, Kroll 9, Richardson 3, Bassett 2, McMahon. Totals: 20-51 20-29 65.
PASCO: Gutierrez 6, Estevan Cardoza 11, Trevor Crawford 13, Millet, Arceo 8, Perez, Davila 6, Zavaleta. Totals: 20-49 3-5 48.
Chiawana
13
15
18
19
—
65
Pasco
6
6
22
14
—
48
Highlights — C, Malik Taylor 9 rebs; Caden Kaelber 5 blks, 3 stls; Simon Lopez 5-6 FTs. P, Martin Arceo 10 rebs; Emillio Davila 3 stls.
SELAH 68, PROSSER: Scott Blakney and Nate Brown combined for 36 points, but the Mustangs fell short in their CWAC road game against the Vikings.
Prosser (4-2, 2-2 CWAC) ran into foul trouble and Blakney had to sit for long stretches of time. He fouled out late in the fourth quarter after scoring 19 points.
Selah’s Elijah Peppers led all scorers with 29 points.
PROSSER: Scott Blakney 19, Nate Brown 17, Flores 8, Hatfield 7, Bolt 6, Cox 3, Rivera, Swift, Godinez.
SELAH: Elijah Pepper 29, Calvin Herting 17, Donato 8, Dietrich 7, Morford 7, Quincy 2, Brader, Baldoz.
Prosser
11
14
19
16
—
60
Selah
17
16
19
16
—
68
GRANDVIEW 68, EAST VALLEY 58: Gunner Chronis scored a game-high 29 points and pulled down five boards to lead the Greyhounds (3-5, 3-3) to a CWAC victory on their home court.
EAST VALLEY: Haley Harrington 16, Juarez 9, Estrada 8, Randhawa 8, Khinda 4, Carrillo 3, Soto 4, Coffey 6.
GRANDVIEW: Medina 8, Fonseca 4, Gutierrez 2, Gunner Chronis 29, Martinez 5, Gabe Esqueda 20, Trinidad, Pina, Ramos, Parrish, Prieto.
East Valley
17
13
14
14
—
58
Grandview
21
16
12
19
—
68
Highlights — G, Jalen Fonseca 3 asts; Chronis 5 rebs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 62, ROYAL 48: The Coyotes led 31-24 at the half and were able to keep a little distance between themselves and the Knights for an SCAC East home win.
Jermaine Broetje had 20 points to lead Burbank.
Isaac Ellis and Owen Ellis each had 16 points for Royal.
ROYAL: Ojeda, Jenks 3, Ramirez, Christensen 13, Isaac Ellis 16, Owen Ellis 16, Smith.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jamison 9, Jermaine Broetje 20, Wickstrom 8, Martinez 2, Koopman 3, Lopez 2, Humphreys 8, Romm 10.
Royal
14
10
10
14
—
48
Burbank
17
14
12
19
—
62
KIONA-BENTON 70, COLLEGE PLACE 50: Armando Reyes had a game-high 22 points as the host Bears cruised to an SCAC East victory over the Hawks.
Ki-Be (3-3, 2-1 SCAC) jumped out to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter, and led 42- 26 at the half. College Place got within 14 in the fourth, but couldn’t catch the Bears.
Silas Shumate led the Hawks with 16 points.
COLLEGE PLACE: Romero 2, Flores 9, Silas Shumate 16, Merca 5, Rooks 4, Hatch 8, Moreno 2, Lindstrom 4.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger 9, Roman 7, Lucatero 10, Quinones 6, Rizin 8, Armando Reyes 22, Bender, Lewis 4, Rheinschmidt 4.
College Place
11
15
14
10
—
50
Kiona-Benton
26
16
18
10
—
70
RIVER VIEW 66, WAHLUKE 62 (OT): Abel Khattvong scored 11 points in the overtime period (17 total) to lead the Panthers (4-2, 2-1) to a home win in SCAC East play.
Sergio Pineda scored a game-high 27 points for Wahluke (5-2, 2-1), which trailed by three at the start of the fourth quarter.
WAHLUKE: Garcia, Gatica 3, Olivares 2, Espindola, Sergio Pineda 27, Ricky Cabrera 13, Nathan Buck 14, T. Buck. Totals: 24 7-12 62.
RIVER VIEW: Abel Khatthavong 17, Naughton, Darrin Roberts 17, Leader 2, Westberg 8, Lee 1, Hamlin 13, Guzman 5, Martinez 3, Sailor, Lechelt. Totals: 18 20-29.
Wahluke
14
15
8
15 10
—
62
River View
13
13
14
12 14
—
66
WARDEN 72, CONNELL 62: JR Delgado and Adam Richins combined for 49 points as the Cougars (6-1, 3-0) won a home SCAC East contest.
Silas Chase had 21 points for the Eagles (1-3, 1-2) and Brian Hawkins 17.
CONNELL: N.Chase 14, Turner, Brian Hawkins 17, Smith 8, Riner, Poe 3, Silas Chase 21.
WARDEN: Barringa, Z.Richins 5, Hardman, Mercado, Skone 7, Adam Richins 24, JR Delgado 25, Gonzalez Mendoza, Arriaga 11.
Connell
10
10
21
22
—
62
Warden
17
19
12
24
—
72
TRI-CITIES PREP 73, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 64: Max Nelson scored 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a home win in EWAC play.
Trent Mercado scored 18 for TCP (4-1, 2-0) and Colin Dickson dished out five assists.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 6, Max Nelson 26, Trent Mercado 18, Dickson 2, Ritala, Valencia, Amato 5, Geist 9, Perez 7. Totals: 26-50 15-26 73.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY: Not reported.
Tri-Cities Prep
17
18
22
16
—
73
WWVA
14
21
15
14
—
64
Highlights — TCP, Max Nelson 4-6 3-pts; 8 rebs; Colin Dickson 5 assts.
PRESCOTT 68, BICKLETON 52: Noah Servi scored 17 points and got the Tigers out to a fast start for a road nonconference win.
Prescott (2-3, 1-1 Southeast 1B) scored 29 points in the first quarter, then led 44-19 at the half before Bickleton (1-2) chipped away at the lead after halftime.
Riley Brown scored 10 points with 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Bickleton.
PRESCOTT: Jose Gonzales 15, Lepka, Lopez 6, Noah Servi 17, Cardenaz 2, Potts 2, Crockett 13, Zaraoual 13. Totals: 28 5-7 68.
BICKLETON: Allenton 11, Cody Strader 11, Cummings 8, Chapman, Arriaga 8, Kyle Underwood 15, Brown 10. Totals: 23 6-12 52.
Prescott
29
15
14
10
—
68
Bickleton
9
10
21
14
—
52
Highlights — B, Riley Brown 15 rebs, 3 stls, 3 blks; Cody Strader 9 rebs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHIAWANA 62, PASCO 35: Macey Morales dropped 16 points and was the Riverhawks leading scorer for the second time in three games as Chiawana picked up the cross-town conference win on the road.
Morales, a sophomore, was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Cordray had a stellar shooting night as well, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers for 15 points.
Bella Gutierrez scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2), and her 11 rebounds helped Pasco keep the totals on the boards close (edged by Chiawana 44-38 in rebounds).
The victory helped the Riverhawks (6-3, 3-0) keep pace with Kamiakin atop the conference standings, as the Braves beat Walla Walla Tuesday night. Chiawana and Kamiakin will play Jan. 6 in Pasco in the next conference game for both teams.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 16, Agundis 9, Kenzie Cordray 15, Eubanks 9, Kenedy Cartwright 11, S.Search, Edrington, K.Search, Hirai, Bunger, Burton, Kaelber. Totals: 23-55 13-29 62.
PASCO: Perez 6, Martinez, Bella Gutierrez 21, Martinez, Montelongo 6, Flores, McGary, Stark Nieforth, Pesina, McEnderfer 2. Totals: 12-54 8-15 35.
Chiawana
14
21
20
7
—
62
Pasco
5
9
11
10
—
35
Highlights — C, Macey Morales 4-6 3-pts, 12 rebs; Alyssa Agundis 7 assts; Kenzie Cordray 5-7 3-pts; Kenedy Cartwright 7 rebs. P, Bella Gutierrez 11 rebs.
KENNEWICK 64, HANFORD 42: Freshman point guard Aislin Fiander scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Lions to a rout on their home court in MCC play
“(Fiander) played very well tonight and was good about getting the ball out to other people” Kennewick coach Ashley Williams said. “She worked well out of our press — we pressed a lot tonight.”
While Fiander led Kennewick (3-2, 1-1) on the scoring end, it was the Lions’ defensive effort that allowed them to pull away from Hanford (2-4, 0-2). Hailey Quast and Maya Thornton had six steals apiece as the Falcons scored just six points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
HANFORD: Beaver, Motta 12, Moore 3, Mars, Sijgers 9, Coleman, Kison 2, Best, Webb 1, Harlow 4, Dye 11.
KENNEWICK: Aislin Fiander 25, Davis 2, Barajas 1, Rettig 2, Quast 10, Thornton 11, McBee 7, Morfin 2, Shaffer 2, Oatis 2. Totals: 23-83 12-18 64.
Hanford
13
16
6
7
—
42
Kennewick
13
24
17
10
—
64
Highlights — K, Hailey Quast 6 stls; Maya Thornton 6 stls.
KAMIAKIN 62, WALLA WALLA 43: The Braves improved to 8-0 on the season with a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Blue Devils.
Oumou Toure poured in a game-high 20 points as Kamiakin moved to 3-0 in MCC play. Kiley Larsen added 12 points and Alexa Hazel 11 for the Braves.
Olivia Doepker hit three 3s and led Walla Walla (0-5, 0-2) with nine points.
WALLA WALLA: Bergevin, Reardon, Yenney 7, A.Gilmore, H.Gilmore 4, F. Hoe 6, Wenzel 6, Locati 7, Olivia Deopker 9, L.Hoe 4.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 4, Scherbarth 1, Larsen 12, Holle 5, Clark 2, Hazel 11, C.Williams 5, Oumou Toure 20, J.Williams 2.
Walla Walla
8
7
10
18
—
43
Kamiakin
15
20
14
13
—
62
RICHLAND 68, SOUTHRIDGE 33: A healthy knee made all the difference for Kamri von Oelhoffen, who tossed in a game-high 16 points to lead the Bombers to an MCC road win over the Suns.
Injured during the first day of practice, von Oelhoffen had played limited minutes until breaking out against Southridge.
“That was good to see,” Richland coach Cindy McCoy said of the 5-foot-9 senior guard. “She played more and had more confidence with her knee.”
Megan Haugen, Nicole Gall and Gracie Pierce all chipped in 12 points each for the Bombers (3-4, 2-1 MCC).
Sami Sanders led the Suns (3-4, 1-2) with 10 points.
Richland will play at Skyview on Wednesday and at Union on Thursday.
RICHLAND: Webb 8, K.Wellsandt, Madsen 2, Haugen 12, Kamri von Oelhoffen 16, Stevens, M.Wellsandt 4, Mitchell 2, Gall 12, Chalmers, Hay, Pierce 12.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 4, Solensky 8, Kotlan, Smith 5, Sanders 10, Mendez 2, Pope 4, Davis, Monteith, Brown, Griffen.
Richland
8
21
14
25
—
68
Southridge
10
6
12
5
—
33
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 68, ROYAL 33: A close game after the first quarter turned into a runaway in the second when the Coyotes went on a 27-6 run en route to an SCAC East home win over the Knights.
Taylor Turner scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter for Burbank, and sat the fourth quarter when the game was in hand.
Emma Wilhelm led Royal with seven points.
ROYAL: Booth, Emma Wilhelm 7, Michel, Dunn 3, Buster 6, Hebdon 4, Ledezma 3, Rodriguez 4, VonStein 6.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 2, Martineau 7, Taylor Turner 20, O’Brien 6, Maine 7, Contreras 9, J.Johnson 9, Ruot-Belson 2, Mares 3, Sanchez 3.
Royal
7
6
11
9
—
33
Burbank
10
27
12
19
—
68
RIVER VIEW 82, WAHLUKE 50: Aaliyah Anderson scored 22 points, Morgan Munson had 19 with eight boards and six assists, and the Panthers (5-1, 4-0) cruised to a home win in SCAC East play.
Kaylynn Bailey led Wahluke (0-5, 0-3) with 22 points.
WAHLUKE: Bangs, Torres 2, Bravo, Hidalgo 10, Barajas 7, Kaylynn Bailey 22, Barragan 7, Yorgesen 2.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas 4, Morgan Munson 19, Dickinson 18, Garland 4, Henze, Santiago, Aaliyah Anderson 22, Holden 13, Kinsey 2.
Wahluke
15
10
18
7
—
50
River View
27
20
11
24
—
82
Highlights — RV, Morgan Munson 8, rebs, 6 assts.
KIONA-BENTON 58, COLLEGE PLACE 46: Mihaela Edwards scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Bears (2-5, 2-1) to a home SCAC East win.
Madi Weaver scored 19 for College Place (1-3, 1-1).
COLLEGE PLACE: Madi Weaver 19, Ceci Rodriguez 10, Buchanon 6, Parsons 1, Maiden 2, Stubblefield, Meliah 6, Reavis 2. Totals: 19 5-8 46.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 7, Ochoa 5, Maloree Calzadillas 14, Mihaela Edwards 23, G. Edwards, Santoy, Gonzales, Rheinschmidt 9. Totals: 24 5-15 58.
College Place
8
10
12
16
—
46
Kiona-Benton
19
11
11
17
—
58
GRANGER 61, MABTON 50: Alexis Castro and Naya Roettger combined to score 36 points as the Spartans (7-1, 2-0 SCAC West) picked up a home win over the Vikings (4-2, 1-0 EWAC) in nonconference play.
MABTON: N.Galarza 6, McCallum 4, Guerrero 7, Astrid Galarza 14, Gutierrez, Zavala, Aguilar, Caitlin Rojas 16, Hernandez 3. Totals: 17-53 9-23 50.
GRANGER: K.Roettger 2, Rodriguez, Naya Roettger 17, Teel, Brien, Blodgett 7, Chavez, Alexis Castro 19, Stewart 8, Vasquez 8, Stewart. Totals: 21-43 10-18 61.
Mabton
12
7
11
20
—
50
Granger
18
15
20
8
—
61
Highlights — M, Astrid Galarza 10 rebs, 3 stls; Britnee Guerrero 7-12 FTs. G, Naya Roettger 4-5 3-pts; Alexis Castro 5-7 FTs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 34, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 25: Emily Dixon had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Jaguars pick up their first victory of the season in a low-scoring affair.
Emma Slahtasky added six points and six steals in the road EWAC victory for TCP (1-3, 1-0).
TRI-CITIES PREP: Girardo 2, Dixon 14, Slahtasky 6, Coffey 5, Monteon 2, Long 5, Mercado, Perez. Totals: 2-6 FTs 34.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY: Graham 10, Browning 6, Anderson 2, Hendrickson 5. Totals: 7-17 FTs 25.
Tri-Cities Prep
13
10
4
7
—
34
WWVA
4
2
10
9
—
25
Highlights — TCP, Emily Dixon 13 rebs; Slahtasky 6 stls.
GRANDVIEW 51, EAST VALLEY 42: Grace Meza scored 12 points and the Greyhounds (5-3, 4-2) rode a 33-15 halftime advantage to a CWAC win at home.
EAST VALLEY: Bivins 1, Willett 6, Sydney Hooker 10, Ackley 0, Andreas 6, Lange 6, Valdez 6, Harris 0, Dietrich-Denton 7.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia 3, Fajardo 4, Bender 8, Ruiz 7, Castilleja 0, Grace Meza 12, Bailey Duis 10, James 0, Caballero 7.
East Valley
9
6
10
17
—
42
Grandview
18
15
7
11
—
51
PROSSER 51, SELAH 49 (OT): The Vikings erased a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs won the overtime period 4-2 to pick up the road CWAC victory.
Brooke Wheeler led Prosser (6-1, 5-0) with 15 points, and Adriel Willis had 25 points and nine rebounds for Selah (2-5, 2-4).
PROSSER: Cox 6, Martin, Stallcop, Cortez 5, Groenevelv 8, Brooke Wheeler 15, Rodriguez 3, Asia Olivarez 14.
SELAH: R. Wilkey 2, Snodgrass 0, Ashley Shurtleff 14, K. Wilkey 8, Muir 0, Adriel Willis 25, Mack 0.
Prosser
9
11
17
10 4
—
51
Selah
14
2
16
15 2
—
49
Highlights — S, Ashley Shurtleff 9 rebs; Adriel Willis 9 rebs; Rilie Wilkey 4 stls; Kylie Wilkey 4 stls.
WRESTLING
HANFORD 42, WALLA WALLA 28: The Falcons (2-1) got 12 key points from forfeits and a couple of big wins to hand the visiting Blue Devils a Mid-Columbia Conference dual loss.
At 195 pounds, Hanford freshman Michael Tunnell won his first varsity match with a second-round pin of Adrian Murdoch. At 120, Hunter Murphy’s pin of Walla Walla’s Josh Camacho at 2:46 sealed the win.
Wa-Hi’s Hector Ruiz had the quick pin of the night, beating Michael Bishop in 12 seconds at 182 pounds.
Hanford is back in action Dec. 30, hosting the Winter Cup.
Team scores: Hanford 42, Walla Walla 28. 106: Ruben Lorenzo (W) d. Luke Foster, 11-4. 113: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Garrett Lavender, 3:47. 120: Hunter Murphy (H) p. Josh Camacho, 2:46. 126: Cley Green (H) p. Josh Pettyjohn, 2:49. *132: Glenn Siekawitch (H) won by forfeit. 138: Chris Gray (H) d. Deondre Molina, 9-4. 145: Edwin Romero (W) d. Louis Werner, 12-6. 152: Ryan O’Campo (W) md. David Bates, 12-4. 160: Brock Higgins (H) p. Simon Derby, 2:56 170: Hayden Henry (H) d. Jahmal Manganero, 7-3. 182: Hector Ruiz (W) p. Michael Bishop, :12. 195: Michael Tunnell (H) p. Adrian Murdoch, 2:15 220: Michaela Kane (H) won by forfeit. 285: Jerry Corona (W) won by forfeit.
