Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 20: Seaman helps Hanford boys stave off Kennewick

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves