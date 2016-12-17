Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 17: Kamiakin boys stay undefeated with win over Kennewick

Still lagging behind a bit in the early season because of the football team’s state championship run, the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team had to fight for a 49-43 home win over Kennewick on Saturday night in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
In a game during which Kamiakin (3-0, 2-0) turned the ball over 20 times and Kennewick (1-3, 0-1) shot 26 percent from the field, the Braves again needed some stellar play on the boards (won rebounds 43-31) and on defense to pull out the win. They beat Southridge 50-34 in similar fashion Friday in their MCC opener.
“We haven’t practiced much, but we’ve really defended and rebounded well the last two games,” Kamiakin coach Brian Meneely said. “We knew we were going to be rusty this weekend, so to see those things come together was really nice.”
Garrett Paxton scored 13 points for Kamiakin and dished out five assists. Isaiah Brimmer chipped in 11 points and had a game-high eight boards.
Leo Olmos scored a game-high 18 points for Kennewick and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Kennewick had just 23 points heading into the fourth quarter before hitting its offensive stride.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 18, Nieves 2, Jenner Norwood 6, Pearson 2, Thornton 2, Chavez, Bambock 2, Sanders 3, Zamora 5, Mendoza 3, Schwartz. Totals: 15-57 11-14 43.
KAMIAKIN: Bailey 9, Garrett Paxton 13, Wolf 2, Grayson 3, Brimmer 11, Green, Flynn 9, Nichols, Pischel 1, Mohlman 1. Totals: 19-41 7-19 49.
Kennewick
8
9
6
20
—
43
Kamiakin
5
18
13
13
—
49
Highlights — Ke, Tyler Pearson 7 rebs; Leo Olmos 6-8 FTs. Ka, Isaiah Brimmer 8 rebs; Garrett Paxton 5 assts.
RICHLAND 74, PASCO 40: Cole Northrop scored a game-high 20 points, and Tyler Kurtz pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Bombers (4-1, 2-0 MCC) to a home win over the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1).
Riley Sorn had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Richland, while Garrett Streufert finished with eight assists. Ryan Wagar scored 12 points to go with his nine rebounds.
The Bombers had a major advantage on the boards, outrebounding Pasco 64-26.
Martin Arceo led the Bulldogs with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
PASCO: Perez 3, Gutierrez 7, Cardoza 11, Crawford 3, Davila, Zavaleta, Millett 4, Brooks, Martin Arceo 12. Totals: 15-57 6-8 40.
RICHLAND: Stevens 7, Wagar 12, Sanderson 5, Christensen, Kurtz 8, Cole Northrop 20, Streufert 2, Volmer 5, Sorn 15. Totals: 25-72 16-19 74.
Pasco
6
9
15
10
—
40
Richland
13
19
23
19
—
74
Highlights — P, Arceo 10 rebs, 2 blks. R, Tyler Kurtz 19 rebs, 4-4 FTs, 3 blks; Riley Sorn 10 rebs; Garrett Streufert 8 assts; Ryan Wagar 4-4 FTs, 9 rebs, 3 stls.
WALLA WALLA 62, CHIAWANA 51: Tyler Greene and Jordan and Justin Olivares had solid nights for the Blue Devils (2-2, 1-0) as they went on the road to pick up an MCC victory.
Justin Olivares went 4 for 7 from the perimeter to score a team-high 13 points. Jordan Olivares went 6 for 6 from the charity stripe to score 10 points, and he added three steals. And Greene had game highs with five assists and three steals to go along with his five points.
Matthew Kroner had a game-high 21 points, but he was one of just four Riverhawks who scored. Caden Kaelber and Austin Penny each scored 12 for Chiawana (1-7, 0-2).
WALLA WALLA: Greene 5, Lesmeister 9, Jo.Olivares 10, Aichele 4, Mullen 8, Gillin 3, Justin Olivares 13, Liening, Daniel 10, Likes. Totals: 18-50 20-26 62.
CHIAWANA: Austin Penny 12, Lopez, Taylor 6, Caden Kaelber 12, Matthew Kroner 21, Rodriguez, Richardson, Bassett, McMahon. Totals: 16-43 14-21 51.
Walla Walla
16
14
13
19
—
62
Chiawana
16
11
10
14
—
51
Highlights — WW, Tyler Greene 5 assts, 3 stls; Jordan Olivares 6-6 FTs, 3 stls; Justin Olivares 4-7 3-pts. C, Matthew Kroner 8-11 FTs, 9 rebs; Simon Lopez 5 assts.
MOSES LAKE 69, SUNNYSIDE 52: Trey Sanchez scored 25 points for the Grizzlies (2-4, 0-3) in a CBBN loss at home.
Moses Lake’s Zach Phillips poured in 28.
MOSES LAKE: Zach Phillips 28, Duncan 3, Kunjara 3, McLean 11, Karstetter 8, Evers 2, Byers 6, Alvarado 8.
SUNNYSIDE: Trey Sanchez 25, Palacios 11, Gonzalez, Bowman 11, Escamilla 3, Wutzke, Perez 1, Contreras, Ervin, Zavala, Cuello 1.
Moses Lake
18
17
15
19
—
69
Sunnyside
15
17
7
13
—
52
PROSSER 63, EPHRATA 55: Nate Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 CWAC) to a road victory over the Tigers (4-3, 2-3).
Scott Blakney grabbed 10 rebounds and was one of five Prosser players to score six points.
PROSSER: Nate Brown 24, Rivera 6, Blakney 6, Godinez 6, Hatfield 6, Bolt 6, Flores 4, Cox 3, Wagner 2. Totals: 22-58 10-14 63.
EPHRATA: Cameron Clark 21, Blankenship 12, Oxos 9, Benthem 8, Cleveringa 5, Kleyn, Mendoza, Rawley, Vaughn. Totals: 19-52 8-14 55.
Prosser
17
17
13
16
—
63
Ephrata
14
10
21
10
—
55
Highlights — P, Brown 11 rebs; Scott Blakney 10 rebs. E, Clark 8 rebs, 5 deflections; Joshua Benthem 9 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 66, OTHELLO 61: Gabe Esqueda scored 22 points, Marc Martinez added 17 and the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 2-3) ground down the Huskies’ early lead to pull out the CWAC victory.
Michael Gutierrez scored 17 points and Jonathan Garza 13 for Othello (1-5, 1-4), which led 21-7 after the first quarter.
GRANDVIEW: Gabe Esqueda 22, Medina 9, Fonseca 14, Parrish 2, Gutierrez 2, Marc Martinez 17, Trinidad, Pina, Ramos, Prieto.
OTHELLO: Michael Gutierrez 17, Villareal 8, J.Garza 13, A. Garza 8, Hilmes 2, Buenrostro 8, Valdez, Cutforth 5.
Grandview
7
19
20
20
—
66
Othello
21
15
13
12
—
61
CONNELL 86, COLLEGE PLACE 65: Silas Chase scored 23 points and Brian Hawkins 22 to lead the Eagles (1-2, 1-1) to the SCAC East road win.
Nolan Chase added 15 points for Connell.
CONNELL: N.Chase 15, Turner 7, Brian Hawkins 22, Smith 5, Kelly, Poe 4, Silas Chase 23, Pauley 10.
COLLEGE PLACE: Romero 14, Flores 13, Shomate 10, Merka 3, Rooks 9, Schwartz 2, Hatch 14, Moreno, Morris.
Connell
16
26
25
16
—
86
College Place
16
23
12
14
—
65
WARDEN 62, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 54: Adam Richins scored 17 points and J.R. Delgado 15 to lead the Cougars (5-1, 2-0) to an SCAC East win over the visiting Coyotes (0-4, 0-1).
Jermaine Broetje scored 19 points to lead C-B.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jermaine Broetje 19, Jamison 4, Wickstrom 2, Martinez 6, Koopman 6, Schafer, Garcia, Lopez 2, Humphreys 10, Romm 6.
WARDEN: Adam Richins 17, Barriga, Z.Richins 11, Hardman, Mercado 6, Skone 5, Delgado 15, Gonzales 8.
Columbia-Burbank
10
9
21
14
—
54
Warden
9
14
14
25
—
62
RIVER VIEW 53, ROYAL 46: Baley Westberg had 20 points and “about a dozen” rebounds, and Abel Khatthavong and Kody Hamlin each scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) to the SCAC East road win.
Owen Ellis scored 13 points to pace the Knights (1-2, 0-2).
RIVER VIEW: Baley Westberg 20, Khatthavong 12, Naughton, Leader, Lee 7, Hamlin 12, Guzman, Martinez 2, Sailor, Lechelt.
ROYAL: Owen Ellis 13, I. Ellis 8, Ojeda, Jenks 5, Gilbert, G. Christensen 10, C. Christensen 6, Ramirez 2, Smith 2, Raynor.
River View
11
12
14
16
—
53
Royal
14
13
11
8
—
46
Highlights — RV, Westberg 12 rebs.
WAHLUKE 51, KIONA-BENTON 21: Sergio Pineda scored 17 points and pulled down five boards, and the Warriors (5-1, 2-0) came away with an SCAC East victory on their home court.
KIONA-BENTON: Saul Quinones 6, Reyes 5, Rheinschmidt 4, Lucatero 3, Rizin 2, Lewis 1.
WAHLUKE: Sergio Pineda 17, Cabrera 14, Olivares 9, Buck 6, Gatica 5, Garza, Espindola, Fayard, Valdez.
Kiona-Benton
8
9
4
0
—
21
Wahluke
12
4
15
20
—
51
Highlights — W, Ricky Cabrera 9 rebs; Nathan Buck 4 assts; Sergio Pineda 5 rebs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 77, WHITE SWAN 68: Trent Mercado scored 28 points for the Jaguars in their EWAC road win over the Cougars.
Tri-Cities Prep led 39-19 at halftime before White Swan closed the gap by outscoring the Jaguars 49-38 in the second half.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 4, Nelson 8, Trent Mercado 28, Dickson 15, Amato 4, Geist 12, Perez 4, Spindola 2. Totals: 31-63 13-18 77.
WHITE SWAN: Abrams 15, Zuniga 4, Zagalow 5, Cheney 18, Sampson, Shane Tillequots 22, Smartlowit 3, Bass 1, Oronia.
Tri-Cities Prep
17
22
16
22
—
77
White Swan
7
12
23
26
—
68
Highlights — TCP, Max Nelson 9 rebs, 3 assts; Colin Dickson 6 rebs, 4 assts; Stefan Geist 8 rebs; Isaiah Perez 8 rebs; Mercado 4 stls, 3 assts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KAMIAKIN 86, KENNEWICK 42: Alexa Hazel scored 17 points and Oumou Toure 16 to lead the Braves in an offensive tour de force against the visiting Lions in MCC play.
Kiley Larsen added 13 points, including four 3-pointers, Kendyl Holle 11 and Symone Brown 10 for Kamiakin (7-0, 2-0 MCC).
Alicia Oatis scored 19 points for Kennewick (2-2, 0-1). Meilani McBee added 13.
KENNEWICK: Alicia Oatis 19, Davis 4, Barajas, Rettig, Quast 1, Fridley, Thornton 3, McBee 13, Morfin, Fiander, Shaffer 2.
KAMIAKIN: Alexa Hazel 17, Toure 16, Brown 10, Scherbarth, Larsen 13, Holle 11, Clark 8, C.Williams 8, J.Williams 3.
Kennewick
12
4
19
7
—
42
Kamiakin
21
18
23
24
—
86
CHIAWANA 49, WALLA WALLA 35: Alyssa Agundis scored 13 points, and Macey Morales had 10 to lead the host Riverhawks (5-3, 2-0) to an MCC win over the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-1).
Chiawana, which led 26-18 at halftime, extended its advantage by outscoring Walla Walla 16-2 in the third quarter.
Kenedy Cartwright finished with nine points, six rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Riverhawks.
Emma Wenzel and Kyndal Locati led Walla Walla in scoring with nine points apiece.
WALLA WALLA: Yenney 3, F.Hoe 4, Emma Wenzel 9, Kyndal Locati 9, Doepker 7, Bergevin, Reardon, A.Gilmore 2, H.Gilmore, L.Hoe 1. Totals: 12-41 8-11 35.
CHIAWANA: Morales 10, Alyssa Agundis 13, Cordray 4, Eubanks 6, Cartwright 9, S.Search, Edrington, K.Search, Hirai, Bunger, Burton 7, Kaelber. Totals: 18-50 10-19 49.
Walla Walla
13
5
2
15
—
35
Chiawana
18
8
16
7
—
49
Highlights — WW, Faith Hoe 6 rebs; Wenzel 6 rebs. C, Kenedy Cartwright 6 rebs, 4 blks, 4 stls.
SUNNYSIDE 60, MOSES LAKE 49: Emilee Maldonado scored 31 points and Ashlee Maldonado added 17 to lead the Grizzlies (6-0, 3-0) to a CBBN win over visiting Moses Lake (4-1, 1-1).
MOSES LAKE: Talo, Jamie Loera 20, Mayo, McPartland 2, Strom, Yamane 2, Stevens 4, Olson 7, Sandmann, Abby Rathbun 14.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 8, Salmeron, A.Maldonado 17, Salinas, Emilee Maldonado 31, Mendoza 2, Skyles 2, Valle, Zavala.
Moses Lake
8
11
14
16
—
49
Sunnyside
17
13
16
14
—
60
PROSSER 66, EPHRATA 60 (OT): Marissa Cortes scored 27 points to lift the Mustangs (5-1, 4-0 CWAC) in an overtime win over the Tigers (4-3, 2-3).
Prosser outscored Ephrata 10-4 in the extra period.
PROSSER: Cox 4, Martin 6, Marissa Cortes 27, Groeneveld 6, Wheeler 17, Olivarez 6.
EPHRATA: Kibby 12, Mickelsen 14, Peters 3, Katelyn Ostrowski 16, Pixlee 2, Martin 13.
Prosser
8
20
14
14 10
—
66
Ephrata
17
8
14
17 4
—
60
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 55, WARDEN 44: Taylor Turner scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Coyotes to a road win in SCAC East play.
Columbia-Burbank (4-0, 1-0) trailed by a point at halftime, but a 20-13 advantage in the third quarter propelled it to victory.
Natalie Cole scored 12 points for the Cougars (3-3, 1-1).
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 2, Martineau 16, Taylor Turner 19, O’Brien 4, Maine 2, Contreras, J.Johnson 1, Mares 11.
WARDEN: Skone 4, Yamane 3, Conahan 8, Bailey Whitney 9, Ibarria, Rodriguez, Turner 6, Natalie Cole 12.
Columbia-Burbank
7
14
20
14
—
55
Warden
11
11
13
9
—
44
RIVER VIEW 56, ROYAL 41: Devyn Holden scored 21 points, Aaliyah Anderson scored 17, and the Panthers (4-1, 2-0) cruised to a road victory in SCAC East play.
Jennifer Ledezma led Royal (0-3, 0-2) with 11 points.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas, Munson 6, Garland 2, Henze 2, Santiago, Anderson 17, Devyn Holden 21, Kinsey 8.
ROYAL: Rojas, Wilhelm 6, Phillips 8, Dunn 3, Michel, Jennifer Ledezma 11, Hebdon 3, Rodriguez 8, Booth 2, Buster.
River View
7
19
19
11
—
56
Royal
11
10
6
14
—
41
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 35, DESALES 33 (OT): Melody Bush pulled down an offensive rebound and scored a buzzer beater in the overtime period to help the Patriots pick up a road victory in EWAC play.
Liberty Christian (3-2, 2-0) beat White Swan 71-70 on Friday night, and LC coach Angel Ojeda said the fatigue from that shootout reared its head Saturday.
“Thank goodness (Bush) got that putback because I don’t know if we could have played another period,” Ojeda said.
Maddie Godwin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Liberty Christian, while Karlee Souve had eight blocks, many of which came in the fourth quarter. She added seven points and 14 rebounds.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Souve 7, Loera, Maddie Godwin 13, Bush 8, Gregg, Richards 2, Steele 5.
DESALES: Kenna Buratto 8, H.Buratto 2, Cortez 6, Lyons 7, Harder 1, Maiuri 2, Olson 7.
Liberty Christian
6
13
3
7 6
—
35
DeSales
6
8
7
8 4
—
33
Highlights — LC, Godwin 10 rebs, 3 assts, 6 stls; Karlee Souve 14 rebs, 2 stls, 8 blks.
WHITE SWAN 71, TRI-CITIES PREP 41: Emma Slahtasky scored 12 points, but the visiting Jaguars just couldn’t keep pace in their EWAC road loss.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Perez 4, Ghirardo 4, Dixon 9, Emma Slahtasky 12, Coffey 4, Monteon 4, Long 4, Mercado.
WHITE SWAN: Taylor 4, Ashley Anderson 13, A.Ike 4, Bass 4, As.Carey, Zagelow 6, Cheney 12, Am.Carey 2, Wolfsberger 9, Kianna Castilleja 13, J.Ike 4.
Tri-Cities Prep
10
8
14
9
—
41
White Swan
21
19
13
18
—
71
BOYS SWIMMING
WALLA WALLA INVITATIONAL: Hanford’s Brady Myers (50-yard freestyle), Jack Elliott (100 breaststroke) and the Falcons’ 200 free relay “A” team all posted victories, helping their squad take second overall behind Pullman.
The Falcons finished with 140.5 points, while Pullman tallied 195.5.
Walla Walla, which got wins from Luke Elmenhurst (200 free, 100 free) and Kahili Helm (100 butterfly) was third, and Richland took fourth. Elmenhurst swam the 200 free in 1:49.64, under the Class 4A state-qualifying standard of 1:50.00.
Team scores: 1, Pullman 195.5; 2, Hanford 140.5; 3, Walla Walla 121; 4, Richland 57; 200 medley relay: 1, Pullman A (Holden Ellsworth, Josh Joireman, Cameron Larsen, Sean Li) 1:45.91 (SQ); 2, Hanford A 1:49.62; 3, Richland A 2:02.17; 200 freestyle: 1, Luke Elmenhurst (WW) 1:49.64 (SQ); 2, Larsen (Pul) 1:53.58; 3, Kyle Prigge (Rich) 1:57.39; 200 individual medley: 1, Ellsworth (Pul) 2:04.27 (SQ); 2, Jack Elliott (Han) 2:10.83; 3, Roman Romanyuk (Pul) 2:20.62; 50 freestyle: 1, Brady Myers (Han) 22.82; 2, Li (Pul) 24.52; T3, Zach Nemeth (Han) and Simon Brannan (Pul) 25.38; Diving: None; 100 butterfly: 1, Kahili Helm (WW) 1:03.93; 2, Ben Douglas (Han) 1:04.56; 3, Owen McKinstry (Han) 1:05.60; 100 freestyle: 1, Elmenhurst (WW) 50.04; 2, Matt Brink (Han) 52.60; 3, Li (Pul) 54.00; 500 freestyle: 1, Larsen (Pul) 5:17.57; 2, Joireman (Pul) 5:18.88; 3, Ben Reilly (Pul) 5:25.51; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Hanford A (Myers, Nemeth, Douglas, Brink) 1:37.66; 2, Walla Walla A 1:39.21; 3, Pullman A 1:40.76; 100 backstroke: 1, Ellsworth (Pul) 54.80 (SQ); 2, Teddy Lai (Rich) 1:06.61; 3, McKinstry (Han) 1:06.95; 100 breaststroke: 1, Elliott (Han) 1:06.83; 2, Calum Close (WW) 1:12.61; 3, Timothy Scheel (WW) 1:15.82; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Pullman A (Larsen, Brannan, Li, Ellsworth) 3:31.93 (SQ); 2, Walla Walla A 3:42.77; 3, Hanford A 3:43.31.
NWAC BASKETBALL
CBC MEN 86, EDMONDS 71: Brad Scott had a monster game with 17 points, 19 rebounds and four assists to lead the Hawks to their first win of the season.
Gabe Vorheis led CBC (1-8) with 26 points, and Kason Blair added 17. The Hawks take on Lane at noon Sunday to wrap up the Edmonds Crossover tournament.
CBC: Gabe Vorheis 26, Torres 8, Peterson, Blair 17, Ram, Wilmoth 5, Weekes 10, Kelly 3, Mann, Scott 17. Totals: 34-65 10-14 86.
EDMONDS: Mitch Wetmore 22, Powell 8, Zamora 3, Morris 18, Jones 2, Ezeokeke 8, Hutt 4, Mendiola, Mattu 5, Burns 1. Totals: 23-59 16-23 71.
Half — CBC 38-35. Highlights — CBC, Brad Scott 19 rebs, 4 asts; David Torres 3 stls; Vorheis 4 asts.
LANE 75, CBC WOMEN 71: Sierra Perez scored 21 points and added four steals to lead the Hawks in a loss at the Green River Crossover.
Alexcis Higginbotham and Cayla Jones each scored 15 points for CBC (7-3). Sierra Carrier scored 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Lane (10-2), which outrebounded CBC 60-36.
CBC: Sierra Perez 21, Keo 8, Higginbotham 15, Fangonilo 4, Fiander 4, Botkin 4, Jones 15. Totals: 28-78 8-10 71.
LANE: Sierra Carrier 24, Russell, Lease 8, Fielder 12, Tullock 7, Newton, Hall 15, Tobey, Rodriguez 9. Totals: 28-71 13-19 75.
Columbia Basin
28
9
18
16
—
71
Lane
17
20
20
18
—
75
Highlights — CBC, Cayla Jones 7 rebs; Emily Botkin 3 blks; Perez 4 stls.
WRESTLING
TRI-STATE TOURNAMENT: Reese Jones finished third at 170 pounds to lead Othello’s trio of placers in the prestigious tournament in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Jones, who was pinned in the quarterfinals, won a 2-0 decision over Angelo Loera of Marysville in the placing match. Teammates Christopher Melo at 106 and TJ Martinez at 195 placed fourth.
Hermiston’s Joey Gutierrez placed fourth at 182, winning four matches and advancing on an injury default after losing a 3-2 decision in the second round. Fellow Bulldog CJ Hendon placed sixth at 145 as the team tied for eighth. Othello placed 21st.
Former Kamiakin state champion Riley Gurr won the title at 126 pounds for Frenchtown (Mont.) with a second-period pin of Orting’s Alex Cruz.
