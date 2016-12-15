Mid-Columbia Conference trio named to Seattle Times all-state football team

Richland defensive tackle Brigham Whitby, Hanford defensive lineman Brock Wellsfry and Kamiakin defensive back Darreon Moore — all seniors — were named to The Seattle Times’ all-state football team.
Whitby, the Mid-Columbia Conference’s defensive player of the year, helped hold opponents to 11.6 points per game. Whitby also was named the MCC’s offensive lineman of the year.
Of the 6-foot-6, 286-pound Wellsfry, Times writer Jayda Evans said: “(The) Oregon State commit is just as imposing offensively as he is defensively with his size and quick feet.”
Moore, an all-MCC first-team pick at DB and wide receiver, helped the Braves win the Class 3A state title.
