December 15, 2016 4:10 PM

Mid-Columbia sports postponements for Dec. 15, 2016

With Mid-Columbia school districts shutting down Thursday because of the weather, most of the evening high school sporting events were wiped out.

Here is a list of the postponed events, with rescheduled dates as they become available. If your event has been called off or rescheduled, please call us at 509-582-1507 or email sports@tricityherald.com:

BOYS BASKETBALL

▪ Hanford at Pasco (rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

▪ Hanford at Pasco (rescheduled for 5:45 p.m. Jan. 3)

BOWLING

▪ Selah at Pasco (to be rescheduled for after winter break)

▪ Kennewick at Walla Walla (moved to 3 p.m. Dec. 20)

▪ Chiawana at Richland (reschedule date TBA)

▪ Hanford at Connell (moved to 3 p.m. Dec. 20)

BOYS WRESTLING

▪ Walla Walla at Hanford (moved to 7 p.m. Dec. 20)

▪ Pasco at Richland (reschedule date TBA)

▪ Kennewick at Chiawana (originally scheduled for Dec. 14 — moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 24; Chiawana will wrestle Kamiakin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24)

▪ Othello at Prosser (reschedule date TBA)

▪ Grandview at East Valley (rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 17; also, last week’s Selah at Grandview meet rescheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 22)

GIRLS WRESTLING

▪ Hanford, Kamiakin, Prosser, Ephrata, Ellensburg, East Valley, Quincy, Wapato, Royal, Wahluke at Othello mix and match — still happening at 6 p.m. Thursday

