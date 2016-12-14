Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 14: Hanford bowler Moore is Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week

Hanford senior Danyelle Moore is the Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week.
On a blistering day for the Hanford bowlers, Moore had the hottest performance of all.
Moore rolled a Mid-Columbia Conference-record 254 in the first scratch game and a 215 in the second to lead the Falcons (8-0) to a 4-0 win over Chiawana on Dec. 6 at Go Bowl.
She followed that up with a 161-193 against Richland on Dec. 8 at Atomic Bowl.
Moore has the MCC’s third-highest average (187.86) behind teammates Sara Harris (194.69) and Emily Goodnight (191.29).
PASCO 4, CONNELL 0: Josie Derrick’s 170-185 led the Bulldogs to a win over the Eagles on Tuesday at Go Bowl.
Scratch — Game 1: Pasco 662 (Yesenia Nunez 134, Perla Hernandez 134, Brandy Castaneda 99, Dani Leal 125, Josie Derrick 170), Connell 521 (Aylin Aispuro 96, Michell Merida 85, Isabel Lopez 112, Rebecka Harrington 105, Lexi Olsen 123). Game 2: Pasco 771 (Nunez 177, Hernandez 116, Castaneda 154, Leal 139, Derrick 185), Connell 495 (Aispuro 98, Merida 50, Lopez 81, Harrington 134, Olsen 132). Baker — Game 1: Pasco 149, Connell 96. Game 2: Pasco 149, Connell 92. Total pins — Pasco 1,731, Connell 1,204.
PREP FOOTBALL
Hermiston defensive lineman John-Henry Line earned first-team all-state honors for Oregon’s Class 5A division, while wide receiver Dayshawn Neal earned second-team honors.
The Bulldogs (5-5) lost in the first round of the state playoffs to St. Helens, 12-7.
At the 2A level, Stanfield senior quarterback Dylan Grogan was named co-Offensive Player of the Year, as the Tigers took up seven first-team spots.
Grogan, who threw for 1,503 yards and nine touchdowns, and ran for 1,056 and 14 TDs, shared the honor with Kennedy running back Bishop Mitchell. Grogan also earned second-team honors at linebacker.
Joining Grogan on the first team were running back/linebacker Thyler Monkus (1,505 yards, 22 TDs), and linemen Jose Garcia and Noe Sanchez, who earned top honors on both sides of the ball.
Receiver Brody Woods earned second-team honors, while Stanfield coach Davie Salas was named 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a runner-up finish at state.
Comments