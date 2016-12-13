Roundup: Seaman leads Hanford boys to win over Southridge

Ben Seaman had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hanford High School boys basketball team to a 74-54 win over Southridge on Tuesday in the first game of the Mid-Columbia Conference season.
Hanford (1-4) only shot 35 percent from the field (21-for-59) but outrebounded Southridge 56-32 — 17-7 on the offensive end — to make up the difference. Connor Woodward knocked down seven 3-pointers to lead an 11-for-31 (35 percent) shooting performance from the perimeter for the Falcons.
Mike Hazel had 24 points, half of which came from the free throw line, but couldn’t get much help from the supporting cast as he was the only Sun in double digits. Adrian Singleton had eight points and a game-high four steals for Southridge (0-4).
Hanford will travel to play Pasco at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and Southridge will host Kamiakin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 7, Platas 5, Brown 6, Mike Hazel 24, Singleton 8, Kelly 1, Nik Grade, Lopez 3, Jima, Elsworth. Totals: 14-58 20-29 54.
HANFORD: Horner, Trevino, Manderbach 4, Jones 1, Ben Seaman 29, Connor Woodward 27, Devine, Izquierdo 2, Lanning 8, VanderTop 3. Totals: 21-59 21-25 74.
Southridge
6
15
22
11
—
54
Hanford
19
20
15
20
—
74
Highlights — SR, Mike Hazel 11 rebs, 12-14 FTs; Adrian Singleton 4 stls. H, Ben Seaman 12 rebs, 13-14 FTs; 6 assts; Connor Woodward 7 3-pts; Andrew Lanning 5 blks.
PROSSER 59, PASCO 38: Nate Brown and Logan Hatfield led a balanced Mustangs attack with 11 points apiece in their nonleague win over the visiting Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Brown also had 10 rebounds and three assists for Prosser, which gave up just three points in the first quarter.
Diego Gutierrez scored 13 points to lead Pasco.
PASCO: Diego Gutierrez 13, Arceo 8, Davilla 6, Cardoza 5, Crawford 3, Perez 2, Vavaleta 1, Millet, Brooks.
PROSSER: Nate Brown 11, Logan Hatfield 11, Blakney 8, Bolt 8, Godinez 7, Rivera 6, Flores 3, Cox 3, Swift 2, Wagner.
Pasco
3
12
7
16
—
38
Prosser
10
17
17
15
—
59
Highlights — Brown 10 rebs, 3 asts.
KENNEWICK 66, EISENHOWER 60: Leo Olmos had 23 points and the Lions picked up a road win to round out nonconference play.
Jenner Norwood had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Kennewick (1-2), and Tyler Pearson chipped in 10 points and five steals.
Eisenhower’s star Tyler Fichett accounted for half of the Cadets’ scoring with 30 points.
Kennewick will host Walla Walla at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first MCC game for both teams.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 23, Bambock 2, Nieves 4, Sanders, Zamora, Mendoza, Norwood 10, Pearson 10, Schwartz, Thornton 17. Totals: 24-50 12-20 66.
EISENHOWER: Terrazas 8, Araujo 14, Castaneda, Ramirez 3, Walruff, Reddick, Tyler Fichett 30, Dorsey, Gonzalez 3, Filkins 2. Totals: 24-52 6-8 60.
Kennewick
19
18
12
17
—
60
Eisenhower
17
13
19
11
—
56
Highlights — K, Jenner Norwood 12 rebs; Tyler Pearson 5 stls.
WEST VALLEY 50, CHIAWANA 41: The Riverhawks stumbled out of the gate, scoring just 12 points in the first half, and ended up falling on the road in their final game of the nonconference schedule.
Justin VanDeBrake had 20 points to lead the Rams (5-0).
Malik Taylor led Chiawana (1-5) in scoring with 16 points. He also had three steals.
The Riverhawks open their Mid-Columbia Conference schedule at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Richland.
CHIAWANA: Hirai, Penny 2, Lopez 7, Malik Taylor 16, Kaelber 9, Kroner 7, Bassett, McMahon. Totals: 17-54 6-16 41.
WEST VALLEY: Justin VanDeBrake 20, Bailey 2, Lindgren 11, Cluff 9, Williams 2, Rodriguez, Sieber 4, Sabari 2, McDonald. Totals: 20-47 7-15 50.
Chiawana
6
6
16
13
—
41
West Valley
14
7
17
12
—
50
Highlights — C, Matthew Kroner 10 rebs; Malik Taylor 3 stls; Simon Lopez 3 stls.
EPHRATA 81, CONNELL 74: Cameron Clark’s 29 points led the visiting Tigers to hand the Eagles a nonleague loss.
Austin Smith scored 18 points and Trevin Turner 14 for Connell.
EPHRATA: Kleyn 5 Oxos 23, Blankenship 8, Clerveringa 2 Vaughn 2, Cameron Clark 29, Benthem 12.
CONNELL: N. Chase 9, Turner 14, Hawkins 11, Austin Smith 18, Riner, Poe 4, S Chase 10, Pauley 8.
Ephrata
17
19
20
25
—
81
Connell
24
8
16
26
—
74
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 63, PRESCOTT 56: Konner denHoed scored 13 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots held on through a second-half slugfest for the nonleague road win.
Travis Crockett poured in 29 points for the Tigers as the two teams each scored 41 points in the second half after combining for 37 in the first.
LIBERTY CHRISITAN: Konnor denHoed 14, Olsen 8, R. Sullivan 11, Godwin 7, M. Sullivan 5, McClure, Davis 6, Shupe 6, Carter 6.
PRESCOTT: Travis Crockett 29, Gonzales 13, Leaks, Lopez 4, Servi, Caldenas 5, Putts 3, Zaroval 2, Rosales.
Liberty Christian
12
10
12
29
—
63
Prescott
9
6
19
22
—
56
Highlights — Stephen Carter 10 rebs.
NACHES VALLEY 54, TRI-CITIES PREP 48: Trent Mercado scored 14 points, Max Nelson 10, and the Jaguars’ second-half rally came up short in the nonleague road loss.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Valencia, Spindola 5, Baker 2, Max Nelson 10, Trent Mercado 14, Dickson 9, Amato 2, Geist 6.
NACHES VALLEY: Kobe Kohls 12, Tripp, Sean Coyne 10, Simmons 5, Jacob Stohr 12, Berge, Deaton 7, Callaghan 6, Lantis 2.
Tri-Cities Prep
9
5
17
17
—
48
Naches Valley
14
17
8
15
—
54
GRANGER JV 62, BICKLETON 56: Cesareo Arriaga had 24 points and 12 rebounds, but Bickelton couldn’t overcome an eight-point deficit after the first quarter.
GRANGER: Cochran 5, Smith 11, Slade 2, Stewart 3, Garcia, Kanu Cantu 13, Cervantes 8, Chavez 2, Ochoa, Soliz 10, Herrera 8. Totals: 20 10-15 62.
BICKLETON: Allenton, Strader 9, Cummings 2, Chapman, Cesareo Arriaga 24, Underwood 10, Brown 11. Totals: 18 20-31 56.
Granger
23
7
14
18
—
62
Bickleton
15
13
12
16
—
56
Highlights — B, Cody Strader 12 rebs; Riley Brown 10 rebs; Cesareo Arriaga 12 rebs, 4 stls; Kyle Underwood 5 stls.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KAMIAKIN 66, DAVIS 46: Oumou Toure scored nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Braves to a nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Kamiakin (5-0) jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and was never challenged.
Alexa Hazel added 15 points for the Braves, while Stella Bueno led Davis with 11.
DAVIS: Garcia 2, Stella Bueno 11, Billups 7, Berman 5, Brown 4, Garfias, Chavez, Alvarado 7, Cuevas 4, Rojas 6.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 4, Scherbarth 2, Larsen 8, Holle 6, Clark 4, Hazel 15, Williams 6, Oumou Toure 21.
Davis
8
13
12
13
—
46
Kamiakin
20
23
12
11
—
66
SOUTHRIDGE 56, HANFORD 40: Kendall Pope poured in 16 points to lead the Suns to a road win over the Falcons in the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams.
Tie at 18 at the half, the Suns went on an 18-8 run in the third to pull away.
“We played a pretty darn good first half,” Hanford coach Evan Woodward said. “We still just trying to get it all done in four quarters. They have a good effort.”
Senior Malea Dye had a game-high 17 points for Hanford.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 3, Solensky 15, Kotlan, Smith 6, Sanders 12, Mendez 2, Brown, Kendall Pope 16, Davis.
HANFORD: Beaver 5, Motta, Moore 2, Sijgers 8, Coleman 3, Kison 2, Best 1, Webb, Harlow 2, Malea Dye 17.
Southridge
7
11
18
20
—
56
Hanford
7
11
8
14
—
40
PROSSER 54, PASCO 35: Marissa Cortes poured in 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Brooke Wheeler added 19 points and 13 boards as the Mustangs romped to a nonleague home win over the Bulldogs.
Pasco led 12-10 after the first quarter, but an 18-2 run in the second by Prosser broke the game open.
The Bulldogs, who shot just 27 percent from the floor, got 13 points and nine rebounds from Bella Gutierrez.
PASCO: Pesina, Nieforth, M.Martinez 2, Flores 3, McGary 2, Bella Gutierrez 13, S.Martinez 2, Perez 4, Montelongo 7, McEnderfer. Totals: 14-52 2-6 33.
PROSSER: Cox 4, Martin, Stallcop, Cortes 21, Groeneveld, Wheeler 19, Rodriguez 3, G.Olivarez, A.Olivarez 7. Totals: 21-53 8-13 54.
Pasco
14
2
10
7
—
33
Prosser
10
18
7
19
—
54
Highlights — Gutierrez 9 rebs; S.Martinez 5 rebs; Cortes 12 rebs, 7 assts, 5 stls; Wheeler 13 rebs; Cox 6 rebs.
KENNEWICK 53, EISENHOWER 52: Freshman Aislin Fiander had 23 points in her varsity debut to lead the Lions to a comeback win in Yakima.
Kennewick (2-1) trailed by 10 after three quarters, and had to outscore Ike 21-10 in the final period to squeak out the one-point victory.
Klarissa Barajas added 12 points and eight boards for the Lions. Haley Wommack led the Cadets (1-5) with 21 points.
KENNEWICK: Aislin Fiander 23, Klarissa Barajas 12, Oatis 6, Thornton 5, McBee 6, Quast 2.
EISENHOWER: Haley Wommack 21; Christina Jimenez 11, Nelson 7, DeGrasse 4, Rideout 6, Garcia 1, Franklin 2.
Kennewick
16
8
11
21
—
53
Eisenhower
13
14
15
10
—
52
Highlights — K, Klarissa Barajas 8 rebs; Aislin Fiander 5 stls.
WEST VALLEY 63, CHIAWANA 55: Mackenzie Cordray scored 20 points and Kenedy Cartwright 16, but the Riverhawks couldn’t come back after giving up 25 points in the third quarter of a nonleague loss at home.
Macey Morales chipped in 11 points for Chiawana. Kaitlyn Gasseling, Nicole Rasmussen and Elly Teske combined for 49 points for the Rams.
WEST VALLEY: Kaitlyn Gasseling 17, Nagle 6, Maison, Fetzer 2, Nicole Rasmussen 16, Curtis 4, Kruger 2, Elly Teske 16.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 11, S. Search, Edrington, K. Search, Mackenzie Cordray 20, Bunger, Burton 1, Eubanks 9, Kenedy Cartwright 16.
West Valley
9
18
25
11
—
63
Chiawana
14
11
13
17
—
55
EAST VALLEY 95, OTHELLO 91 (2 OT): The Red Devils outscored the Huskies 14-10 in the second overtime to escape with a CWAC win in Othello.
“It was a well-played game,” Othello coach Dave Herrud said. “It was evenly matched. They converted some things at the end of the game and we did not.”
Trevor Hilmes led the Huskies (0-2 CWAC, 0-3 overall) with 22 points, and Kyler Villareal added 21.
East Valley’s Haley Harrington led all scorers with 23 points.
EAST VALLEY: Haley Harrington 23, Juarez 17, Estrada 15, Randhada 18, Khinda 14, Carrillo 2, Soto 4, Coffee 2.
OTHELLO: Trevor Hilmes 22, Kyler Villareal 21, J.Garza 5, A.Garza 12, Buenrostro 18, Valdez 5, Cutforth 2, Gutierrez 6.
East Valley
19
14
14
23 11 14
—
95
Othello
16
16
21
17 11 10
—
91
SUNNYSIDE 82, GRANDVIEW 48: Emilee Maldonado had 25 points for the Grizzlies, who led 41-27 at halftime and never looked back.
Maldonado added five assists, and Ashley Maldanado had 15 points and five steals.
Grace Meza had 17 points and was Grandview’s only double-digit scorer.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia 6, Diner, Fajardo 4, Bender 3, Ruiz 6, Castilleja 2, Grace Meza 17, Duis 7, Jones 1, Cabajero 2.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 8, Newhouse, Salmeron 8, A. Maldonado 15, Salinas 1, Emilee Maldonado 25, Mendoza 10, Skyles 9, Valle 5, Zavala.
Grandview
12
15
6
15
—
48
Sunnyside
22
19
26
15
—
82
Highlights — SS, Emilee Maldonado 5 assts; Ashley Maldonado 5 stls; Mercedes Zavala 6 rebs.
NACHES VALLEY 54, TRI CITIES PREP 45: Piper Lukas had 25 points to lead Naches Valley to a win on its home court.
Bella Girardo and Emily Dixon had 17 rebounds a piece for the Jaguars, and Emma Slahtasky led the team with 15 points.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Girardo 9, Dixon 8, Emma Slahtasky 15, Coffey 2, Monteon 9, Long 2, Perez, Mercado.
NACHES VALLEY: Piper Lukas 25, Anderson 13, Coons 8, Simmons 8, Cox, Gunter, Breshears, Davis.
Tri-Cities Prep
14
13
8
10
—
45
Naches Valley
12
18
16
8
—
54
Highlights — TCP, Bella Girardo 17 rebs; Emily Dixon 17 rebs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 70, PRESCOTT 8: Karlee Souve had a double-double with 26 points and 17 rebounds, and the Patriots picked up a nonconference road victory.
Maddie Godwin had 14 points and a game-high nine assists, and Melody Bush had eight steals for Liberty Christian (1-2).
Liberty Christian shut out Prescott in the first half, jumping out to a 42-0 halftime lead.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 26, Loera 4, Godwin 14, Bush 5, Gregg 3, Richards 8, Erlenbush 2, Fujikake 2, Steele 6.
PRESCOTT: Morphim, Flores 4, Gonzales 4, Morales, Reyes, Martinez.
Liberty Christian
22
20
13
15
—
70
Prescott
0
0
6
2
—
8
Highlights — LC, Karlee Souve 17 rebs, 6 stls, 2 blks; Maddie Godwin 6 rebs, 9 assts, 4 stls; Melody Bush 7 rebs, 6 assts, 8 stls.
Wrestling
KAMIAKIN 56, PASCO 12: The Bulldogs won two of the first three matches, but the visiting Braves controlled the match from there, picking up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win at Pasco.
“They did a great job,” Pasco coach Jay Covington said of Kamiakin. “Their boys came out and took the fight to us and we didn’t have an answer for it. They have a great team. They are going to do well.”
The Braves got first-round pins from Jesus Ramos (132), Rece Quintana (145), Sione Halo (170) and Luke Eskelsen (195).
Team scores: Kamiakin 56, Pasco 12. 106: Elijah Sparks (P) won by forfeit. 113: Tanner Bushman (K) p. Nathaniel Tovar, 4:15. 120: Austin Hayward (K) d. Nick Massey, 6-1. 126: Austin Almaguer (K) d. Jordan Renteri, 3-0. 132: Jesus Ramos (K) p. Anthony Torres, 1:01. 138: Eduardo Castro (P) d. Joey Chavez, 5-3. 145: Rece Quintana (K) p. David Tobias, 1:55. 152: Liam Walker (K) md. Marcario Yniguez, 15-7. 160: Cyle DeLeon (K) won by forfeit. 170: Sione Halo (K) p. Kenton Bedoya, 1:01. 182: Jacob Olson (K) md. Avery Burrows, 17-8. 195: Luke Eskelsen (K) p. Dominic Almaguer, 1:53. *220: Tristan Barnett (K) p. Jose Tovar, 5:27. 285: Davian Pruitt (P) d. Brock McCue, 3-2.
BOWLING
HANFORD 4, WALLA WALLA 0: Sara Harris bowled a match-high 226 in the first scratch game, and the Falcons knocked down 2,259 pins to roll past the Blue Devils.
Hanford set match records with its total pin count and the 982 it rolled in the first scratch game.
Kayla Davis was Walla Walla’s top bowler with a combined 352 in the scratch games.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 982 (Megan Bean 204, Chyanne BigMountain 195, Emily Goodnight 162, Danyelle Moore 195, Sara Harris 226), Walla Walla 764 (Krystal Roberts 154, Abby LaPier 167, Allyson Hemibigner 107, Cecillia Chantel 158, Kayla Davis 178). Game 2: Hanford 903 (Bean 188, BigMountain 168, Goodnight 200, Moore 178, Harris 169), Walla Walla (Roberts 131, LaPier 124, Heibigner 139, Chantel 148, Davis 174). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 206, Walla Walla 192. Game 2: Hanford 168, Walla Walla 132. Total pins — Hanford 2,259, Walla Walla 1,804.
CHIAWANA 3, SELAH 1: A strong first game by the Riverhawks, and another in the second baker game helped Chiawana to a victory over the Vikings at Minda Lanes in Yakima.
Caitlynne Burke rolled a 204, and Julie Al-Abadi had a 188 in the opening game as Chiawana cruised to a 780-693 win.
The Riverhawks posted a 221 in the second baker game to win by 81 pins.
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 780 (Sam Mendoza 168, Ziera Barrios/Sam Balderas 108, Julie Al-Abadi 188, Najeli Ruiz 112, Caitlynne Burke 204), Selah 693 (Emmeline Pendlebury 117, Morgan Hullinger 143, Asia Evans 124, Carmen Nelson 157, Andrea Cox 152). Game 2: Chiawana 709 (Sam Mendoza 137, Sam Balderas 125, Julie Al-Abadi 169, Najeli Ruiz 129, Caitlynne Burke 149), Selah 717 (Morgan Hullinger 132, Asia Evans 135, Carmen Nelson 119, Andrea Cox 148, Rayann Davis 183). Baker — Game 1: Chiawana 187, Selah 147. Game 2: Chiawana 221, Selah 140. Total pins — Chiawana 1897, Selah 1697.
