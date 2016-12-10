Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 10: Chiawana wrestlers third at Inland Empire

The Chiawana wrestlers finished third at the Inland Empire Tournament on Saturday in Spokane with 171 points, just 7.5 behind Lakeland. Mead won with 252 points.
The Riverhawks finished a place ahead of Moses Lake, last year’s Class 4A state runner-up. The Chiefs tallied 137 points.
Chiawana’s Morgan McFee (120) and Clayton Silvers (195) took second in their weight classes, while Robby Vaughn (113) and Nathan Bengen (132) were third. Five other Riverhawks placed in the top six.
Pasco was eighth in the team standings, with five of its wrestlers finishing in the top six. Bulldogs sophomore Davion Pruitt fell 4-2 to Rogers’ Markus Robinson in the 285-pound final.
Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer lost a 5-4 decision to Colville’s Trent Baun in the 126-pound championship match. Sione Halo was third for the Braves at 170.
Kennewick’s Emilio Ramos defeated Kamiakin’s Cyle DeLeon 4-0 for third place at 160. Alex Ramos (152) also was third for the Lions.
Kamiakin was 11th, Kennewick 17th and Hanford 20th to round out the team standings.
Team scores (top three and locals): 1, Mead 252; 2, Lakeland 178.5; 3, Chiawana 171; 8, Pasco 116; 11, Kamiakin 88.5; 17, Kennewick 46; 20, Hanford 14.
(Championship matches with locals, plus locals in top six) 106: 5, Nathaniel Tovar (Pasco). 113: 3, Robby Vaughn (Chiawana); 6, Isaiah Gonzalez (Pasco). 120: Championship, Matt Jones (Mead) m.d. Morgan McFee (Chiawana) 13-0. 126: Championship, Trent Baun (Colville) d. Austin Almaguer (Kamiakin) 5-4. 132: 3, Nathan Bengen (Chiawana); 4, Rey Aranda (Chiawana). 138: 4, Tyson Stover (Chiawana). 145: 5, Riley Cissne (Chiawana). 152: 3, Alex Ramos (Kennewick). 160: 3, Emilio Ramos (Kennewick); 4, Cyle DeLeon (Kamiakin). 170: 3, Sione Halo (Kamiakin). 182: 6, Avery Burrows (Pasco). 195: Championship, Jared Walker (Lakeland) t.f. Clayton Silvers (Chiawana) 17-1; 6, Dominic Almaguer (Pasco). 220: 6, Ian Campbell (Chiawana). 285: Championship, Markus Robinson (Rogers) d. Davion Pruitt (Pasco) 4-2; 5, Josh Alvarez (Chiawana).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHIAWANA 64, LEWISTON 51: Kenedy Cartwright had 18 points, and Clare Eubanks added 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Riverhawks to a nonleague home win Saturday over the Bengals.
Chiawana (3-2) and Lewiston were tied at 17 after the first quarter, but a 14-4 run by the Riverhawks in the second opened up the game.
Kendyll Kinzer led Lewiston with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.
LEWISTON: Kendyll Kinzer 17, Randall 7, Ralstin 6, Roy 3, Cady 16, Cornelia, Stoddard 2. Totals: 21-42 5-8 51.
CHIAWANA: Morales 13, Agundis 2, Cordray 10, Eubanks 13, Kenedy Cartwright 18, S.Search, Edrington 1, Burton 7. Totals: 20-62 16-26 64.
Lewiston
17
4
15
15
—
51
Chiawana
17
14
16
17
—
64
Highlights — Stoddard 7 rebs; Kinzer 6 rebs; Roy 6 rebs; Eubanks 14 rebs; Morales 5 assts, 5 rebs, 4 stls; Cartwright 2 assts, 2 stls.
KAMIAKIN 59, HERMISTON 40: Oumou Toure scored 23 points, and Kiley Larsen and Alexa Hazel each had 11 to lead the Braves (4-0) to a nonleague road win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiakin trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but turned on its offense to go up 25-16 at halftime.
Maddy Juul and Rileigh Andreason scored nine points apiece for Hermiston (2-4).
KAMIAKIN: Brown 2, Scherbarth, Larsen 11, Holle 4, Clark 4, Hazel 11, C.Williams 4, Oumou Toure 23, J.Williams. Totals: 24 FGs 8-10 59.
HERMISTON: Harrison, H.Meyers 5, Rileigh Andreason 9, R.Meyers, Maddy Juul 9, Padilla 5, Gilbert, Romero 4, Thompson, Thomas 8. Totals: 16 FGs 6-12 40.
Kamiakin
7
18
15
19
—
59
Hermiston
9
7
8
16
—
40
SUNNYSIDE 54, WEST VALLEY 45: Emilee Maldonado scored 31 points to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Grizzlies went on the road to beat the Rams in Big Nine action.
The junior point guard has scored 1,022 points in her career at Sunnyside.
Nicole Rasmussen led West Valley with 18 points.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 4, Newhouse, Salmeron, A.Maldonado 5, Salinas 3, Emilee Maldonado 31, Mendoza 5, Skyles 6, Valle, Zavala.
WEST VALLEY: Winslow 2, Burns, Reyes, Gasseling 5, Nagle 7, Maison, Fetzer, Nicole Rasmussen 18, Curtis, Kruger 2, Teske 11.
Sunnyside
18
18
5
13
—
54
West Valley
9
14
11
11
—
45
Highlights — S, E.Maldonado 5-5 FTs, scored 1,000th career point.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 64, MABTON 54: Britnee Guerrero scored 19 points for the Vikings in their road loss to the Knights.
Sunnyside Christian’s Kristen Broersma led all scorers with 27 points, and she tied with Mabton’s Astrid Galarza for the game high in rebounds (15).
MABTON: McCallum, Britnee Guerrero 19, Galarza 9, Gutierrez, Zavala 3, Sanchez 15, Aguilar, Rojas 5, Hernandez 3. Totals: 16-57 19-27 54.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN: Candanoza, Harrington 3, Bosma, den Hoed 6, Martin 11, Liefke 10, Banks 7, Kristen Broersma 27. Totals: 26-50 12-20 64.
Mabton
10
9
21
14
—
54
Sunnyside Christian
17
15
22
10
—
64
Highlights — Astrid Galarza 15 rebs; Guerrero 4 stls; Broersma 15 rebs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WAHLUKE 75, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 47: Sergio Pineda scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to lead host Wahluke to a nonleague win over Cle Elum-Roslyn on Friday.
Pineda, a 6-foot-3 junior, also had 14 rebounds. Nathan Buck added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors (3-1).
CE-ROSLYN: Dennis Range 17, D.Pugh 8, Baker 7, Steward 6, E.Pugh 4, Geiger 3, Anderson 2.
WAHLUKE: Sergio Pineda 27, Nathan Buck 10, Cabrera 17, Olivares 13, Fayard 3, Valdez 2, Gatica 2, Garza 1.
Cle Elum-Roslyn
15
10
18
4
—
47
Wahluke
21
17
29
13
—
75
Highlights — Pineda 14 rebs; Buck 8 rebs, 8 assts.
