Roundup: Hanford wrestlers pin 51-18 decision on Kennewick

Pins from Hunter Murphy (120 pounds) and Hayden Henry (182), a technical fall from Glenn Siekawitch at 132 and four forfeits added up to a big night for the Hanford wrestling team as the Falcons posted a 51-18 win over the host Kennewick Lions in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual.
The Lions had trouble filling the lineup at the smallest (106) and three largest weights. Pins by Cayden Redman at 113 and Alex Ramos at 152 provided most of their points.
106: Luke Foster (H) win by forf. 113: Cayden Redman (K) p. Eli Cooper 1:00. 120: Hunter Murphy (H) p. Kaw Gay 1:50. 126: Cley Green (H) m.d. Ethan Vogtman 11-2. 132: Glenn Siekawitch (H) t.f. Brody Ray 23-8. *138: Chris Gray (H) d. M.J. Musa 6-3. 145: Treyton Keller (H) d. Dillon Holt 7-5. 152: Alex Ramos (K) p. Lewis Werner 3:12. 160: Braxton Brower (K) d. David Bates 5-2. 170: Emilio Ramos (K) d. Brock Higgins 8-3. 182: Hayden Henry (H) p. Ricardo Flores 1:06. 195: Michael Tunnell (H) win by forf. 220: Michaela Cane (H) win by forf. 285: Grace Nelson (H) win by forf.
Bowling
HANFORD 4, RICHLAND 0: Sara Harris rolled 235 and 212, and Emily Goodnight scored 200 and 225 to lead the Falcons to a sweep of the Bombers.
Hanford piled up 2,104 pins to the Bombers’ 1,696. Further details were unavailable.
