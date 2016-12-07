Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin football player Moore is Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week

Without two-way standout Darreon Moore, who was named the Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week, the Kamiakin Braves would have faced a tougher road to winning their first state football championship.
Moore caught a game-tying 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Borisch in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Class 3A state championship game against O’Dea.
On defense, Moore, who plays cornerback, helped hold the previously unbeaten Irish to a season low in scoring as the Braves went on to win 14-7 in overtime at the Tacoma Dome.
Local honors
Connell senior quarterback Brian Hawkins was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week after his performance in the Class 1A state title game.
Hawkins ran for 118 yards, and he threw for 135 yards and one touchdown as the Eagles finished second after dropping a 25-10 game to Royal.
▪ Jason Aichele, the teaching professional at Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland, was named Teacher of the Year for the third consecutive year.
In 2016, he brought Meadow Springs to a new level when he started a PGA Junior Golf League of 45 kids at the club. Aichele taught more than 1,200 lessons to students of all levels.
Meadow Springs’ Chris Peterson received the Merchandiser of the Year award for private facilities. He is the head professional, as well as full-time merchandiser and buyer. His sales in the Titleist Loyalty program ranked Meadow Springs in the top 5 percent in the country.
Gymnastics
MCC DUAL MEET: Kamiakin’s Abigail Winstead finished second on the bars, beam and floor to earn all-around honors with a score of 32.225 in a dual meet with host Southridge.
Mackinley Morgan of Southridge was tops on the floor and vault and finished second in the all-around (30.500).
Team scores — Kamiakin 150, Southridge 118.075. All-around — 1, Abigail Winstead, Kamiakin, 32.225. 2, Mackinley Morgan, Southridge, 30.500. 3, Sophia Mancinelli, Kamiakin, 30.250. 4, Samantha Harper, Kamiakin, 30.200. 5, Rebecca Carter, Kamiakin, 29.000. Vault — 1, Morgan, S, 8.2. 2, Alli Husk, S, 7.9. 3, Mikayla Kinsey, S, 7.9. Bars — 1, Mancinelli, K, 8.8. 2, Winstead, K, 8.7. 3, Kelsey Dearing, K, 8.0. Beam — 1, Harper, K, 8.25. 2, Winstead, K, 8.125. 3, Carter, K, 7.2. Floor — Morgan, S, 7.9. 2, Winstead, K, 7.6. 3, Carter, K, 6.8.
Girls basketball
RICHLAND 64, LAKE CITY 42: The host Bombers (1-2) jumped out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat the Timberwolves.
Nicole Gall scored 13 points, and Maysun Wellsandt had nine points and nine rebounds for Richland, which is scheduled to host Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LAKE CITY: Allen 3, Barber, Carlson 7, Bridget Rieken 24, Littman, Teets, Rewers 6, Halliday, Simpson 2. Totals: 18-52 6-8 42.
RICHLAND: Webb 5, Garza 4, K.Wellsandt, Madsen 3, Haugen 3, Stevens 9, M.Wellsandt 9, Mitchell 2, Nicole Gall 13, Chalmers 3, Hay 6, Pierce 7. Totals: 22-54 12-19 64.
Lake City
8
9
13
12
—
42
Richland
19
18
13
14
—
64
Highlights — Maysun Wellsandt 9 rebs.
Bowling
KENNEWICK 2, CHIAWANA 2: The Riverhawks won both scratch games Wednesday, but the Lions won both baker games and then took the match on total pins (1,731-1,688) at Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick.
Chiawana, behind Caitlynne Burke’s 160, won 733-732 in the first scratch game. Marivel Macias bowled a 207 for Kennewick.
The Lions got a 203 from Miranda Macias in the second game, but the Riverhawks won 720-703.
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 733 (Sam Mendoza 151, Ziera Barrios 155, Julie Al-Abadi 128, Najeli Ruiz 139, Caitlynne Burke 160), Kennewick 732 (Diana Mendoza-Garcia 110, Paige Raebel 108, Gabreal Humphries 137, Miranda Macias 170, Marivel Macias 207). Game 2: Chiawana 720 (Mendoza 151, Barrios 155, Al-Abadi 128, Ruiz 139, Burke 160), Kennewick 703 (Mendoza-Garcia 77, Aubry Lowe 123, Humphries 169, Mir.Macias 203, Mar.Macias 131). Baker — Game 1: Kennewick 140, Chiawana 119. Game 2: Kennewick 156, Chiawana 116. Total pins — Kennewick 1,731, Chiawana 1,688.
