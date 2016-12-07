Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin football player Moore is Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week

1:20 Local volunteers come together to bring Christmas surprise to children at Union Gospel Mission Pause

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh in Kansas remembers Dec. 7, 1941

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey