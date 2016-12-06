Prep roundup: Eisenhower races past Pasco

BOYS BASKETBALL
EISENHOWER 97, PASCO 62: Deltay Redick came off the bench to score 25 points and grab five rebounds to lead the Cadets to a nonleague road win over the Bulldogs.
Pasco could not overcome a slow start and trailed 43-29 at the half.
Diego Gutierrez led Pasco with 18 points and five assists, while Martin Arceo added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Tyler Fitchett added 23 points for Eisenhower, which drained 15 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers.
EISENHOWER: Terrazas 13, Araujo 18, Castaneda, Ramirez 4, Walruff 3, Deltay Redick 25, Fitchett 23, Korevaadorssey, Gonzalez 7, Filkins 4. Totals: 37-69 8-13 97.
PASCO: Perez 5, Diego Gutierrez 18, Cardoza 7, Crawford 3, Davila 5, Zavelata, Collins, Milley 1, Brooms 8, Arceo 15. Totals: 24-57 11-21 62.
Eisenhower
18
25
25
29
—
97
Pasco
9
20
13
20
—
62
Highlights — Arceo 13 rebs; Gutierrez 5 assts; Fitchett 8 rebs, 5 assts; Terrazas 5 assts, 6 rebs; Filkins 6 rebs.
MOSES LAKE 70, CHIAWANA 61: Zach Phillips dropped 30 points to help the Chiefs (2-1) overcome a 33-29 halftime deficit on their home court and top the Riverhawks (1-3).
Phillips went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and tied for a team-high six rebounds.
Malik Taylor scored 23 points for Chiawana and had a game-high four blocks. The Riverhawks blocked eight shots in total.
CHIAWANA: Taylor 23, Penny 15, Bassett 12, Richardson 3, Lopez 2, Kaelber 2, Hirai 2, McMahon 2. Totals: 22-51 12-15 61.
MOSES LAKE: Phillips 30, Karstetter 16, McLean 10, Kunjara 6, Evers 3, Alvarado 3, Byers 2, Rios. Totals: 23-54 15-23 70.
Chiawana
14
19
13
15
—
61
Moses Lake
14
15
21
20
—
70
Highlights — C, Austin Penny 9 reb, 7-8 FT; Simon Lopez 5 asts; Malik Taylor 4 blk; Caden Kaelber 3 blk. ML, Zach Phillips 5-8 3-ptr, 5-7 FT, 6 reb; Ryan Karstetter 6 reb.
WEST VALLEY 66, KENNEWICK 47: Justin VanDeBrake and David Lindgren each scored 16 points as the Rams (4-0) won on their home court going away from the Lions (0-3).
West Valley outscored Kennewick 24-13 in the third quarter after taking just a four-point advantage into halftime. The Rams’ seven three-pointers fueled the victory.
Jenner Norwood led the Lions with 14 points and eight rebounds.
KENNEWICK: Olmos 8, Chavez, Bambock, Simmons-Dumo 2, Nieves 6, Sanders, Zamora 2, Mendoza 1, Jenner Norwood 14, Pearson 7, Schwartz, Thornton 7. Totals: 18-41 9-15 47.
WEST VALLEY: Justin VanDeBrake 16, Bailey 9, David Lindgren 16, Cluff 13, Rodriguez, Sieber 2, Jolley 2, Sabari 2, McDonald 4, Rojas 2. Totals: 24-50 11-14 66.
Kennewick
13
11
13
10
—
47
West Valley
14
14
24
14
—
66
Highlights — K, Jenner Norwood 8 reb; Leo Olmos 4 asst. WV 7 3-ptrs.
HERMISTON 67, HANFORD 52: Chance Flores had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Jordan Ramirez 17 points, seven assists and four steals to lead the Bulldogs to the nonleague road win.
Ben Seaman piled up 27 points on 12-for-21 shooting (57 percent).
HERMISTON: Chance Flores 21, Earl, Ortiz 7, Mendez 2, Anderson, Walls 3, James 7, Wicks 1, Moss 2, Ramirez 17, McCullough 7, Hinkle.
HANFORD: Ben Seaman 27, Horner 3, Trevino, Manderbach 5, Jones 2, Woodward 6, Devine, Lanning 7, VanderTop 2.
Hermiston
14
17
22
14
—
67
Hanford
12
11
11
18
—
52
Highlights — Flores 7 rebs, 5 stls; Jordan Ramirez 7 asts, 4 stls; Carsten Manderbach 4 asts.
RIVER VIEW 62, DAYTON 48: Darrin Roberts had 16 points, Baley Westberg and Kaden Lee each had double-digit rebounds, and the Panthers (2-0) topped the Bulldogs (1-2) at home.
Abel Khatthavong added 15 for River View, which overcame a three-point halftime deficit with an 18-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Tanner Breu led Dayton with 18 points, 16 of which came in the first half.
Breu had 16 in the first half
DAYTON: Dieu 2, Martin 3, Wilkening 10, Willis 2, Kleck 13, Tanner Breu 18. Totals: 19 6-16 48.
RIVER VIEW: Khatthavong 15, Darrin Roberts 16, Leader 6, Westberg 7, Lee 5, Hamlin 11, Martinez 2. Totals: 19 15-27 62
Dayton
13
16
6
13
—
48
River View
15
11
18
18
—
62
Highlights — RV, Baley Westberg 11 reb, Kaden Lee 10 reb.
KIONA-BENTON 69, MABTON 65: Daniel Rizin had 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including five clutch free throws to seal the win for the Bears in Mattawa.
Freshman Saul Quinones added 11 points for Ki-Be (1-1), which rallied from a 37-26 halftime deficit.
Max Ruiz had 31 points for the Vikings, including six 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds.
KIONA-BENTON: Daniel Rizin 25, Wirtzberger, Roman 4, Lucatero 5, Saul Quinones 11, Reyes 8, Bender, Lewis 6, Rheinschmidt 10.
MABTON: Enriquez, M.Ruiz 4, Garza 13, Aguilar, Amezcua, Max Ruiz 31 (6 3s), Benavidez 5, Guzman 1, Hernandez 5, Morales 6.
Kiona-Benton
10
16
14
29
—
69
Mabton
12
25
16
12
—
65
WAHLUKE 69, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 35: Sergio Pineda and Abraham Olivares had 18 points apiece as the Warriors (2-1) rolled past the Crusaders (2-1) at home.
Wahluke led 39-15 at halftime. Reagan Haas had 15 points to lead Riverside Christian.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN: Reagan Haas 15, Brown 8, Bradford 8, Bazaldua 4.
WAHLUKE: Pineda 18, Olivarez 18, Buck 8, Cabrera 7, Gatica 5, Valdez 5, Garza 4, Espindola 4, Fayerd.
Riverside Christian
6
9
4
16
—
35
Wahluke
21
18
17
13
—
69
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56, OAKESDALE 52: Stephen Carter had a double-double and the Patriots (2-0) held off a late comeback from the Nighthawks (2-2).
Carter, a junior forward, had a team-high 12 rebounds, and his 12 points were second on the Liberty Christian roster to Nico Shupe III’s 16.
Cal Gregory had 19 points for Oakesdale, which outscored Liberty Christian 22-17 in the fourth quarter.
OAKESDALE: Heines 6, Hackett 2, Anderson 8, Rutledge 3, Henning 14, Suhell, Cal Gregory 19.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olsen 3, denHoed, R. Sullivan 10, Godwin 8, M. Sullivan, McClure 4, Davis 3, Nico Shupe III 16, Carter 12.
Oakesdale
12
3
15
22
—
52
Liberty Christian
16
6
17
17
—
56
Highlights — LC, Stephen Carter 12 reb; Noah Olsen 4 asst.
ZILLAH JV 70, BICKLETON 48: Kyle Underwood had 13 points and four steals, but the Pirates were outmanned by the host Leopards in nonleague play.
Cody Strader led Bickleton with 10 rebounds, while Cesareo Arriaga added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Joseph Cummings 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HANFORD 48, HERMISTON 44: Ellie Harlow scored a game-high 15 points, and the Falcons (2-2) used a solid defensive effort to hand the visiting Bulldogs a nonleague loss.
“The difference was the way we defended as a team,” Hanford coach Evan Woodward said. “They played good defense together and rebounded well as a team. It was a fantastic team win.”
A 17-11 run in the third quarter also helped the Falcons pull ahead.
Maddy Juul led Hermiston with 11 points.
HERMISTON: Meyers 3, Anderson 5, Myers 8, Maddy Juul 11, Padilla, Gilbert 5, Romero 9, Thompson 3, Thomes.
HANFORD: Beaver 3, Motta 4, Moore 5, Coleman 3, Kison 2, Best 4, Webb 2, Dye 10, Ellie Harlow 15.
Hermiston
9
11
11
13
—
44
Hanford
10
9
17
12
—
48
KAMIAKIN 55, WEST VALLEY 50: Alexa Hazel and Oumou Toure each had 21 points in helping the Braves to a nonleague road win over the Rams in Yakima.
Hazel scored 11 of her points in the first half, which featured a 27-27 tie at the half.
Toure had eight of her points in the the third quarter as Kamiakin went on a 15-10 run for a bit of breathing room.
Elly Teske led West Valley with 14 points.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 1, Scherbarth, Larson 3, Holle 3, Clark 5, Alexa Hazel 21, Oumou Toure 21, J.Williams 1.
WEST VALLEY: Winslow, Burns 2, Gasseling 9, Nagle 4, Maison 2, Fetzer, Rasmussen 13, Curtis 4, Kruger 3, Teske 14.
Kamiakin
12
15
15
13
—
55
West Valley
16
11
10
13
—
50
PASCO 56, EISENHOWER 37: Bella Gutierrez and Lexi Montelongo each had 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive win to start the season.
Gutierrez also led Pasco on the boards with 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Cadets (1-3) 56-48 and have pulled down 20 or more rebounds in both games this season (23 on Tuesday).
Haley Wommack and Naomi Nelson led Eisenhower with eight points each. Nelson had 11 rebounds.
EISENHOWER: Smith, Franklin 2, Rideout 3, Garcia 7, West, DeGrasse 3, Haley Wommack 8, Naomi Nelson 8, Terea 1, Jimenez 5. Totals: 11-48 12-33 37.
PASCO: Perez 8, M. Martinez, D. Flores, McGary 4, Stark, Bella Gutierrez 18, Lexi Montelongo 18, S. Martinez 5, B. Flores, Nieforth 3, Pesina, McEnderfer. Totals: 16-63 19-34 56.
Eisenhower
7
9
8
13
—
37
Pasco
11
21
8
16
—
56
Highlights — E, Naomi Nelson 11 reb. P, Bella Guttierez 13 reb; Sarah McEnderfer 7 reb.
PENDLETON 44, SOUTHRIDGE 40: Kalan McGlothan scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Buckaroos to a nonleague home win over the Suns.
Southridge led 13-6 after the first quarter and 20-19 at the half. After an even third quarter, Pendleton went on a 13-8 run in the fourth to pull away.
Sami Sanders and Ellie Smith led the Suns with 10 points apiece.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 2, Solenskey 8, Kotlan 4, Ellie Smith 10, Sami Sanders 10, Mendez, Brown, Pope 6, Monteith.
PENDLETON: Richards 4, Nirschl 1, Lemberger 7, Fell, Greb 7, Davies 5, McGlothan 18, Bradt 2, George.
Southridge
13
7
12
8
—
40
Pendleton
6
13
12
13
—
44
ELLENSBURG 52, OTHELLO 29: Macy Hampton accouted for nearly two-thirds of the Huskies points, scoring 19 in the CWAC road loss.
OTHELLO: Macy Hampton 19, Garza 2, Martinez, Lopez, Monoroy, Heist, Diaz, Cornado 5, Saucedo.
ELLENSBURG: Smith 2, Olin 8, Warren 5, Morefield, Lyyski, Hagemeier 2, Kali Fahey 18, Schademan 4, Sisk 13, Schmidt.
Othello
5
6
10
8
—
29
Ellensburg
14
12
14
12
—
52
MABTON 60, KIONA-BENTON 48: Britnee Guerrero scored 29 points as the Vikings handed the Bears a nonleague road loss.
Cierra Vickerman and Maloree Calzadillas each scored nine points for Ki-Be.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 9, Ochoa 2, M. Calzadillas 9, M. Edwards 3, G. Edwards 8, Santoy 2, Rheinschmidt 7, N. Calzadillas 6.
MABTON: McCallum 5, Britnee Guerrero 29, Galarza 11, Gutierrez 3, Zavala 4, Sanchez 6, Hernandez 2.
Kiona-Benton
7
12
11
18
—
48
Mabton
18
11
14
17
—
60
OAKESDALE 50, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45: Karlee Souve had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and Katie Steele and Maddie Godwin each scored 11 for the Cadets in a nonleague loss at home.
OAKESDALE: Gacey Johnson 24, Lindgren 5, L. Perry, E. Perry 4, Hockett 6, Rawls 1, Shrope 2, Reed 8.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 18, Loera, Godwin 11, Bush 5, Gregg, Erlenbush, Steele 11.
Oakesdale
16
9
19
6
—
50
Libery Christian
5
14
13
13
—
45
Highlights — Souve 7 rebs, 5 blks; Melody Bush 7 stls.
BOWLING
HANFORD 4, CHIAWANA 0: Individual and team Mid-Columbia Conference records fell as the Falcons cruised past the Riverhawks.
Hanford senior Danyelle Moore broke the MCC’s individual game scoring record with a 254 in the first scratch game to lead Hanford to a 971-841 win. The Falcons closed the match with a 213-147 baker game victory, which broke another conference record.
The Falcons also set a new high mark in total pins, topping Chiawana 2,246-1,934.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 971 (Megan Bean 147, Kylee Horner 179, Emily Goodnight 211, Danyelle Moore 254, Sara Harris 180), Chiawana 841 (Caitlynne Burke 167, Ziera Barrios 166, Julie Al-Abadi 172, Sam Mendoza 159, Najeli Ruiz 177). Game 2: Hanford 881 (Bean 155, Horner 171, Goodnight 188, Moore 215, Harris 152), Chiawana 789 (Burke 194, Barrios 143, Al-Abadi 155, Mendoza 140, Ruiz 157). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 181, Chiawana 157. Game 2: Hanford 213, Chiawana 147. Total pins — Hanford 2,246, Chiawana 1,934.
RICHLAND 3, PASCO 1: Freshman Hailey Zilch rolled a 148 and a 201 to help the Bombers to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs at Atomic Bowl.
Richland edged Pasco 148-145 in the first baker game to seal the victory.
Britney Longwell added a 153 in the first game that the Bombers won 696-681.
Frehman Brandy Castaneda had the high mark for Pasco with a 173 in Game 1.
Scratch — Game 1: Richland 696 (Alee Ottley 120, Britney Longwell 153, Hailey Zilch 148, ShyAnne Thorne 152, Darby Miller 123), Pasco 681 (Yesenia Nunez 137, Perla Hernandez 90, Bailey Stark 124, Brady Castaneda 173, Danielle Leal 157). Game 2: Richland 731 (Alee Ottley 116, Britney Longwell 126, Hailey Zilch 201, ShyAnne Thorne 147, Darby Miller 141), Pasco 564 (Yesenia Nunez 147, Belle Bach 94, Bailey Stark 111, Brady Castaneda 93, Danielle Leal 119). Baker — Game 1: Richland 148, Pasco 145. Game 2: Pasco 113, Richland 100. Total pins — Richland 1675, Pasco 1503.
