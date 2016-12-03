Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 3: Southridge wrestlers shine at Mel Carlson Invite

The Southridge wrestling team dominated the Mel Carlson Invite hosted by West Valley in Yakima, winning nine titles and placing all 14 wrestlers Saturday.
Ryan Nett defeated teammate Steven Saltz 6-4 for the 152-pound crown. Other Southridge winners were: Gio Penaloza at 126, Xavier Velasco at 132, Mikael Sailor at 145, Mark Meier at 160, Zayid Al-Ghani at 182, Riley Lopez at 195, Taylor Ambrose at 220 and Yuriy Slutskiy at 285.
Other placers were: Gabe Kirby (third, 106), Marco Mendoza (second, 120), Derrick Gillespie (third, 160) and Atsamaz Pliev (fourth, 220).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KAMIAKIN 67, EASTMONT 53: Oumou Toure poured in 22 points, and Kiley Larsen scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the host Braves overcame a slow start to beat the Wildcats.
Kamiakin led just 6-4 after the first quarter, but poured it on in the second with a 22-13 run.
EASTMONT: Simpson 8, Peasley 6, Chandler, Johnson 2, MaKenna Talley 11, Bokma 10, Cox 8, Dufour 8.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 5, Scherbarth 3, Larsen 13, Holle 9, Clark, Hazel 12, Oumou Toure 22, Williams 3.
Eastmont
3
13
15
21
—
53
Kamiakin
6
22
12
27
—
67
SUNNYSIDE 61, CHIAWANA 52: The Grizzlies scored 36 points off turnovers, and they hit 16 of 17 free throws to beat the Riverhawks on the road.
Sunnyside’s Emilee Maldonado scored a game-high 25 points, and she had six rebounds and four steals.
Kenedy Cartwright led Chiawana with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 6, A.Maldonado 8, Emilee Maldonado 25, Mendoza 11, Skyles 4, Newhouse 4, Salmeron, Salinas 3, Valle. Totals: 21-52 16-17 61.
CHIAWANA: Morales 6, Agundis 4, Cordray 2, Eubanks 10, Kenedy Cartwright 22, Edrington 2, Bunger, Burton 6. Totals: 15-39 20-29 52.
Sunnyside
23
10
12
16
—
61
Chiawana
9
16
16
11
—
52
Highlights — Cartwright 13 rebs; Clare Eubanks 9 rebs, 5 blks; Macey Morales 4 assts; E.Maldonado 6 rebs, 4 stls; Chastitee Garza 4 stls.
KENNEWICK 37, KELSO 29: MeiLani McBee scored 14 points and had eight steals as the Lions (1-1) picked up their first win of the season with a road victory over the Hilanders.
Kylee Gibbs led Kelso with 15 points.
KENNEWICK: Davis, Rettig, Quast 3, Fridley 3, Thornton, MeiLani McBee 14, Morfin 5, Shaffer 2, Oatis 10.
KELSO: Harris 2, Kleven 2, Dole 8, T.Joy 2, Harman, Franzen, C.Joy, Connors, Kylee Gibbs 15.
Kennewick
8
12
10
7
—
37
Kelso
9
2
10
8
—
29
Highlights — McBee 8 stls, 5 rebs; Davis 6 stls.
PASCO 64, PULLMAN 35: Lexi Montelongo had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a nonleague road win over the Greyhounds.
The Bulldogs scored 28 points in the third quarter, almost equaling their first-half output of 31.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 2, D.Flores, Stark 6, Gutierrez 13, S.Martinez 3, B.Flores, Pesina, Perez 14, Lexi Montelongo 19, McEnderfer 7. Totals: 24-73 5-12 64.
PULLMAN: Teevens 3, Sanders 2, Druffel 3, Hansen 2, Nestegard 7, Reyes, Sears 5, Rian Clear 13. Totals: 12-53 7-20 35.
Pasco
16
15
28
5
—
64
Pullman
2
10
11
12
—
35
Highlights — Carolena Sears 9 rebs; Montelongo 10 rebs, 4 assts.
SUMMIT 53, HANFORD 35: Ellie Harlow led the Falcons with 10 points in their loss to the Storm in Pendleton.
Hanford will play its first home game of the season Tuesday night against Hermiston.
HANFORD: Beaver, Motta 2, Mars 1, Sijgers 4, Coleman 9, Kison, Best 2, Webb, Dye 7, Ellie Harlow 10.
SUMMIT: Norby 5, Beeh 4, Olivia Loberg 11, Clinton 9, West 7, Ma.Hagfors, Mo.Hagfors 7, Dickerson 5, Neibauer 5.
Hanford
4
9
9
13
—
35
Summit
10
10
18
15
—
53
EASTMONT 61, HANFORD 28: Malea Dye scored 14 points for the Falcons in their road loss to the Wildcats on Friday night.
Hanford trailed 20-5 after one quarter.
HANFORD: Beaver 3, Motta 3, Moore, Sijgers 5, Coleman, Best, Webb 3, Harlow, Malea Dye 14.
EASTMONT: Simpson 13, Peasley 3, Chandler 1, Johnson 10, Talley 4, Diaz, Kalea Bokma 19, Dufour 8, Cox 3.
Hanford
5
8
9
6
—
28
Eastmont
20
9
14
18
—
61
PROSSER 67, EAST VALLEY 54: Marissa Cortes had 18 points, eight assists and three steals, and Ali Cox had nine points and pulled down 20 rebounds for the Mustangs in a CWAC win at home.
EAST VALLEY: Hooker 13, Bivins 4, Willett 3, Ackley 2, Andreas 6, Lange 4, Valdez 9, Harris 2, Dietrich-Denton 11, Alvarado.
PROSSER: Marissa Cortes 18, Cox 9, Martin 8, Stallcop, Groeneveld 5, Wheeler 6, Rodriguez 10, G. Olivarez 1, A. Olivarez 10.
East Valley
14
9
15
16
—
54
Prosser
19
19
19
10
—
67
Highlights — Ali Cox 20 rebs; Cortes 8 assts, 3 stls.
GRANDVIEW 64, EPHRATA 51: Grace Meza scored 23 points, and Vanessa Caballero had 18 to lead the Greyhounds (2-0) to a CWAC-opening road win over the Tigers.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Diener, Fajardo 2, Bender, Ruiz 8, Castilleja 4, Grace Meza 23, Duis 9, Jones, Caballero 18. Totals: 19 FGs 20-26 64.
EPHRATA: Kemp 4, Kibby 7, Avery Mickelson 22, M.Buchert 5, I.Buchert 1, Paxlee 6, Martin 6. Totals: N/A.
Grandview
16
20
10
18
—
64
Ephrata
14
15
13
9
—
51
Highlights — Vanessa Caballero 8-8 FTs; Meza 7-10 FTs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 41, DESALES 21: Jadyn Johnson’s game-high 10 points helped the Coyotes defeat the host Irish in nonleague action.
Kenna Buratto finished with nine points for DeSales, but the Irish were held scoreless in the third quarter.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 2, Martineau 7, Turner 9, O’Brien 6, Maine, Contreras 2, Jadyn Johnson 10, Mares 5.
DESALES: Kenna Buratto 9, Kjeldgaard, H.Buratto, Cortez 3, Jones 1, Lyons 8, Haider, Maiuri, Olson.
Columbia-Burbank
12
11
5
13
—
41
DeSales
6
7
0
8
—
21
ZILLAH 78, KIONA-BENTON 32: The Bears were within striking distance in the first quarter, but the Leopards went on a 34-9 run in the second to put the game out of reach in Benton City.
Maloree Calzadillas led Ki-Be (0-2) with 14 points, while Mihaela Edwards added nine.
Friday, Ki-Be dropped a 53-35 game to Sunnyside Christian to open the season. Edwards led the Bears with 13 points.
ZILLAH: Meyers 12, K.Belt 4, Zugler 4, Favilla, C.Delt 15, John 4, Bowman 6, Takes Enemy 10, Addison Kruegar 16, True 5.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 3, Ochoa 2, Maloree Calzadillas 14, M.Edwards 9, G.Edwards, Santoy, Rheinschmidt 2, N.Calzadillas 2.
Zillah
13
34
20
11
—
78
Kiona-Benton
6
9
12
5
—
32
BOYS BASKETBALL
WALLA WALLA 64, MOSES LAKE 56: Mitch Lesmeister had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in leading the Blue Devils (1-1) to a nonleague home win over the Chiefs.
Zach Phillips, a 6-foot junior guard for Moses Lake, led all scorers with 30 points. Ryan Karstetter added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
MOSES LAKE: Kunjara, Rios, McLean 6, Zach Phillips 30, Ryan Karstetter 15, Evers 2, Byers, Alvarado 3. Totals: 19-51 10-15 56.
WALLA WALLA: Greene 10, Lesmeister 14, Jo.Olivares 11, Gillin, Aichele 13, Ju.Olivares 3, Mullen 10, Liening, Daniel 1, Likes 2. Totals: 22-45 14-21 64.
Moses Lake
12
13
14
17
—
56
Walla Walla
15
9
19
21
—
64
Highlights — Karstetter 12 rebs; Lesmeister 8 rebs, 6 assts; Jordan Olivares 3 stls.
CHIAWANA 74, SUNNYSIDE 64: Malik Taylor scored 19 points and Austin Penny 18, and the Riverhawks overcame a 42-point night from the Grizzlies’ Trey Sanchez.
SUNNYSIDE: Trey Sanchez 42, Palacios 11, Bowman 9, Escamilla, Cuello 2, Gonzalez, Wutzke, Perez, Contreras, Ervin.
CHIAWANA: Malik Taylor 19, Austin Penny 18, Lopez, Kaelber 11, Richardson 5, Hirai 6, Rodriguez 4, Bassett 11.
Sunnyside
24
16
12
12
—
64
Chiawana
17
15
21
21
—
74
Highlights — Bowman 8 rebs; Escamilla 8 rebs; Sanchez 4 stls; Caden Kaelber 11 rebs.
WEST VALLEY 59, SOUTHRIDGE 49: Emmanuel Lopez, Mike Hazel and Ethan Ellsworth combined for 35 points for the Suns in a nonleague loss at home.
WEST VALLEY: David Lindgren 28, Vanderbrake 8, Bailey 7, Cluff 11, Seiber 1, Saban 2, McDonald 2.
SOUTHRIDGE: Emmanuel Lopez 13, Bjorge 3, Cori 2, Brown 7, Mike Hazel 11, Singleton 2, Grade, Kelly, Jima, Ethan Ellsworth 11.
West Valley
8
12
18
21
—
59
Southridge
13
8
15
13
—
49
SUMMIT 60, HANFORD 58: Connor Woodward hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, but the Falcons fell to the Storm in Pendleton.
Hanford led 17-5 in the first quarter before Summit narrowed the gap in the second. The Storm outscored the Falcons 36-25 after halftime.
HANFORD: Horner 2, Manderbach 7, Jones, Seaman 12, Connor Woodward 25, Devine, Lanning 12, VanderTop. Totals: 19-46 8-10 58.
SUMMIT: Cornett 11, Ruhl, Wells 5, Blea, Robinson 3, Wasserman, Andy Jones 24, C.Collins 2, Herrold 2, K.Collins, Bledsoe, Baker 13. Totals: 19-49 16-24 60.
Hanford
17
16
15
10
—
58
Summit
5
19
15
21
—
60
Highlights — Woodward 7 3-ptrs; Andrew Lanning 9 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Cole Collins 8 rebs; Russell Wells 6 assts, 4 stls.
EPHRATA 73, GRANDVIEW 66: Gunner Chronis’ 32 points weren’t enough for the Greyhounds (0-2), who opened CWAC play with a road loss to the Tigers.
Ephrata stormed back from a 19-9 first-quarter deficit by scoring 48 points over the second and third quarters.
GRANDVIEW: Medina 13, Fonseca 4, Pina 2, Gutierrez 5, Gunner Chronis 32, Esqueda 10, Trinidad, Martinez, Prieto.
EPHRATA: Oxos 11, Blankenship 7, Horton 3, Heston 1, Rawley 3, Clark Cameron 35, Benthem 11, Kleyn 2, Mendoza, Cleveringa, Vaughn.
Grandview
19
22
15
10
—
66
Ephrata
9
27
21
16
—
73
ZILLAH 66, KIONA-BENTON 49: Abel Lucatero hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, but the Bears fell short in a nonleague game against visiting Zillah in their season opener.
ZILLAH: Widener 8, Salinas 12, Trey Delp 16, Ellis, Nate Whitaker 17, Diaz 3, Flack 4, Tilley, Sandlin, Burge 4, Godina, Van Antwerp 2.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger, Roman 5, Abel Lucatero 17, Quinones 3, Rizin 5, Reyes 2, Bender 4, Lewis 3, Abraham Rheinschmidt 10.
Zillah
18
12
21
15
—
66
Kiona-Benton
12
12
14
11
—
49
DESALES 57, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 55 (OT): Jermaine Broetje scored 14 points for the Coyotes in a nonleague road loss. Zach Leahy and Fischer Miedema each scored 17 for the Irish.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jermaine Broetje 14, Jamison 8, Wicksham, Martinez, Koopman 3, Senafer, Hernadez 12, Garcia, Lopez 2, Humphreys 12, Romm 4.
DESALES: Zach Leahy 17, Fischer Miedema 17, Montero 8, Leahy 3, Beckley 2, E. Rodriguez 1, J. Rodriguez, Baumgart 7, Wylie.
Columbia-Burbank
16
18
9
5 7
—
55
DeSales
14
10
11
13 9
—
57
CASHMERE 59, WAHLUKE 43: Sergio Pineda had 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors (1-1) dropped a nonleague game at home to the Bulldogs.
CASHMERE: Noah Phillips 17, Kert 14, Green 10, Moser 8, Kunsman 6, Simonson 2, Kenoyer 2.
WAHLUKE: Sergio Pineda 17, Buck 14, Olivares 8, Cabrera 4.
Cashmere
16
17
16
10
—
59
Wahluke
11
9
12
11
—
43
WARDEN 76, HIGHLAND 25: JR Delgado, a 6-3 senior, scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Warriors (2-0) to a nonleague home win over the Scotties.
HIGHLAND: Fortin 3, Isr.Diaz 2, Ish.Diaz 2, Salvador Ayala 5, Avalos 3, Hakala 4, Ochoa 2, O.Diaz 4.
WARDEN: Barriga 2, Z.Richins 6, Hardman 6, Mercado 5, Arriaga 5, Skone 16, A.Richins 7, JR Delgado 24, Egia 4, Reyes 1.
Highland
0
10
6
9
—
25
Warden
19
24
22
11
—
76
Highlights — Tanner Skone 7 rebs; Delgado 8 rebs, 7 assts.
MABTON 50, GOLDENDALE 49: Diego Garza scored 19 points to lead the Vikings to the road win, hitting a pair of late free throws to ice the victory.
MABTON: Enriquez 6, Mo.Ruiz 4, Diego Garza 19, Aguilar 7, Ma.Ruiz 9, Benavidez 5.
GOLDENDALE: Beierle 23, Mains 2, Bland 6, Bischoff 10, Vega 4, Hiebert 4.
Mabton
11
19
9
11
—
50
Goldendale
15
9
11
14
—
49
BICKLETON 70, HELIX 46: Kyle Underwood poured in 26 points and hauled down eight rebounds to lead the Pirates to a nonleague home win over Helix.
HELIX: D.Carlson, Fehrenbacker, Marks 7, S.Carlson 2, Grant Christman 19, Williams 12, Shaw 4, Newtson 2.
BICKLETON: Gannon 2, Allenton 3, Strader 2, Cummings 14, Chapman 2, Arriaga 10, Riggs 1, Kyle Underwood 26, Brown 10, McBride, Naught.
Helix
11
6
15
14
—
46
Bickleton
12
26
21
11
—
70
Highlights — Allenton 3 stls, 3 assts; Arriaga 9 rebs; Underwood 8 rebs.
Comments