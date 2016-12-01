Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana’s Hodgins sisters square off in college basketball

The Eastern Washington University women’s basketball team erased an 18-point deficit Thursday night, but the Eagles fell 67-64 at Boise State.
EWU’s Delaney Hodgins (Chiawana) led all scorers with 21 points. She also had five rebounds and four blocked shots for the Eagles (3-3).
Marta Hermida had 15 points for the Broncos (6-0). Freshman Braydey Hodgins, Delaney’s younger sister, went scoreless in 10 minutes of action.
▪ Tyler Morris (Liberty Christian), a junior defensive back at the University of Minnesota Duluth, was named for the second time to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Fall All-Academic Team.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or better, and be a member of a varsity traveling team.
Morris, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, played in 10 games, recording nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KAMIAKIN 60, CAMAS 53: Oumou Toure scored a game-high 27 points to lead the host Braves to a season-opening win over the Papermakers.
Kiley Larsen (13 points) and Alexa Hazel (10) also scored in double figures for Kamiakin, which finished fifth last season in the Class 3A state tournament in Tacoma.
CAMAS: Wilds 2, Finley 2, Webb 2, Schroeder 6, Haley Hanson 13, Wells 1, Jones 6, Freemon 12, Clemmer 9. Totals: 17 FGs 13-21 53.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 4, Larsen 13, Holle, Clark 2, Hazel 10, Oumou Toure 27, Williams 4. Totals: 22 FGs 12-23 60.
Camas
12
15
13
13
—
53
Kamiakin
18
17
9
16
—
60
MOSES LAKE 56, SOUTHRIDGE 18: Two nights after opening the season with a 48-40 win at Eastmont, the Suns struggled to produce offensively at home against the Chiefs.
Sami Sanders finished with seven points for Southridge, which trailed 22-6 at halftime.
Moses Lake’s Jessica Olson led all scorers with 17 points.
MOSES LAKE: Loera 11, Mayo 4, McPartland 2, Strom 9, Yamane 4, Stevens 2, Jessica Olson 17, Sandmann 2, Rathbun 5. Totals: 18 FGs 15-20 56.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 2, Kotlan 1, Smith 4, Sami Sanders 7, Mendez, Brown, Pope 4, Davis, Monteith. Totals: 7 FGs 3-7 18.
Moses Lake
12
10
14
20
—
56
Southridge
4
2
5
7
—
18
GRANDVIEW 60, PULLMAN 43: After entering halftime tied at 24, host Grandview went on a 18-0 run to start the third quarter and ran away from visiting Pullman in a battle of Greyhounds.
Michelle Ruiz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Grandview in its season opener, while Grace Meza scored 15 and was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line.
Grandview travels to Ephrata on Saturday to open CWAC play.
PULLMAN: Sanders 3, Druffel 8, Caitlyn Hansen 9, Kelsey Nestegard 9, Reyes 2, Sears 5, Clear 7, Teevens. Totals: 14 FGs 14-33 43.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Fajardo 2, Bender 4, Michelle Ruiz 22, Castilleja 3, Meza 15, Duis 5, Caballero 9. Totals: 22 FGs 9-11 60.
Pullman
12
12
13
6
—
43
Grandview
12
12
26
10
—
60
Highlights — Grandview 7 3-ptrs; Grace Meza 6-6 FTs; Ruiz 4 3-ptrs.
HERMISTON 60, WALLA WALLA 42: Freshman Jazlyn Romero had a game-high 14 points as the host Bulldogs earned a season-opening win over the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
Meghan Yenney led Walla Walla with 11 points.
WALLA WALLA: Meghan Yenney 11, Wenzel 10, K.Locati 7, Bergevin 5, F.Hoe 4, Doepker 3, Reardon 2.
HERMISTON: Jazlyn Romero 14, Meyers 10, Juul 10, Gilbert 8, Andreason 6, Meyers 3, Thomas 3, Padillas 2, Thompson 2, N/A 2.
Walla Walla
12
8
11
11
—
42
Hermiston
18
10
17
15
—
60
BOYS BASKETBALL
HERMISTON 57, WALLA WALLA 48: Senior Chance Flores poured in 22 points, and Xavier Rambo had 17 as the host Bulldogs posted a win over the Blue Devils on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
Tyler Greene and Logan Mullen led Wa-Hi with 14 points apiece, and Justin Olivares had six rebounds.
WALLA WALLA: Tyler Greene 14, Lesmeister 6, Jo.Olivares 4, Gillin, Aichele, Ju.Olivares 4, Logan Mullen 14, Liening, Daniel 2, Likes 4. Totals:17-39 13-19 48.
HERMISTON: Chance Flores 22, Earl, Ortiz 6, Walls 3, James 5, Rambo 17, Moss, Ramirez 1, McCullough 3. Totals: 20-45 11-15 57.
Walla Walla
13
15
12
8
—
48
Hermiston
18
19
6
14
—
57
Highlights — Justin Olivares 6 rebs; Thomas McCullough 6 rebs.
WRESTLING
PASCO 47, WALLA WALLA 23: The Bulldogs won all five matches from 120 to 145, and picked up pins in the two heavyweight classes to beat the Blue Devils on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Pasco’s Nate Tovar (106) had the fastest fall of the night, pinning Ruben Lazano in 23 seconds.
Wa-Hi won three matches by pin and one by technical fall.
Score: Pasco 47, Walla Walla 23. 106: Nate Tovar (P) p. Ruben Lazano, :24. 113: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Miguel Hinajosa, :57. 120: Isaiah Gonzalez (P) p. Robert Gonzalez, 3:32. 126: Jorden Renteria (P) d. Josh Elmenhurst, 5-4. 132: Mitch Sagastegui (P) d. Josh Pettyjohn, 7-5 (OT). 138: Eduardo Castro (P) won by forfeit. 145: David Tobias (P) p. A.J. Mangarero, 2:33. 152: Edwin Romero (W) tf. Carlos Ramirez, 17-2. 160: Macario Yniguez (P) d. Salvador Gutierrez, 5-3 (OT). 170: Jahmal Mangarero (W) p. Kenton Bedoya, 4:51. 182: Avery Burrows (P) d. Hector Ruiz, 10-6. 195: Ely Kimball (W) p. Dominic Almaguer, 2:53. 220: Elijah Tovar (P) p. Winston Glase, 1:40. 285: Davion Pruitt (P) Jerry Corona, 1:07.
BOWLING
HANFORD 4, KENNEWICK 0: Megan Bean, Kylee Horner, Emily Goodnight, Danyelle Moore and Sara Harris combined to bowl 921-835 in the scratch games, and the host Falcons cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Lions.
Kennewick’s Marivel Macias had the day’s high game of 201. She rolled a 179 in the second scratch game.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 921 (Megan Bean 193, Kylee Horner 184, Emily Goodnight 169, Danyelle Moore 177, Sara Harris 198), Kennewick 743 (Gabreal Humphries 127, Diana Mendoza-Garcia 147, Amity Marll 112, Miranda Macias 156, Marivel Macias 201). Game 2: Hanford 835 (Bean 146, Horner 156, Goodnight 195, Moore 167, Harris 171), Kennewick 623 (Humphries 102, Mendoza-Garcia 94, Marll 125, Mi.Macias 123, Ma.Macias 179). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 148, Kennewick 133. Game 2: Hanford 159, Kennewick 90. Total pins — Hanford 2,063, Kennewick 1,589.
RICHLAND 3, CONNELL 1: The Bombers won both regular games and took the first baker game to beat the Eagles on Wednesday at Town and Country Lanes.
Hailey Zilch led Richland with a 136 in the first game, while Alee Ottley rolled 122 in the second.
Lexi Olsen led Connell with her 151-128.
Scratch — Game 1: Richland 533 (Alee Ottley 88, Britney Longwell 110, Hailey Zilch 136, ShyAnne Thorne 133, Louise Bohl/Marissa Sullivan 66), Connell 518 (Michell Merida 73, Isabel Lopez 74, Sharia Hadley 102, Rebecka Harrington 118, Lexi Olsen 151). Game 2: Richland 574 (Ottley 122, Longwell 102, Bohl 114, Zilch 120, Thorne 116), Connell 408 (Merida 48, Lopez 71, Hadley 73, Harrington 88, Olsen 128). Baker — Game 1: Richland 132, Connell 91. Game 2: Connell 118, Richland 84. Total pins — Richland 1,323, Connell 1,135.
