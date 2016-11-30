Whitby named Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week; Strasser, Borisch get WIAA honors

Richland senior lineman Brigham Whitby is the Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week after his performance in last weekend’s Class 4A state semifinal win over Skyview.
Whitby forced a pair of fumbles, broke up two passes and recorded a sack and an interception on defense, and started on the offensive line in Richland’s 35-7 victory.
Richland faces Camas in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Tacoma.
WIAA HONORS
Richland junior linebacker Victor Strasser and Kamiakin senior quarterback Zach Borisch were named WIAA Athletes of the Week for their performances in last weekend’s state semifinals.
Strasser had seven tackles, a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery in Richland’s 35-7 Class 4A semifinal win over Skyview.
Borisch accounted for 333 yards of total offense and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) to lead Kamiakin to a 30-27 victory over two-time defending Class 3A state champion Eastside Catholic. He completed 11 of 23 passes for 168 yards and carried the ball 23 times for 165 yards.
