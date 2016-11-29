Mid-Columbia sports briefs: Kurtz leads Richland hoops to win over Lewiston

Tyler Kurtz scored 36 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Richland High School boys basketball team to a season-opening, 86-81 road victory over Lewiston on Tuesday.
Richland raced out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, but the Bengals battled back to tie it at 65 heading into the final period. Cole Northrop went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe to preserve the victory for the Bombers.
“It’s a great way to start the season, they (Lewiston) are gonna be a really good team in their league,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “We’ve got a good mix of guys, it’s hard to guard everybody.”
Forward Trystan Bradley had a monster game for the Bengals, posting team highs in points (27) and rebounds (14).
RICHLAND: Kurtz 36, Northrop 24, Streufert 10, Christensen 5, Sanderson 4, Guice 3, Wagar 2, Sorn 2, Volmer. Totals: 30-58 14-16 86.
LEWISTON: Bradley 27, Way 20, Richardson 12, Clarke 12, Wilson 7, McKenzie 3, Driskill, Ahlers, Grant, Phillips, Light, Santana. Totals: 30-66 13-22 81.
Richland
28
16
21
21
—
86
Lewiston
12
29
24
16
—
81
Highlights — R, Tyler Kurtz 5-10 3-ptrs, 8 reb; Garrett Streufert 5 asst; Cole Northrop 8-8 FTs. L, Trystan Bradley 14 reb, 2 blk; Braeden Wilson 9 reb, 4 asst.
DAVIS 60, CHIAWANA 39: The Pirates got out to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back en route to a season-opening win over the Riverhawks.
Davis’ 6-foot-6 junior forward Collin Kelley was hard to handle underneath for Chiawana as he dropped 16 points with eight rebounds.
Malik Taylor led the Riverhawks with 14 points. Matthew Kroner had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
DAVIS: Kelley 16, Delgado 11, Williams 11, Kimble 8, Meza 5, Guerrero 3, Gordon 2, Hooper 2, Chavez 2. Totals: 26-60 2-9 60.
CHIAWANA: Taylor 14, Kroner 11, Rodriguez 7, Penny 3, Lopez 2, Kaelber 2, Hirai, Richardson, Bassett. Totals: 15-44 6-8 39.
Davis
26
9
16
9
—
60
Chiawana
10
12
12
5
—
39
Highlights — D, Collin Kelley 8 reb; Brock Williams 3 3-ptrs; Alexander Delgado 4 stls. C, Matthew Kroner 7 reb; Simon Lopez 4 assts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHRIDGE 48, EASTMONT 40: Sami Sanders had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Ellie Smith had 14 points and a dozen boards, and the Suns rolled to a season-opening victory over the Wildcats in East Wenatchee.
Southridge was without five of its players for the season opener because they were on the soccer team that played in the state championship game Nov. 19, and therefore only had a week of basketball practice.
Suns coach Mike Conner said he was pleased with the effort he got from Smith and Sanders, and said he expected that to be the main source of offense for the team this season.
SOUTHRIDGE: Solensky 3, Kotlan, Smith 14, Sanders 20, Mendez, Brown 2, Pope 9, Davis, Monteith.
EASTMONT: Simpson 7, Peasley 4, Chandler 2, Johnson 1, Talley 8, Bokma 11, Defour 5, Donaldson 2.
Southridge
6
17
10
15
—
48
Eastmont
5
9
14
12
—
40
Highlights — SR, Ellie Smith 12 reb; Sami Sanders 10 reb.
WENATCHEE 52, RICHLAND 49 (OT): Maysun Wellsandt had 13 points and four steals, but it wasn’t enough as Richland fell short against the Panthers in overtime.
Taryn Webb added five points and 10 rebounds for the Bombers, while 6-foot junior Alli Hallberg led Wenatchee with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
RICHLAND: Webb 5, Garza 5, K. Wellsandt 4, Madsen, Haugen 6, Stevens 8, Maysun Wellsandt 13, Mitchell, Gall 6, Hay, Pierce 2. Totals: 20-64 4-11 49.
WENATCHEE: Worley 5, Rivera, Sirmon 9, Christoforson 1, Sugg 8, Fisch, Alli Hallberg 21, Walton 9, Emery. Totals: 19-54 6-10 52.
Richland
7
14
10
15 3
—
49
Wenatchee
9
9
19
9 6
—
52
Highlights — R, Taryn Webb 10 rebs; M.Wellsandt 4 stls; W, Hallberg 10 rebs.
BOWLING
RICHLAND 4, WALLA WALLA 0: Despite the host Bombers not losing a game in the Mid-Columbia Conference contest, the Blue Devils made it interesting, keeping each game close until the final frame.
Senior ShyAnne Thorne led the way for Richland, combining for a 327 in her two scratch games. Walla Walla’s Kayla Davis was the top individual performer, rolling a 155-187 in her two games.
Scratch — Game 1: Richland 691 (Alee Ottley 128, Britney Longwell 155, Rockie Mettling 112, Hailey Zilch 129, ShyAnne Thorne 167), Walla Walla 661 (Krystal Roberts 112, Abby LaPier 121, Allyson Heimbigner 104, Cecillia Chantel 169, Kayla Davis 155). Game 2: Richland 659 (Ottley 128, Longwell 106, Mettling 118, Zilch 147, Thorne 160), Walla Walla 618 (Roberts 133, LaPier 101, Heimbigner 92, Chantel 105, Davis 187). Baker — Game 1: Richland 115, Walla Walla 114. Game 2: Richland 143, Walla Walla 126. Total pins — Richland 1,608, Walla Walla 1,519.
CHIAWANA 3, CONNELL 1: Chiawana freshman Lorena Barrera stepped up by rolling a 154-132 in her two scratch games to lead the Riverhawks to a home win over the Eagles.
The Riverhawks struggled in the first baker game, losing 97-85, but bounced back with a 135-74 victory to seal the match win.
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 649 (Julie Al-Abadi 140, Ziera Barrios 127, Jordan Booth 100, Lorena Barrera 154, McKaille Beck 128), Connell 570 (Aylin Aispero 115, Michell Merida 98, Isabel Lopez, Rebecka Harrington 100, Lexi Olsen 155). Game 2: Chiawana 611 (Al-Abadi 123, Barrios 137, Barrera 132, Najeli Ruiz 132, Valerie Dubois 87), Connell 489 (Aispero 90, Merida 56, Harrington 87, Olsen 149, Sharia Hadley 107). Baker — Game 1: Connell 97, Chiawana 85. Game 2: Chiawana 135, Connell 74. Total pins — Chiawana 1,480, Connell 1,230.
HANFORD 4, SELAH 0: Megan Bean’s 181-200 led the Falcons to an MCC road win over the Vikings.
Emily Goodnight (186), Danyelle Moore (182) and Bean powered Hanford to an 811 in the first scratch game. All five Falcons bowled a 147 or higher in the second scratch game to finish at 834.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 811 (Megan Bean 181, Kylee Horner 129, Emily Goodnight 186, Danyelle Moore 182, Sara Harris/Alexus Sak 133), Selah 705 (Emmeline Pendlebury 93, Morgan Hullinger 120, Carmen Nelson 158, Andrea Cox 167, RayAnn Davis 167). Game 2: Hanford 834 (Bean 200, Horner 147, Goodnight 168, Moore 159, Harris 160), Selah 792 (Hullinger 182, Nelson 162, Cox 150, Davis 156, Asia Evans 142). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 129, Selah 116. Game 2: Hanford 157, Selah 137. Total pins — Hanford 1,931, Selah 1,750.
KENNEWICK 2, PASCO 2: After the Lions and Bulldogs split their games at Spare Time Lanes, Kennewick won Monday’s MCC contest thanks to an overall advantage of 30 pins over Pasco.
Kennewick’s Marivel Macias rolled a 217 in the first scratch game.
Scratch — Game 1: Kennewick 743 (Gabreal Humphries 148, Diana Mendoza-Garcia 103, Amity Marll 138, Miranda Macias 137, Marivel Macias 217), Pasco 682 (Yesenia Nunez 140, Brisa Fraire 122, Belle Bach 119, Dani Leal 131, Josie Derrick 170). Game 2: Pasco 725 (Nunez 157, Fraire 103, Leal 185, Derrick 175, Brandy Casteneda 105), Kennewick 719 (Humphries 105, Mendoza-Garcia 125, Marll 170, Mi.Macias 174, Ma.Macias 145). Baker — Game 1: Kennewick 130, Pasco 128. Game 2: Pasco 140, Kennewick 113. Total pins — Kennewick 1,705, Pasco 1,675.
CROSS COUNTRY
Twelve members of the Tri City Thunder Track and Field Club qualified for the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships, which will be held Dec. 10 in Hoover, Ala.
The top 30 individuals and top five teams in each age division at the Nov. 19 regional championships in West Linn, Ore., qualified for nationals.
The Thunder’s 15-18 boys finished second at regionals in the 5,000 meters to qualify for nationals as a team. Johan Correa (Kennewick) won in 17 minutes, 18.36 seconds, and Thunder teammate Keanu Daos (Southridge) was third in 17:26.09.
USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
Nov. 19 in West Linn, Ore.
Tri City Thunder national qualifiers only (top 30 individuals and top five teams in each age group advanced to nationals)
*-team qualifier
8-and-under boys 2,000 meters: 27, Derik Stout, Richland, 9:38.91. 9-10 girls 3,000: 11, Morgan Thompson, Kennewick, 13:03.53. 9-10 boys 3,000: 7, Evyn McLellan, Richland, 11:55.48. 11-12 girls 3,000: 23, Lauren Thompson, Kennewick, 12:22.59. 11-12 boys 3,000: 9, Henry Robbins, Pasco, 11:05.50. 15-18 boys 5,000: 1, Johan Correa, Kennewick, 17:18.36; 3, Keanu Daos, Kennewick, 17:26.09; 29, Ethan Dorow, Kennewick, 19:10.03; 31, Crew Morris, Kennewick, 19:38.21*; 36, Joseph Stout, Richland, 20:33.63*; 37, Nicholas Cotton, Kennewick, 20:36.05*. 15-18 girls 5,000: 13, Hannah Whiston, Pasco, 29:16.94.
Comments