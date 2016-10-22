Kamiakin boys and girls advance in cross country postseason

The Kamiakin boys and girls cross country teams finished second to North Central in Saturday’s Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League Class 3A bi-district meet at Mead High School in Spokane.
The Braves secured spots in Thursday’s “glue” meet with the SeaKing District 2 schools at Lower Woodland in Seattle. The top seven teams will advance to state, plus individuals finishing in the top 49.
Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco finished third in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds. Teammate Ryan Child took fourth (16:06).
Kennewick’s Johan Correa was fifth (16:11), and Southridge’s Antonio Garcilazo (10th) and Keanu Daos (13th) also finished in the top 14 to advance to the glue meet.
On the girls side, Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa was the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:41. Southridge’s Lizzie Stites was eighth (20:06).
Kamiakin was led by Mirannda Shulman (fifth, 19:52) and Julia Almaguer (sixth, 19:56).
At Mead High School
5,000 meters
BOYS
Team scores (top two advance to glue meet): 1, North Central 31; 2, Kamiakin 46; 3, Southridge 80; 4, Mt. Spokane 100; 5, Shadle Park 140; 6, Kennewick 159; 7, Rogers 194.
Top 14 finishers (all advance to glue meet): 1, Jacob Christner (NC) 15:54; 2, Hayden Dressel (MtS) 15:54; 3, Jonah Franco (Kam) 15:56; 4, Ryan Child (Kam) 16:06; 5, Johan Correa (Ken) 16:11; 6, Markus Taylor (NC) 16:13; 7, Hank Knight (NC) 16:15; 8, Mohamed Ahmed (NC) 16:17; 9, Ash Ruff (NC) 16:24; 10, Antonio Garcilazo (Sou) 16:25; 11, Porter Grigg (Kam) 16:27; 12, Kyler Lee (Kam) 16:31; 13, Keanu Daos (Sou) 16:31; 14, Ben Miller (NC) 16:34.
Kamiakin: 3, Franco; 4, Child; 11, Grigg; 12, Lee; 16, Andrew Holladay 16:50.
Southridge: 10, Garcilazo; 13, Daos; 18, James Chan 17:04; 19, Tristan Robinson 17:12; 20, Justin Marshall 17:18.
Kennewick: 5, Correa; 35, David Rojo 18:34; 38, Wyatt Fiander 18:57; 40, Asante Edward 19:02; 41, Isaiah Durham 19:02.
GIRLS
Team scores (top two advance to glue meet): 1, North Central 37; 2, Kamiakin 49; 3, Mt. Spokane 55; 4, Southridge 101; 5, Kennewick 114; 6, Shadle Park 183.
Top 14 finishers (all advance to glue meet): 1, Erinn Hill (NC) 18:49; 2, Mia Hill (NC) 18:59; 3, Shawnee Konrad (MtS) 19:27; 4, Geraldin Correa (Ken) 19:41; 5, Mirannda Shulman (Kam) 19:52; 6, Julia Almaguer (Kam) 19:56; 7, Marie Taylor (NC) 20:00; 8, Lizzie Stites (Sou) 20:06; 9, Anna Chapel (MtS) 20:08; 10, Bethany Meek (NC) 20:12; 11, Chloe Scott (Kam) 20:19; 12, Ava Figon (MtS) 20:21; 13, Brice Gribble (Kam) 20:31; 14, Brooke Moon (Kam) 20:31.
Kamiakin: 5, Shulman; 6, Almaguer; 11, Scott; 13, Gribble; 14, Moon.
Southridge: 8, Stites; 19, Brooke Hansen 20:54; 22, Emma Chan 21:24; 25, Nicole Anderson 21:35; 27, Hannah Kotlan 21:58.
Kennewick: 4, Correa; 21, Paige Raebel 20:59; 28, Essence Estrada 22:20; 29, Maria Chavez 22:23; 33, Kennah Rodriguez 23:21.
DISTRICT 5 B CHAMPIONSHIPS: Tri-Cities Prep won the team titles at Big Cross in Pasco, while DeSales’ Daniel Ness and Lauren Ruthven were the individual champions.
Ness finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:41.0, ahead of teammate Maxwell Vandersloot (17:52.9) and Tri-Cities Prep’s Evan Sweeney (18:11.0).
Ruthven was timed in 21:15.6, while TCP’s Celeste Davis was second in 21:51.6.
The District 5/6 meet is Oct. 29 at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.
At Big Cross
5,000 meters
BOYS
Team scores: 1, Tri-Cities Prep 27; 2, White Swan 52; 3, Bickleton 78; 4, Liberty Christian 87; 5, Yakama Nation Tribal 115.
Top three finishers: 1, Daniel Ness (DeSales) 16:41.0; 2, Maxwell Vandersloot (DeS) 17:52.9; 3, Evan Sweeney (TCP) 18:11.0.
Tri-Cities Prep: 3, Sweeney; 7, Thomas Mercer 19:12.9; 8, Jacoby Wieber 19:14.3; 9, Scott Jacobs 19:20.4; 10, Trevor Middleton 19:22.6.
Liberty Christian: 5, Nathan Talbot 18:45.1; 16, Zachary Bowyer 20:23.1; 25, Remington Roque 21:45.0; 26, Tyler Tyrrell 21:48.9; 30, Ryu Muranushi 22:56.6.
DeSales: 1, Ness; 2, Vandersloot; 14, Ethan Haugen 20:08.2; 29, Dawson Neely 22:23.7.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1, Tri-Cities Prep 19; 2, White Swan 43.
Top three finishers: 1, Lauren Ruthven (DeS) 21:15.6; 2, Celeste Davis (TCP) 21:51.6; 3, Kiana Castilleja (WS) 23:17.1.
Tri-Cities Prep: 2, Davis; 4, Emma Slahtasky 24:16.8; 5, Grace Noble 24:21.1; 6, Lauren Fong 24:32.4; 7, Lauren Nies 24:35.5; 8, Emma Carlson 24:57.3.
Liberty Christian: 9, Jasmine Horne 25:24.7; 17, Nikki Arnzen 32:11.6.
DeSales: 1, Ruthven.
