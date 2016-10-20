Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland boys, Hanford girls are 4A district cross country champs

The Richland boys and Hanford girls won the Mid-Columbia Conference Class 4A team district cross country titles Thursday at Leslie Groves Park in Richland.
Richland’s Riley Moore won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16 minutes, 1.7 seconds, followed by Walla Walla’s Alex Iben (16:19.7), Hanford’s Caleb Olson (16:20.5) and Richland’s Anthony Stone (16:44.1).
Richland’s Jesse Todd (17:12.3), Christopher Nilsen (17:23.3) and Jacoby Sherman (17:28.0) finished 7-8-9.
On the girls side, Richland’s Katie Andrus was first in a time of 19:15.4. Walla Walla’s Erika Leinweber took second (19:35.8).
Hanford placed all nine of its runners — Kat Bushman, Grace Arnold, Kendra Keller, Amber Skouson, Hailey Cleavenger, Megan Wright, Aayiana Fuller, Kristin Pilgrim and Rachel Schmidt — in the top 14.
The 4A regional meet with the Greater Spokane League is Oct. 29 at Carmichael Middle School in Richland.
Boys team scores: 1, Richland 29; 2, Walla Walla 62; T3, Hanford and Pasco 85; 5, Chiawana 88.
Girls team scores: 1, Hanford 28; 2, Richland 61; 3, Walla Walla 71; 4, Chiawana 75.
SCAC MEET AT ZILLAH: Connell’s Nolan Chase won the boys 5,000-meter race in 16:44.3, while teammate Elijah Miller was seventh (18:14.9).
John Engelke led the way for Kiona-Benton, finishing 16th (18:56.09).
On the girls side, Ki-Be’s Montana Rowlette was fifth in 21:20.9. Zillah’s Kalen Johnson won in 19:05.79. Connell’s top finisher was seventh-place Liz Edler (22:09.59).
Boys team scores: Zillah 23, Connell 32; Zillah 26, Granger 33; Connell 27, Granger 28; Zillah 15, Ki-Be 50; Connell 15, Ki-Be 47; Granger 17, Ki-Be 42.
Girls team scores: Zillah 15, Connell 45; Zillah 15, Granger inc.; Zillah 15, Ki-Be inc.; Connell 15, Granger inc.; Connell 15, Ki-Be inc.; Granger inc., Ki-Be inc.
Swimming
SOUTHRIDGE 151, CLARKSTON 48: Hilary Petersen won the 50-yard freestyle and anchored all three first-place relays in the Suns’ nonleague road win over the Bantams on Thursday.
Meghan Sorenson (200 free), Natalie Burke (100 butterfly), Brianna Niles (100 free), Hope Rossiter (100 backstroke) and Nikelle Hess (100 breaststroke) also earned wins for Southridge.
Team scores: Southridge 151, Clarkston 48; 200 medley relay: 1, Southridge A (Anna Dickin, Madison Westmoreland, Natalie Burke, Hilary Petersen) 2:17.71; 2, Southridge B 2:23.30; 3, Clarkston A 2:30.05; 200 freestyle: 1, Meghan Sorenson (S) 2:33.86; 2, Hope Rossiter (S) 2:37.00; 3, Brandi Lamb (S) 3:08.50; 200 individual medley: 1, Ally Webb (C) 2:40.39; 2, Burke (S) 2:42.70; 3, Nikelle Hess (S) 2:54.55; 50 freestyle: 1, Petersen (S) 26.77; 2, Cleo Tolman (S) 29.86; 3, Westmoreland (S) 31.11; Diving: None; 100 butterfly: 1, Burke (S) 1:15.15; 2, Michaela Glasgow (S) 1:31.39; 3, Hailey Brunson (S) 1:37.00; 100 freestyle: 1, Brianna Niles (S) 1:08.71; 2, Tolman (S) 1:09.52; 3, Chelsea Augit (C) 1:23.65. 500 freestyle: 1, Webb (C) 5:54.59; 2, Emma Hagner (S) 5:55.00; 3, Sorenson (S) 6:56.35; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Southridge A (Niles, Kylie Downard, Sorenson, Petersen) 1:58.23; 2, Southridge B 1:59.28; 3, Clarkston A 2:10.60; 100 backstroke: 1, Rossiter (S) 1:21.74; 2, Kayden Warwick (C) 1:23.45; 3, Savannah Schoenstra (S) 1:28.00; 100 breaststroke: 1, Hess (S) 1:25.28; 2, Brianne McDaniel (S) 1:29.00; 3, Westmoreland (S) 1:29.56; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Southridge A (Niles, Rossiter, Glasgow, Petersen) 4:45.49; 2, Southridge B 5:03.71; 3, Clarkston C 5:33.13.
Soccer
CHIAWANA 8, KENNEWICK 0: Summer Yates had four goals and three assists, while Ruthie Edrington scored twice to lead the host Riverhawks (9-5) over the Lions (0-14).
Avery Bond and Ally Gadd scored for the first time this year, with Gadd tallying three assists.
“We were able to get some other girls involved, and that’s what we need to do going into the playoffs,” said Chiawana coach Rich Zoller, who also noted the back line play of JuliAnna Ventura and Kailey Leavens, and goalie Alisha Ramos.
Chiawana, the MCC’s No. 2 4A seed, will host the GSL’s No. 3 team Wednesday in their regional tournament opener.
Kennewick will host a 3A regional play-in game at 4 p.m. Monday against Rogers.
Scoring: C, Summer Yates 4G, 3A; Ruthie Edrington 2G; Ally Gadd 1G, 3A; Avery Bond 1G; Amber Gama 1A; Alyssa Garcia 1A. Shots: K 1, C 14. Saves: K, Olivia Blank 4. C, Alisha Ramos 1.
HANFORD 2, RICHLAND 0: Dani Mendoza and Ellie Harlow scored for the Falcons, who head into the postseason on a hot streak.
Winner of 10 in a row, Hanford (13-3, 12-2 MCC) clinched a share of the conference title with Southridge (13-2, 11-2), which wraps up the regular season Saturday against Kamiakin.
“It was a good game,” coach Kaylie Winston said.
Kelsee Winston netted three saves in the shutout for the Falcons, who will host the GSL’s No. 4 or 5 seed at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the double-elimination MCC/GSL regional.
Scoring: Dani Mendoza (H) G; Ellie Harlow (H) G; Taylor Matheny (H) A. Shots: Hanford 17, Richland 6. Saves: Hanford, Kelsee Winston 3; Richland, Kiara Litka 2, Emily McDonald 3.
KIONA-BENTON 7, WAHLUKE 0: Ariel Loften had three goals and two assists, and Cierra Vickerman scored three goals as the host Bears (15-1, 12-0 SCAC East) completed an undefeated league season with the win over the Warriors (8-7, 6-5).
Ki-Be is scheduled to host Highland on Oct. 29 in an SCAC district playoff game.
Scoring: KB, Ariel Loften 3G, 2A; Cierra Vickerman 3G; Jamie Sicilia 1G, 1A; Hannah Ballard 1A; Hunter Anderson 1A; Teresa Mercado 1A.
CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Anna Hernandez scored two goals, and Genesis Morfin added a third to lift the host Eagles (8-6-1, 7-4) to an SCAC East victory.
Connell kept Hawks goalie Stephanie Saldana on her toes as she finished with 15 saves on 20 shots.
Scoring: Con, Anna Hernandez 2G; Rebecca Harrington A; Sarah Barragan A; Genesis Morfin G; Jade Chamberlin A. Shots: Connell 20, College Place 2. Saves: Connell, Morgan Smith 1; College Place, Stephanie Saldana 15.
Volleyball
RICHLAND 3, HANFORD 0: The Bombers closed out a 14-0 MCC season by sweeping the host Falcons.
“I am so proud of my team to show the grit to compete hard all season,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “I am blessed to have had so many smart, hard-working and talented girls walk through the door into the Bomber gym.”
Lindsay Rosenthal finished with seven kills for Richland, while Lainie Lacey had 13 digs. Kamry Breard tallied 13 assists, five kills and three blocks.
Tasha Hungate hit .545 with no errors and had six kills and six blocks for Hanford (4-10), which heads to Walla Walla for a loser-out playoff match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Richland is a very good team,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said. “They’re strong. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 team in the conference.”
Set scores: Richland 25-16, 25-14, 25-16. Richland: Lindsay Rosenthal 7 kills; Jordanne Bauder 13 assists, 5 aces; Kamry Breard 13 assists, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Lainie Lacey 13 digs. Hanford: Kaitlyn Thompson 15 assists, 3 digs, 9-9 serve; Tasha Hungate 6 kills, .545 hitting w/no errors, 6 blocks.
PASCO 3, WALLA WALLA 1: Catelyn Linke and Bella Gutierrez finished out the regular season with big stats as the host Bulldogs (5-9) rallied from a first-set loss to beat the Blue Devils (4-10).
Linke had 25 kills, 22 digs and seven blocks, and was 10-of-10 serving. Gutierrez tallied 33 assists and 15 digs for Pasco, which will open the 4A regional tournament against the GSL’s No. 2 team at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 in Richland.
Walla Walla got 13 kills from Emma Wenzel, 15 assists from Noelani Helm and 11 digs from Bri Stonebraker.
“Tonight was a little rough,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We came out strong and did everything well in Game 1. After that, we started making a lot of errors and really tightened up as players. We didn’t hit as aggressively and as well as we had, and we got stuck watching a lot of balls hit our floor. Pasco did a great job of coming back strong the second game, and they held the momentum for the rest of the match.”
Set scores: Pasco 15-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18. Walla Walla: Emma Wenzel 13 kills, 2 blocks; Noelani Helm 15 assists, 2 blocks; Kamryn Coleman 4 blocks; Tara Krivoshein 9 assists; Bri Stonebraker 11 digs; Selina Atkinson 10 digs. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 25 kills, 22 digs, 10-10 serve, 7 blocks; Bella Gutierrez 33 assists, 1 ace, 15 digs; Victoria Estes 23 digs.
CHIAWANA 3, KENNEWICK 0: Ashtin Olin recorded six kills, 14 assists and four blocks as the Riverhawks (8-6) completed their MCC regular-season slate with a road win over the Lions (0-14).
Chiawana will take the MCC’s No. 2 4A seed into the regional tournament, facing the GSL’s No. 3 team at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 in Spokane.
“We just hope to go and compete,” Chiawana coach Jim Steach said.
Kennewick will host North Central in a 3A loser-out regional match at 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
Set scores: Chiawana 25-17, 25-18, 25-9. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 6 kills, 14 assists, 4 blocks; McKaidan Moore 10 kills; Heidi Rus 5 kills; Yaneli Garcia 4 kills, 5 aces; Marissa Logozzo 7 digs.
PROSSER 3, OTHELLO 0: Hannah Lind had 12 kills and 13 digs, Leah Blakney added nine kills and five blocks, and the host Mustangs (8-6, 5-3) swept the Huskies (11-2, 7-1) in a CWAC match.
Kayla Lind chipped in 27 assists, 18 digs and three aces for Prosser.
“My girls really stepped up and played well tonight,” Mustangs coach Wendy Meirndorf said.
Set scores: Prosser 25-22, 27-25, 25-15. Prosser: Hannah Lind 12 kills, 13 digs; Shay Hicks 8 kills, 25 digs, 2 aces; Leah Blakney 9 kills, 5 blocks; Haley Meirndorf 4 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Colson 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Brandi Groeneveld 18 digs; Kayla Lind 27 assists, 18 digs, 3 aces.
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Bailey Duis had 16 kills and nine digs, and Gladis Campos added 17 assists and 11 digs for the Greyhounds (4-9, 2-6) in a CWAC road loss.
Set scores: Ephrata 25-13, 25-14, 25-15. Grandview: Bailey Duis 16 kills, 9 digs; Marin Bender 8 kills, 4 digs; Gladis Campos 17 assists, 11 digs, 2 kills.
CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Heather Hawkins finished with 12 kills and was 16-of-16 serving with three aces as the host Eagles (11-2 SCAC East) cruised past the Hawks (2-11).
Tuesday, Connell wraps up the league season at Wahluke, and College Place hosts Columbia-Burbank.
Set scores: Connell 25-12, 25-17, 25-9. Connell: Heather Hawkins 12 kills, 16-16 serve, 3 aces; Allison Walker 5 kills, 5 blocks; Rylee Pickel 3 kills, 11-13 serve, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Dakota Egbert 10 assists, 3 kills; Janalee Davidson 6 digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, WARDEN 0: Hannah Weatherby had eight blocks and 15 digs, while Dakota Dickinson racked up seven kills to lead the Panthers (9-4 SCAC East) to a home win over the Cougars (5-8).
River View finishes its SCAC East slate Tuesday at Royal, while Warden wraps up with a home match against Kiona-Benton.
Set scores: River View 25-12, 25-10, 25-18. River View: Hannah Weatherby 8 blocks, 15 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Brooklyn Chavez 10 digs, 1 block, 2 kills, 6 assists, 2 aces; Jadyn Kohl 2 blocks, 5 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace; Dakota Dickinson 2 blocks, 14 digs, 7 kills, 6 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, DESALES 0: Emily Dickson had 12 kills and 18 digs, while Bella Ghirardo and Nicole Carey combined for 13 kills to lead the Jaguars to the EWAC road victory.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-15, 25-15, 25-22. Tri-Cities Prep: Grace Kruschke 20 assists; Emily Dickson 12 kills, 18 digs; Bella Ghirardo 6 kills, 10 digs; Nicole Carey 7 kills, 12 digs.
Comments