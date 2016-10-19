Roundup: Southridge tops Kamiakin in MCC volleyball

The Southridge volleyball team will head into the postseason on a high note, handing the visiting Kamiakin Braves a 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21 setback Wednesday night.
Kamaile Moody turned in a terrific night with 36 assists, nine digs and four kills. She set up Riley Hebdon (14 kills), Lauren Beck (eight kills) and the rest of the front line for some big hits.
“Probably the best match (Moody) played this year,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “Her setting location was perfect tonight.”
Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton had 11 kills, and Carlee Rowell and Jill Sands seven each. Maddy Eerkes had 31 assists, 17 digs and four aces.
“Southridge played a great match tonight,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said.
Little was at stake seeding wise, with Southridge (10-4 MCC) already locked into third place in the Mid-Columbia Conference and holding the MCC 3A second seed for the playoffs. Kamiakin (11-3) will finish second overall behind unbeaten Richland and has the top seed among the 3A teams. Both teams are off until Oct. 29, with Kamiakin hosting matches and Kamiakin traveling to Spokane.
But Lengphounpraseut said ending the regular season with a win over a quality opponent can be a big momentum swing.
“It’s the right time to peak,” the veteran coach said.
<extra_leading>
Set scores: Southridge 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21. Southridge: Kamaile Moody 36 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills; Riley Hebdon 14 kills, 6 digs, 6 aces; Lauren Beck 8 kills, 3 aces; Lindsay Wooley 5 kills, 13 digs; Sophia Sumner 5 kills, 5 digs; Bobbi Newton 3 kills, 5 blocks; Kayla Conrad 19 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 16 digs, 2 aces. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 11 kills, 1 block, 17 digs; Carlee Rowell 7 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Jill Sands 7 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Leanna Shymanski 5 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; Madison Judy 11 digs, 1 block; Maddy Eerkes 4 aces, 31 assists, 17 digs.
Comments