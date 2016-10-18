Prep roundup: Hanford soccer secures MCC’s top seed for 4As

Chiawana got on the board first, but Taylor Matheny rallied Hanford to a 2-1 victory with a goal and an assist to clinch the Mid-Columbia Conference Class 4A girls soccer crown.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls responded, we went down 1-0 early and they battled back before halftime,” Hanford coach Kaylie Winston said. “It really showed their resiliency and how badly they wanted to win the 4A title. It was certainly a goal that we can check off now.”
Blake Dana got the Falcons on the board with a header off a corner kick from Matheny, and Jessica Maher found Matheny with a through ball for the go-ahead score.
Hanford is tied with Class 3A Southridge for the best record in the MCC. Hanford wraps up its regular sesaon on Thursday against Richland and Southridge will finish up against Kamiakin on Saturday.
Scoring: H, Taylor Matheny G, A; Blake Dana G; Jessica Maher A. C, not reported. Shots: H 11, C 11. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 6; C, Alisha Ramos 5.
RICHLAND 5, PASCO 2: Kat Heck turned in a big day with two goals and two assists, lead the Bombers (7-6, 8-6 overall) to an MCC road win at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Sydnee Hay and Dani Gibson scored for the Bulldogs (4-9, 6-9).
Scoring: Kat Heck (R) 2G, 2A; Sophie Mendoza (R) G; Brielle Fillmore (R) G; Sydney Heidegger (R) G; Nicole Gall (R) A; Lauren Moore (R) A; Sydnee Hay (R) A; Dani Gibson (P) G; Megan Wilkinson (P). Saves: Pasco, Daily Torres 10; Richland, Emily McDonald 2.
KAMIAKIN 5, WALLA WALLA 0: Maddie Morgan had two goals and an assist, while Britney Donais finished with a goal and two assists to help power the Braves (10-5, 9-4 MCC) to a home win over the Blue Devils (3-11, 2-11).
Grace Wilbur and Alyssa Humphrey combined to make six saves for Kamiakin, which will finish the regular season Saturday against Southridge at Lampson Stadium.
Wa-Hi’s Mariel Duran and Ruth Weigand racked up a combined nine saves. The Blue Devils’ regular-season finale is Thursday night at home against Pasco.
Scoring: Maddie Morgan (K) 2G, 1A; Britney Donais (K) 1G, 2A; Izzy Conover (K) 1G; Kaeri Ward (K) 1G; Alexa Hazel (K) 1A; Paige Savage (K) 1A. Shots: WW 7, K 17. Saves: WW, Mariel Duran 7, Ruth Weigand 2. K, Grace Wilbur 4, Alyssa Humphrey 2.
SOUTHRIDGE 8, KENNEWICK 0: Kelly Brown had three goals and an assist and the Suns (12-2, 10-2) led the Lions (2-12, 0-12) 6-0 at halftime.
Southridge couldn’t have been much more balanced in its attack as nine players recorded either a goal or an assist.
Scoring: Kelly Brown 3G, A; Syd Sanders G, 2A; McKaley Goffard G, A; Kayleen Sambrano G; Haley Thomas G; Kambree Gadish A; Morgan Nelson G; Jewl Valadez A; Emily Russell A. Shots: S 25, K 1. Saves: S, Tia Valadez 1; K, 9.
PROSSER 4, EAST VALLEY 0: Jamie Fassler had two goals and an assist as the Mustangs (10-4-1, 6-2 CWAC) stayed near the top of the conference.
Jennifer Inions assisted both of Fassler’s goals and Hannah Johnson registered a goal and an assist in the last 15 minutes in the home win over the Red Devils (7-8, 3-5).
Scoring: P, Jamie Fassler 2G, A; Hannah Johnson G, A; Jennifer Inions 2A; Lauren Martin G. Shots: P 12, EV 3. Saves: P, Josie Williams 3; EV, Molly Wellner 8.
KIONA-BENTON 2, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Cierra Vickerman had a goal and assisted Ariel Loften’s score as the Bears (13-1, 10-0) downed the Hawks (0-11, 0-9) on the road in SCAC East play.
Kiona-Benton leads Warden by 1 1/2 games atop the conference standings.
Scoring: Cierra Vickerman G, A; Ariel Loften G.
CONNELL 1, ROYAL 0: Ana Hernandez scored on a header in the 33rd minute of an extraordinarily close SCAC match, lifting the Eagles to the road win.
Scoring: Ana Hernandez (C) 1G. Shots: Connell 4, Royal 3. Saves: Connell, Morgan Smith 3; Royal, Denisse Arroyo 3.
Volleyball
RICHLAND 3, PASCO 0: Sarah Howlett had 10 kills and two blocks, and Lainie Lacey had 17 digs to lead the Bombers (13-0) to the MCC win at home.
Coach Bob Raidl credited Eliana Muccio and Claire Shea (18 digs combined) with a big night defensively against a big-hitting Pasco team.
“I thought we competed well against a good Pasco team with two of the best players in our league,” Raidl said, noting it was an emotional match for his team with seven seniors playing their final regular-season match at home on senior night.
The victory locked up the league title outright for Richland, which remained two matches ahead of Kamiakin with just one match left.
Catelyn Linke had 12 kills to lead Pasco (4-9).
Set scores: Richland 25-15, 25-9, 25-15. Pasco: Bella Gutierrez 17 assists; Catelyn Linke 12 kills; Natalie Hall 4 kills. Richland: Sarah Howlett 10 kills, 2 blocks; Eliana Muccio 5 aces, 8 digs; Lainie Lacey 17 digs; Claire Shea 10 digs; Kamry Breard 4 kills, 22 assists, 7 digs; Abby Sorensen 10 assists.
KAMIAKIN 3, WALLA WALLA 0: Allison Stapleton was solid once again, recording eight kills and 10 digs to lead the Braves (11-2) past the Blue Devils (4-9).
Madison Judy led Kamiakin with 32 digs and Maddy Eerkes had a team-high 31 assists. The Braves locked up the MCC’s top seed for 3A teams.
Walla Walla coach Tracy Rotert said her team played one of its most consistent matches of the season on senior night. The Blue Devils scored 20 or more points in each of the three sets.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-21, 25-20, 25-23. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 8 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Leana Schimanscki 12K, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Jill Sands 5K, 11 digs; Kourtney Collins 12 digs; Carlee Rowell 4K, 3 digs; Madison Judy 32 digs; Madddy Eerkes 1 block, 31 assts, 10 digs. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 12 kills, 15 assists; Emma Wenzel 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kamryn Coleman 7 kills, 2 blocks; Tara Krivoshein 20 assists, 2 aces; Bri Stonebraker 16 digs.
CHIAWANA 3, HANFORD 0: Ashtin Olin had 11 kills, nine assists and two blocks, and McKaidan Moore added seven kills and 13 digs to lead the Riverhawks () to an MCC win at home.
Yaneli Garcia added five blocks for Chiawana, and coach Jim Steach said, “We put pressure on them with our blocking defense. Kind of stressed their hitters a little bit.”
Kaitlyn Thompson had 14 assists and McKenna Benson 19 digs for Hanford (), which struggled generating much offense at the net.
“We had moments of greatness,” coach Nichelle Meador said. “But we had more moments of complacency, and that does not equal a win.”
Set scores: Chiawana 25-15, 25-18, 25-19. Hanford: Kaitlyn Thompson 14 assists, 6 digs, 1 stuff-block; McKenna Benson 19 digs; Tasha Hungate 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 11 kills, 9 assists, 2 blocks; McKaidan Moore 7 kills, 13 digs; Yaneli Garcia 3 kills, 5 blocks; Kaitlyn Roy 17 assists; Alaina Scott 3 kills.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, KENNEWICK 1: Rilee Hebdon had 16 kills, 11 digs and two aces, and Kamaile Moody dished out 31 assists to go with her 12 digs to lead the Suns (9-4) to the MCC road win.
Breanna had a nice all-around game for Kennewick (0-13) with 10 kills, 17 assists, 15 digs and four aces.
“The girls just kept chipping away,” Lions coach Kelly Munson said of her team pushing the Suns to four games. “They did a lot of great things. I’m proud of them.”
Set scores: Southridge 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17. Southridge: Kamaile Moody 31 assists, 12 digs; Rilee Hebdon 16 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Beck 6 kills; Lucy Wooly 4 kills, 6 digs; Bobbi Newton 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kaylie Conrad 21 digs; Kennedy Conrad 15 digs; Shaila Hood 13 digs, 2 aces. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 4 aces, 10 kills, 17 assists, 15 digs; Monica Kaylor 10 kills, 4 blocks; M’Kaylah Mangum 2 aces, 3 blocks.
OTHELLO 3, TOPPENISH 0: Cayleen Garza finished with five kills and nine digs, and Macy Hampton had 17 assists as the host Huskies (11-1, 7-0) swept the Wildcats (2-10, 0-7) in CWAC action.
Set scores: Othello 25-23, 25-13, 25-11. Othello: Cayleen Garza 5K, 9 digs; Heidi Martinez 6K; Tanaya Andersen 3K, 2B; Macy Hampton 17 assts, 1 ace; Eryn Wolfs 5 aces.
CONNELL 3, ROYAL 0: Rylee Pickel, Heather Hawkins, Dakota Egbert and Aubrie Garza combined to go 53 of 55 from the service line with 14 aces, and the second-place Eagles (10-2) swept the Knights (2-10) in SCAC East action.
Connell hosts College Place on Thursday and wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at Wahluke. Royal goes to Columbia-Burbank on Thursday and hosts River View next Tuesday.
Set scores: Connell 25-9, 25-5, 25-14. Connell: Rylee Pickel 7 kills, 2 blocks, 10-12 serve, 6 aces; Heather Hawkins 6 kills, 16-16 serve, 2 aces; Dakota Egbert 5 kills, 17-17 serve, 5 aces; Aubrie Garza 10-10 serve, 1 ace; Allison Walker 4 blocks.
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Hannah Lind and Shay Hicks combined for 18 kills and 24 digs, leading the Mustangs (7-6, 4-3) to a CWAC sweep of the host Greyhounds (4-8, 2-5).
Set scores: Prosser 25-17, 25-15, 25-11. Prosser: Hannah Lind 13K, 8 digs; Shay Hicks 5K, 16 digs; Leah Blakney 8K, 3B; Haley Meirndorf 3K, 1B; Brandi Groeneveld 7 digs, 1 ace; Kylie Colson 12 digs, 4 aces; Kayla Lind 22 assts, 10 digs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, RIVER VIEW 0: Taylor Turner had 13 kills and was 12-for-13 serving with three aces to pace the Coyotes (7-5) to the SCAC East victory.
Dempsi Talkington and Aaliyaah Anderson combined for 21 blocks for River View (8-4), which pushed CB in all three sets but ultimately fell at home.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 26-24, 25-23, 25-20. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 13 kills, 1 block, 12x13 serving, 3 aces; Monica Mares 13 assists, 11x11 serving, 1 ace; Ali Martineau 4 kills; Emigh Wallace 7 digs, 15x17 serve, 3 aces. River View: Dempsi Talkington 12 blocks, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Aaliyaah Anderson 9 blks, 1K, 9 digs, 4 aces; Dakota Dickinson 6k, 24 digs, 3 aces.
KIONA-BENTON 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: The Bears (11-1) maintained their lead over the SCAC East with a road win over the Hawks (2-9).
Mihaela Edwards, Gabby Edwards, Tegan Carlson and Maloree Calzadillas all had at least four kills and three aces.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-9, 25-8, 25-9. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 5 kills, 10-11 servins, 3 aces; Tegan Carlson 5K, 10-11 serving 4 aces, 10 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 4K, 15-17 serving, 6 aces, 19 assists; Gabby Edwards 5K, 10-12 serving, 5 aces; Michelle Ochoa 14-16 serving, 5 aces, 9 digs; Katie Rheinschmidt 7K. College Place: Not reported.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, MABTON 0: Natalie Barber served up three aces and also had seven digs to help the Patriots to an EWAC win over the Vikings.
Set scores: Liberty Christian 25-14, 25-21, 25-13. Liberty Christian: Myu Fujikake 6 kills; Karlee Souve 3 blocks; Sam Howard 9 assists; Natalie Barber 3 aces, 7 digs.
Swimming
Richland completed a 5-0 Mid-Columbia Conference season with a 119-66 win over Hanford (4-1) at George Prout Pool.
Claire Schaef won the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle for Richland, while Marcia Kim was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Hanford’s lone winner was Kayla Burck in the 100 free.
Team scores: Richland 119, Hanford 66; 200 medley relay: 1, Richland (Kim, Schroder, Mennetrot, Wilson) 2:00.14; 2, Richland 2:03.31; 3, Hanford 2:03.50; 200 freestyle: 1, BreAnn Bell (R) 2:09.40; 2, Kjerstyn Jordheim (H) 2:09.40; 3, Mary Workman (R) 2:11.11; 200 individual medley: 1, Marcia Kim (R) 2:20.04; 2, Katie Schroder (R) 2:24.58; 3, Annie Shen (H) 2:28.04; 50 freestyle: 1, Neomi Mennetrot (R) 26.39; 2, Kayla Burck (H) 26.72; 3, Mandi Wilson (R) 28.36; Diving: 1, Alyssa Whittington (R) 202.60; 2, Eva Arm (H) 145.20; 3, Savannah Mazurkiewicz (R) 128.90; 100 butterfly: 1, Claire Schaef (R) 1:04.01; 2, Megan Gelston (H) 1:04.29; 3, Alyssa Workman (R) 1:06.20; 100 freestyle: 1, Burck (H) 58.10; 2, Mennetrot (R) 59.30; 3, Bell (R) 1:01.17; 500 freestyle: 1, Schaef (R) 5:24.47; 2, Jordheim (H) 5:31.58; 3, M.Workman (R) 6:02.61; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Richland (Rohrig, Workman, Kim, Bell) 1:52.50; 2, Hanford 1:59.10; 3, Richland 2:00.73; 100 backstroke: 1, Kim (R) 1:05.02; 2, Gelston (H) 1:06.08; 3, Anna Lesser (R) 1:16.05; 100 breaststroke: 1, Schroder (R) 1:13.98; 2, Maddie Elliott (H) 1:16.39; 3, A.Workman (R) 1:18.64; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Richland (Workman, Schroder, Mennetrot, Schaef) 3:55.32; 2, Hanford 3:56.19; 3, Hanford 4:23.09.
ELLENSBURG 114, SOUTHRIDGE 62: Hilary Petersen won the 200 free and 100 backstroke, but the Suns lost a nonleague dual meet to the host Bulldogs.
Emma Hagner, Nikelle Hess, Natalie Burke and Petersen led Southridge to a victory in the 200 medley relay, while Payton Griffith picked up six points in diving for the Suns.
Team scores: Ellensburg 114, Southridge 62; 200 medley relay: 1, Southridge (Emma Hagner, Nikelle Hess, Natalie Burke, Hilary Petersen) 2:06.24; 2, Ellensburg 2:06.80; 3, Ellensburg 2:16.21; 200 freestyle: 1, Petersen (S) 2:04.20; 2, Molly Gage (E) 2:04.78 (SQ); 3, Addie Klucking (E) 2:29.55; 200 individual medley: 1, Krista Wilson (E) 2:21.33 (SQ); 2, Katie Holt (E) 2:41.27; 3, Stella Eslinger (E) 2:46.63; 50 freestyle: 1, Kelsey Powell (E) 27.70; 2, Hagner (S) 28.17; 3, Samantha Goveia (E) 28.92; Diving: 1, Payton Griffith (S) 110.75; 100 butterfly: 1, Gage (E) 1:06.23; 2, Lindsey Packard (E) 1:17.52; 3, Hope Rossiter (S) 1:32.25; 100 freestyle: 1, Powell (E) 1:01.57; 2, Hagner (S) 1:03.61; 3, Janelle Calaway (E) 1:05.24; 500 freestyle: 1, Holt (E) 6:22.10; 2, Eslinger (E) 6:41.76; 3, Grace Walter (E) 6:52.26; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Ellensburg (Gage, Wilson, Eslinger, Holt) 1:54.22; 2, Ellensburg 2:05.91; 3, Southridge 2:08.75; 100 backstroke: 1, Petersen (S) 1:07.03; 2, Klucking (E) 1:14.47; 3, Calaway (E) 1:14.54; 100 breaststroke: 1, Wilson (E) 1:12.78 (SQ); 2, Hess (S) 1:26.23; 3, Rosalyn Goveia (E) 1:27.46; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Ellensburg (Powell, Holt, S.Goveia, Calaway) 4:20.55; 2, Southridge 4:22.00; 3, Ellensburg 4:40.83.
