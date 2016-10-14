Mid-Columbia football roundup: Vargas’ 6 TDs lead Chiawana to 49-0 win over Pasco

Andrew Vargas ran for 215 yards and six touchdowns, and the Chiawana Riverhawks manhandled their city rivals Friday night for a 49-0 win over the Pasco Bulldogs in the Gravel Pit Bowl at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The Riverhawks (7-0 overall, 5-0 Mid-Columbia Conference) barely budged an inch on defense, giving up just 27 yards on 20 carries to the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-5) and 54 yards total. Meanwhile, Chiawana bulldozed about the field for 236 yards on 31 rushes.
Quarterback Troy Simpkins was a sharp 9-of-12 passing for 102 yards, with Josiah Richardson catching four balls for 52 yards.
Trent Simpkins notched the game’s final score on a 46-yard punt return.
Deondre Hendrix authored what little success Pasco had on offense, rushing for 41 yards on 14 carries and also catching one pass from 12 yards. Both were team highs.
The Class 4A fourth-ranked Riverhawks remain unblemished heading into next week’s matchup with No. 2 Richland, which also remained unbeaten after a 64-14 romp over Walla Walla.
Pasco
0
0
0
0
—
0
Chiawana
13
15
21
0
—
49
SCORING PLAYS
C — Andrew Vargas 1 run (Ryan Lowry kick)
C — Vargas 10 run (kick failed)
C — Vargas 10 run (Caleb Weber pass from Troy Simpkins)
C — Vargas 10 run (Lowry kick)
C — Vargas 4 run (Lowry kick)
C — Vargas 3 run (Lowry kick)
C — Trent Simpkins 46 punt return (Lowry kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — P, Deondre Hendrix 14-41. C, Vargas 24-215, Tayden Jenkins 3-11, Troy Simpkins 2-2.
PASSING — P, Keaton Stewart 5-18-1-27. C, Troy Simpkins 9-12-1-102.
RECEIVING — P, Ryan Calveard 2-7, Hendrix 1-12, Jacob Sandoval 1-10, Izmael Mercado 1-(minus 2). C, Josiah Richardson 4-52, Trent Simpkins 3-33, Michael Sanchez 1-11.
OTHELLO 41, WAPATO 0: DJ Guzman only completed five of his 11 throws, but four of them went for scores as the Huskies (6-1, 6-0) rolled to a CWAC road win over the Wolves (0-7, 0-6).
Guzman finished with 123 passing yards and rushed for 70 yards on eight carries. Kyler Villarreal hauled in two of the TD passes for 19 and 45 yards, and Asai Villarreal caught another two, for 37 and 25 yards.
SCORING PLAYS
Oth — Kyler Villarreal 19 pass from DJ Guzman
Oth — K.Villarreal 45 pass from Guzman
Oth — Trevor Hilmes 1 run
Oth — Asai Villarreal 37 pass from Guzman
Oth — Isaiah Perez 8 run
Oth — A.Villarreal 25 pass from Guzman
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Oth, Guzman 8-70, Hilmes 4-15, Reese Jones 15-59, Perez 5-8. Wapato, Jesse Frank 10-6, Jose Acevedo 4-(minus 4), Juan Vidrio 5-10, Caleb Cordova 1-(minus 3), Javier Vela 1-2, Dejuan Davis 1-26.
PASSING — Oth, Guzman 5-11-0-123. Wapato, Jose Acevedo 4-15-2-28.
RECEIVING — Oth, K.Villarreal 2-54, A.Villarreal 1-37, Hilmes 1-7. Wap, Damien Travis 1-14, Vela 1-6, Davis 1-1, Armando Garcia 1-7.
GRANDVIEW 18, TOPPENISH 14: Ricky Abarca had four catches for 106 yards, including two 37-yard touchdown receptions, and helped the host Greyhounds (2-5, 1-5 CWAC) hold off the Wildcats.
Grandview jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the second quarter, but Toppenish (2-5, 2-4) scored before halftime and added another TD in the fourth.
Toppenish
0
6
0
8
—
14
Grandview
12
6
0
0
—
18
SCORING PLAYS
GV — Joel Pina 8 run (PAT failed)
GV — Ricky Abarca 37 pass from Treyton Parrish (PAT failed)
GV — Abarca 37 pass from Pina (PAT failed)
Top — Chris Grant 6 run (run failed)
Top — Isaiah Perez 15 pass from Adonis Shaul (Shaul run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Top, Shaul 14-24, Roberto Diaz 5-13, Keanu Zamarripa 11-51, Grant 5-27. GV, Maurice Prieto 19-9, Obed Orozco 4-23, Pina 3-(minus 13), Christian Gomez 1-(minus 2), Felix Medina 1-22, Parrish 3-(minus 7), Abarca 3-5.
PASSING — Top, Shaul 7-10-2-89. GV, Parrish 6-16-0-96, Pina 2-3-1-43, Felix Medina 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Top, Parker Reynolds 1-25, Grant 2-14, Zamarripa 1-(minus 3), Perez 2-34, Josue Garcia 1-19. GV, Medina 5-29, Abarca 4-106.
PROSSER 22, EPHRATA 3: The 2A fifth-ranked Mustangs (6-1, 5-1 CWAC) trailed 3-0 at halftime, but they took the lead for good on the first drive of the second half against the host Tigers (1-6, 1-5).
KIONA-BENTON 42, COLLEGE PLACE 6: Leo Gomez threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Bears cruised to a home win over the Hawks in SCAC East play.
Daniel Rizin was on the receiving end of TD passes of 25 and 54 yards for Ki-Be (2-5, 2-3 SCAC East), while Alex Maya ran for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Braeden Schwarz scored the lone touchdown for College Place (1-6, 0-5) on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
College Place
0
0
0
6
—
6
Kiona-Benton
20
22
0
0
—
42
SCORING PLAYS
KB — Alex Maya 5 run (Daniel Rizin pass from Leo Gomez)
KB — Rizin 25 pass from Gomez (run failed)
KB — Rizin 54 pass from Gomez (pass failed)
KB — Gomez 1 run (Maya run)
KB — Samuel Hatfield 2 run (Rizin run)
KB — Hatfield 11 run (kick failed)
CP — Braeden Schwarz 8 run (pass failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — CP, Kyler Tiner 10-64, Schwarz 6-11, Miguel Moreno 5-(minus 18). KB, Maya 14-163, Hatfield 4-23, Rizin 2-15, Victor Lepez 1-0, Jaymen Phillips 2-7, Connor Baumgartner 2-(minus 7), Gomez 4-5.
PASSING — CP, Moreno 6-23-4-121. KB, Gomez 6-8-0-165, Baumgartner 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — CP, Cameron Lindstrom 2-33, Cameron Marshall 3-75, Grayson Taylor 1-13. KB, Avory Berryhill 3-81, Rizin 3-84.
TRI-CITIES PREP 52, DESALES 0: The Jaguars (6-1, 4-1 EWAC) won the Holy Bowl for the first time since 2014, routing the Irish (2-5, 1-4) at Chiawana High School.
Tri-Cities Prep improved to 2-5 all time in the Holy Bowl against DeSales.
Bubba Valencia powered the Jaguars by rushing 20 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including a 52-yarder.
“Bubba Valencia was great tonight and did it behind outstanding line play,” Tri-Cities Prep coach Dan Whitsett said. “Our offensive line was only good for 900 yards all season last year, but they put the work in the offseason, and we are seven games in and have rushed for 2,123 yards. That’s an incredible improvement.”
The Jaguars finished with 44 carries for 388 yards and six touchdowns.
DeSales
0
0
0
0
—
0
Tri-Cities Prep
20
16
16
0
—
52
SCORING PLAYS
TCP — Bubba Valencia 6 run (run failed)
TCP — Colin Dickson 5 pass from Gavin Baker (Valencia run)
TCP — Baker 9 run (run failed)
TCP — Baker 2 run (Valencia run)
TCP — Valencia 1 run (Jacob Amato pass from Baker)
TCP — Valencia 3 run (Dickson run)
TCP — Valencia 52 run (Dickson run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — DeS, Josh Elmhurst 10-18, Pat Elmhurst 4-2, Tim Scheel 1-2, Cade McCaw 6-(minus 16). TCP, Valencia 20-255, Baker 12-90, Nate Dituri 7-21, Dickson 2-16, Jacob Levy 1-5, Alex Huang 2-1.
PASSING — DeS, McCaw 10-22-2-69. TCP, Baker 4-7-0-93.
RECEIVING — DeS, Juan Montero 4-30, Matt Baumgart 3-29, J.Elmhurst 2-5, Joel Rodriguez 1-5. TCP, Dickson 3-36, Amato 1-57.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 56, WHITE SWAN 24: D-W (6-1, 5-0) led 33-8 after one quarter and cruised to an EWAC home win over the Cougars (1-6, 1-4).
White Swan
8
0
8
8
—
24
Dayton-Waitsburg
33
9
12
2
—
56
LYLE-WISHRAM 34, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 14: Brandon Montoya rolled up 222 yards of total offense and scored on a 78-yard pass play for the Cougars (2-5, 1-4) in the EWAC contest.
Mason Knode ran for 87 yards and also threw for a touchdown for the host Patriots (1-5, 1-4).
Lyle-Wishram
0
14
0
20
—
34
Liberty Christian
6
0
0
8
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
LC — Trey Davis 7 pass from Mason Knode (run failed)
LW — Samuel McCullough 1 run (run failed)
LW — Brandon Montoya 78 pass from Leslie (Brandon Montoya run)
LW — Reco Quintero 9 pass from Jeramiah Ostrander (run failed)
LW — McCullough 13 pass from Ostrander (Montoya run)
LC — Konnor Denhoed 6 run (Denhoed run)
LW — Quintero 8 pass from Ostrander (pass failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — LW, Montoya 13-139, Leslie 8-25, McCullough 5-24. LC, Knode 22-87.
PASSING — LW, Leslie 4-6-0-108, Ostrander 5-13-1-48. LC, Knode 6-22-0-87, Denhoed 4-5-0-4.
RECEIVING — LW, Montoya 2-83, Quintero 3-30, Leslie 2-18, McCullough 2-25. LC, Mason Sullivan 2-67, Jordan Godwin 2-9, Denhoed 1-9, Davis 1-7.
HERMISTON 28, BEND 7: Jonathan Hinkle and Andrew James each topped 100 rushing yards, and James added 195 passing yards as the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-1) cruised to a road win in the Oregon 5A Special District 1.
James ran for a 49-yard score and also hooked up with Dayshawn Neal on a 64-yard touchdown pass. Neal finished with four catches for 109 yards and also kicked four extra points.
Hermiston
7
14
0
7
—
28
Bend
0
0
7
0
—
7
SCORING PLAYS
H — Andrew James 49 run (Dayshawn Neal kick)
H — Jonathan Hinkle 16 run (Neal kick)
H — Neal 64 pass from James (Neal kick)
B — Daniel Bazan 2 run (Tyler Lindsey kick)
H — John Henry Line 1 run (Neal kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — H, Hinkle 15-103, James 15-114, Peter Earl 11-35, Line 3-5. B, Bazan 21-133, Ryan Stanley 4-52.
PASSING — H, James 12-24-0-195. B, Chase Lettenmaier 3-14-0-15.
RECEIVING — H, Neal 4-109, Tucker Salinas 2-17, Jerry Ramirez 3-44, Tyler Rohrman 1-11, Hinkle 1-4, Earl 1-0. B, Bazan 1-7, Stanley 2-8.
