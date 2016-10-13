Mid-Columbia roundup: Martin, Al-Ghani lead Southridge romp over Hanford

Gavin Willingham scored on a pair of touchdown passes, the second a 65-yard play with no time on the clock, as the Southridge Suns exploded for 29 points in the second quarter en route to a 56-28 romp over the Hanford Falcons in Mid-Columbia Conference football Thursday night at Lampson Stadium.
Zayid Al-Ghani ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns for Southridge (4-3, 3-2 MCC), and quarterback Mason Martin needed just 14 throws to rack up 228 yards and four more scores.
Drezdyn O’Daol-Lyons turned in a big game of his own for Hanford (3-4, 1-4), scoring a pair of touchdowns and accounting for 141 total yards.
Sam Kori opened the second-quarter outburst on a 46-yard scoring pass from Martin to give the Suns a 14-7 lead 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter. But the fireworks really got going in the final five minutes.
First, Willingham scored on a 3-yard pass from Martin. Al-Ghani scored the second of his four rushing touchdowns on a 24-yard gallop with 2:25 left before the half. Hanford then got the offense going, and O’Daol-Lyons scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Garrett Horner with 12 seconds left.
But that was just enough time for Southridge to tack on another score, with Willingham and Martin combining on a 65-yard catch-and-run for a 36-14 advantage heading into the half.
Hanford
7
7
7
7
—
28
Southridge
7
29
13
7
—
56
SCORING PLAYS
H—Drezdyn O’Daol-Lyons 19 run (Woody Page kick)
S—Zayid Al-Ghani 19 run (Hunter Spiva kick)
S—Sam Kori 46 pass from Mason Martin (Spiva kick)
S—Gavin Willingham 3 pass from Martin (Al-Ghani run)
S—Al-Ghani 24 run (Spiva kick)
H—O’Daol-Lyons 4 pass from Garrett Horner (Page kick)
S—Willingham 65 pass from Martin (Spiva kick)
S—Brycen Kelly 27 pass from Martin (kick fail)
S—Al-Ghani 5 run (Spiva kick)
H—Tayvonne Miller 65 run (Page kick)
S—Al-Ghani 24 run (Spiva kick)
H—Horner 9 run (Page kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — H, O’Daol-Lyons 17-108, Horner 7-20, Miller 3-81, Joe Gauthier 3-39, Fernando Torres 2-14, Dmetri Kennedy-Woody 1-(minus 7), Mateo Valadez 1-(minus 3). S, Al-Ghani 31-223, Martin 15-92.
PASSING — H, Horner 22-32-0-191. S, Martin 8-14-0-228.
RECEIVING — H, O’Daol-Lyons 4-32, Kennedy-Woody 4-32, Miller 3-11, Thomas Kitchens 1-25, Brady White 2-41, Valadez 2-5, Torres 2-16, Gauthier 3-23, Desmond Samples 1-6. S, Kelly 5-114, Willingham 2-68, Kori 1-46.
Volleyball
RICHLAND 3, KAMIAKIN 1: The Bombers won their 12th Mid-Columbia Conference match in a row, beating the host Braves in four sets.
“On a night when our offense was average, our defense kept us in the match until we could catch up by making enough good offensive plays to win,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “Kamiakin is a great, great team, but when we got down, we stayed connected and got it done.”
Jordanne Bauder and Kamry Breard each had 26 assists, while Breard added eight kills and 12 digs. Lindsay Rosenthal had 17 kills, with Sarah Howlett chipping in 11 kills and two blocks.
“Sarah Howlett and Lindsay Rosenthal got us kills when we had to have them,” Raidl said. “Lainie Lacey, Ellie Muccio, Jordanne Bauder and Kamry Breard made great defensive play after great play.”
Lacey led the defensive charge with 30 digs.
“They are a very good defensive team,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “That’s what we have been talking about all week. They have two really good setters and three hitters all the time.”
The Braves (10-2) got 14 kills from Allison Stapleton, while Jill Sands had nine kills and 20 digs. Madison Judy had 36 digs in taking over the libero job for the night.
“That was something we thought about this week, and the girls responded very well to it,” Schauble said of the move. “She did a good job.”
Set scores: Richland 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 26 assts, 19 digs; Eliana Muccio 18 digs; Kamry Breard 26 assts, 8K, 12 digs; Lainie Lacey 30 digs; Lindsay Rosenthal 17K, 8 digs; Sarah Howlett 11K, 2B. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 14K, 1B, 8 digs; Carlee Rowell 10K, 2B, 7 digs; Jill Sands 9K, 1B, 20 digs; Kourtney Collins 1K, 1B, 18 digs; Leanna Shymanski 5K, 3B, 6 digs; Madison Judy 1K, 36 digs; Maddy Eerkes 2K, 34 assts, 11 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, TOPPENISH 1: Bailey Duis had a strong all-around game with 17 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and five aces to lead the Greyhounds (4-7, 2-4) to a CWAC road win.
Set scores: Grandview 25-16, 25-19, 13-25, 25-11. Grandview: Bailey Duis 5 aces, 17K, 3B, 15 digs; Cassidy Eucker 5 aces, 5K, 18 digs; Gladis Campos 25 assts, 11 service pts.
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: Hannah Lind had 13 kills and 13 digs in a rough night for the host Mustangs (6-6, 3-3), who were swept in their CWAC match.
Set scores: Selah 25-18, 25-12, 25-20. Prosser: Hannah Lind 13K, 13 digs; Shay Hicks 7K, 14 digs, 2 aces; Leah Blakney 4K; Brandi Groeneveld 12 digs; Kayla Lind 21 assts, 5 digs.
KIONA-BENTON 3, ROYAL 0: Tegan Carlson was 16-of-17 serving with five aces to go with her 14 digs, helping the Bears (10-1 SCAC East) sweep the visiting Knights (2-9).
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-7, 25-14, 25-15. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 8K, 2B, 11 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 5K, 8 assts, 16-17 serve; Tegan Carlson 14 digs, 16-17 serve, 5 aces; Nya Calzadillas 9 assts, 10-10 serve, 2 aces; Michelle Ochoa 14-14 serve, 2 aces, 15 digs.
CONNELL 3, RIVER VIEW 1: The Eagles rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth set to beat the Panthers (9-3) and hang on to second place in the SCAC East.
Rylee Pickel, who was 19 of 20 from the service line with three aces, had a string of points to finish off the match.
“It was a good game,” Connell coach Stephanie Egbert said. “River View has really improved. It was a lot of fun.”
Heather Hawkins led the Eagles (8-2) with 13 kills, while Halli Whitby added seven kills and Allison Walker seven blocks.
Set scores: Connell 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23. River View: Not reported. Connell: Heather Hawkins 13K, 17-17, 4B; Rylee Pickel 8K, 19-20 serve, 3 aces, 12B; Aubrie Garza 17-17 serve, 6 digs; Dakota Egbert 14 assts; Halli Whitby 7K; Allison Walker 7B.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WARDEN 0: Taylor Turner was 20 of 22 from the service line and finished with four aces and six kills to lead the host Coyotes (7-5, 6-5 SCAC East) past the Cougars (4-7).
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-6, 25-15, 25-10. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 6K, 20-22 serve, 4 aces; Monica Mares 15 assts, 2K, 9-9 serve, 4 aces; Ali Martineau 4K; Jadyn Johnson 3K, 11-13 serve, 4 aces.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, DESALES 0: Abby Garcia had nine kills, and Karlee Souve recorded five blocks as the Patriots swept the host Irish in EWAC action.
Set scores: Liberty Christian 26-24, 25-22, 25-14. Liberty Christian: Abby Garcia 9K; Karlee Souve 5B; Madi Long 11 assts; Myu Fujikake 11 service pts., 3 aces; Natalie Barber 7 digs.
Soccer
HANFORD 7, KENNEWICK 0: Taylor Matheny scored her first hat trick of the season to help the host Falcons shut out the Lions in Mid-Columbia Conference soccer.
Dani Mendoza added a goal and two assists for Hanford (10-3, 9-2), which has won seven games in a row.
Kelsee Winston and Gabby Turner combined on the shutout for Hanford, while Olivia Blank had four saves for Kennewick.
The Falcons and Lions (2-11, 0-11) will play a makeup game Saturday, this time at Lampson Stadium.
Scoring: H, Taylor Matheny 3G, 1A; Dani Mendoza 1G, 2A; Jessica Maher 1G, 1A; Tory Romero 1G; Lucy Cort 1G; Sadie Newsom 2A; Emily Garner 1A. Shots: K 3, H 20. Saves: K, Olivia Blank 4. H, Kelsee Winston 0, Gabby Turner 2.
KAMIAKIN 1, RICHLAND 0: Alexa Hazel scored near the end of the game, and Grace Wilbur made 11 saves to lead the Braves (9-5, 8-4 MCC) past the host Bombers (7-6, 6-6).
Richland’s Kiara Litka stopped eight shots.
Kamiakin closes the regular season next week against Walla Walla and Southridge, while Richland will face Pasco and 4A MCC leader Hanford.
Scoring: K, Alexa Hazel 1G; Izzy Conover 1A. Saves: K, Grace Wilbur 11. R, Kiara Litka 8.
CHIAWANA 3, PASCO 0: Summer Yates notched a hat trick, and Alisha Ramos posted a shutout as the Riverhawks cruised to an MCC home victory over the Bulldogs (4-8).
Ramos finished with one save, stopping a penalty kick in the second half.
The Riverhawks (8-4), who have won four in a row, will play Tuesday at Hanford.
Scoring: C, Summer Yates 3G; Kailey Leavens 1A; JuliAnna Ventura 1A; Amber Gama 1A. Shots: P 1, C 15. Saves: P, Daisy Torres 5. C, Alisha Ramos 1.
KIONA-BENTON 4, ROYAL 1: Ariel Loften had a hat trick, and Cierra Vickerman also contributed a goal as the host Bears (13-1, 10-0 SCAC East) defeated the Knights (5-7, 3-7).
Scoring: KB, Cierra Vickerman 1G; Ariel Loften 3G; Hunter Anderson 1A; Jamie Sicilia 1A.
WARDEN 2, CONNELL 1: Bailey Whitney scored two goals as the Cougars (10-3, 8-2) held on to second place in the SCAC East with a road win over the Eagles.
Rebecka Harrington scored for Connell (6-6-1, 5-4), which also got six saves from Morgan Smith.
Scoring: Bailey Whitney (W) 2G; Rebecka Harrington (C) 1G. Shots: W 7, C 14. Saves: W, Ellie Tonahan 12. C, Morgan Smith 6.
Cross country
CWAC
At Quincy
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Wapato 29, Quincy 33, Othello 65.
Top finisher: Lorenzo Alvarado (Wap) 17:17.
Othello: 6, David Maldonado 18:36; 12, Jovani Espindola 19:39; 14, Alexis Silva 19:41; 15, Christopher Melo 19:45; 18, Ulises Neponuceno 19:56.
Girls team scores: Wapato 35, Quincy 36, Othello 51.
Top finisher: Janealle Sutterlict (Wap) 20:24.
Othello: 3, Grayce Goddard 22:54; 10, Lori Gomez 24:32; 11, Iyalhye Barraza 25:13; 13, Georgia Bunch 25:20; 14, Monica Vasquez 26:02.
At Apple Ridge, Cowiche
3 miles
Boys team scores: Selah 35, Ellensburg 36, Toppenish 66, Grandview 106.
Top finisher: Nate Jensvold (Ell) 15:52.
Grandview: 9, Adrian Benitez 17:00; 29, Anthony Gonzales 18:48; 38, Kenneth Plaza 19:14.5; 43, Angel Morales 19:36; 44, Ian Campuzano 19:37.
Team scores: Selah 24, Ellensburg 37, Toppenish 85, Grandview N/A.
Top finisher: Uhuru Hashimoto (Ell) 18:48.
Grandview: 23, Alejandra Clara 21:45; 46, Patsy Villagrana 25:54; 48, Lauren Binfet 26:29.
At Ephrata
5 kilometers
Boys top finisher: Ethan Green (Eph) 16:07.
Prosser: 2, Max Wahl 17:43; 3, Bryce Martin 17:50; 4, Harrison Moore 17:51; 5, Christopher Lane 17:52; 6, Seth Peters 17:53.
Girls top finisher: Ashley Arreola (EV) 19:05.
Prosser: 4, Justice Newhouse 21:29; 9, Nati VerMulm 21:53; 14, Hali VerMulm 23:28; 16, Brenda Martinez 23:41; 18, Natalie Norell 25:38.
SCAC
At Goldendale
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Royal 29, Goldendale 38, Cle Elum/Roslyn 69, Highland 114, Kiona-Benton 125.
Top finisher: Dillon Rising (Gold) 17:14.7.
Royal: 2, Rodolfo Flores 17:34.7; 4, Silver Beltran 17:54.09; 6, Victor Santillan 18:17.09; 7, Alex Ramirez 18:21.3; 10, Alfredo Orozco 18:40.4.
Kiona-Benton: 20, John Engelke 19:39.4; 23, Jose Ayala 19:52.59; 36, Jared Garner 21:49.4; 42, Garrett Mitchell 22:24.5; 45, Isaac Talley 23:07.2.
Girls team scores: Royal 25, Goldendale 47, Highland 62, Kiona-Benton N/A, Cle Elum/Roslyn N/A.
Top finisher: Ellie Rising (Gold) 21:01.9.
Royal: 4, Gracelynn Miller 21:37.3; 5, Kay Lester 22:02.59; 7, Abigail Delay 22:21.4; 8, Ana Villafana 22:26.9; 9, Elizabeth Guardarrama 22:27.8.
Kiona-Benton: 6, Montana Rowlette 22:08.4; 10, Rachel Estes 22:35.3; 22, Stephanie Sanchez 24:21.9; 25, Taylor Stallman 26:33.5.
At Naches
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Zillah 30, Connell 51, College Place 65, Naches Valley 90.
Top finisher: Kenneth Rooks (CP) 16:52.9.
College Place: 1, Rooks; 7, Lamond Oakhurst 18:33.3; 17, Hussein Ali 19:25.1; 21, Mason Goodwater 19:39.2; 25, Lincoln Mullen 20:21.0.
Connell: 2, Nolan Chase 17:30.3; 8, Haiden Holst 18:38.2; 9, Elijah Miller 18:38.6; 16, Gerardo Morales 19:02.4; 18, Maeson Holst 19:26.9.
Girls team scores: Zillah 18, Connell 43, College Place N/A, Naches Valley N/A.
Top finisher: Kalen Johnson (Zil) 19:39.1.
Connell: 4, Liz Edler 21:44.9; 10, Galilee Poulson 22:57.7; 12, Taylor Peterson 23:12.0; 17, Abby Zurcher 24:08.0; 18, Kaitlyn Freeman 24:36.9.
College Place: 3, Melia Loe 21:41.6; 11, Dacia Kasenga 23:01.5; 15, Karissa Stubblefield 23:58.5; 25, Emma Rogers 27:14.2.
At La Salle
3 miles
Boys team scores: Granger 25, Wahluke 30, La Salle 85.
Top finisher: Alfonso Price (Gra) 16:30.
Wahluke: 2, Yerik Arellano 17:24; 5, Tanu Buck 18:23; 6, Francisco Espindola 18:24; 7, Angel Abarca 18:26; 10, Edwin Martinez 18:47.
Girls team scores: Wahluke 15, La Salle 42, Granger N/A.
Top finisher: Alma Velasco (Wah) 20:40.
Wahluke: 1, Velasco; 2, Jessica Arellano 21:24; 3, Claudia Olivares 21:27; 4, Brisa Mendoza 22:46; 6, Lluviana Mendoza 22:55.
