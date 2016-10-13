Richland’s Riley Moore, Katie Andrus run to MCC cross country victories

Richland’s Riley Moore and Katie Andrus won the Mid-Columbia Conference’s second and final cross country meet of the season Wednesday at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick.
Moore finished the boys 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 52.2 seconds, beating Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco by 7 seconds. Moore won the first MCC league meet Sept. 22 at Fort Walla Walla Park.
Franco edged teammate Ryan Child for the runner-up spot by .8 seconds.
Andrus’ time of 18:01.4 in the girls race was almost 20 seconds ahead of Walla Walla’s Erika Leinweber (18:21.1). Leinweber beat Andrus in the first MCC league race, which was 5,000 meters.
The Kamiakin boys and Hanford girls were first in the team standings, and both squads finished as MCC regular-season champions.
Kamiakin’s five scorers — Franco, Child, Kyler Lee, Traven Bills and Porter Grigg — placed in the top 11. On the girls side, Hanford’s Grace Arnold finished third, Kat Bushman fourth, Kendra Keller eighth, Hailey Cleavenger ninth and Amber Skouson 17th.
The 3A MCC and Greater Spokane League squads open the postseason Oct. 22 at Mead High School. The top two teams and the next 14 runners who aren’t on those squads will head to an Oct. 27 “glue” meet with the SeaKing District 2 schools. That meet will advance seven teams and the next 49 individuals to the Nov. 5 state meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The 4A MCC district meet is Oct. 20 at Leslie Groves Park in Richland. The regional meet with the GSL is Oct. 29 at Carmichael Middle School in Richland.
At Lawrence Scott Park
3 miles
BOYS
Team scores: 1, Kamiakin 31; 2, Richland 73; 3, Southridge 85; 4, Walla Walla 110; 5, Hanford 122; 6, Pasco 147; 7, Kennewick 186; 8, Chiawana 187.
Top finishers: 1, Riley Moore (R) 14:52.2; 2, Jonah Franco (Kam) 14:59.2; 3, Ryan Child (Kam) 15:00.0.
Kamiakin: 2, Franco; 3, Child; 7, Kyler Lee 15:15.8; 10, Traven Bills 15:31.0; 11, Porter Grigg 15:33.4.
Richland: 1, Moore; 12, Anthony Stone 15:39.0; 18, Jesse Todd 16:01.6; 20, Chris Nilsen 16:06.4; 26, Tim Nilsen 16:21.2.
Southridge: 13, James Chan 15:41.0; 16, Antonio Garcilazo 15:43.7; 17, Tristan Robinson 15:54.4; 19, Ethan Dorow 16:04.7; 25, Justin Marshall 16:16.9.
Walla Walla: 4, Alex Iben 15:02.6; 23, Grayson Gillin 16:13.7; 24, Cooper Cortinas 16:14.8; 29, William Lash 16:31.1; 34, John Peters 16:40.3.
Hanford: 6, Caleb Olson 15:14.3; 9, Jared Wright 15:24.9; 35, Eric Anderson 16:48.7; 36, Mason Nelson 16:57.0; 40, Hayden Henry 17:14.8.
Pasco: 14, Ismael Castaneda 15:41.7; 22, Patrick Nairimo 16:11.7; 32, Carlos Ramirez 16:38.1; 39, Ozieo Barraza 17:13.5; 45, Leo Llamas 17:42.5.
Kennewick: 5, Johan Correa 15:10.8; 41, David Rojo 17:23.1; 44, Wyatt Fiander 17:40.1; 47, Asante Edward 17:53.9; 53, Isaiah Durham 18:24.9.
Chiawana: 27, Austin Bachman 16:22.6; 33, Gabriel Morales 16:40.0; 37, Carson Bates 16:57.3; 46, Jackson Henry 17:44.7; 49, Sergio Alvarado 18:04.6.
DeSales: 8, Daniel Ness 15:21.4.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1, Hanford 41; 2, Kamiakin 59; 3, Richland 102; 4, Southridge 110; 5, Kennewick 128; 6, Walla Walla 132; 7, Chiawana 137.
Top finishers: 1, Katie Andrus (R) 18:01.4; 2, Erika Leinweber (WW) 18:21.1; 3, Grace Arnold (H) 18:34.6.
Hanford: 3, Arnold; 4, Kat Bushman 18:42.7; 8, Kendra Keller 18:58.9; 9, Hailey Cleavenger 19:04.0; 17, Amber Skouson 19:31.9.
Kamiakin: 7, Mirannda Shulman 18:57.6; 10, Brooke Moon 19:05.1; 11, Julia Almaguer 19:11.0; 15, Chloe Scott 19:28.4; 16, Brice Gribble 19:30.8.
Richland: 1, Andrus; 13, Sophia Fetrow 19:25.0; 24, Kara Lee Edvalson 20:07.1; 33, Jill Essency 21:08.5; 34, Rylie Jundt 21:14.6.
Southridge: 12, Lizzie Stites 19:20.6; 20, Brooke Hansen 19:52.0; 26, Emma Chan 20:23.3; 27, Nicole Anderson 20:38.2; 28, Hannah Kotlan 20:42.3.
Kennewick: 5, Geraldin Correa 18:46.4; 14, Paige Raebel 19:26.1; 32, Essence Estrada 21:05.3; 38, Maria Chavez 21:29.7; 42, Kennah Rodriguez 22:04.9.
Walla Walla: 2, Leinweber; 23, Elizabeth Moore 20:06.8; 31, Erika Silva 21:04.4; 36, Emily Lux 21:18.6; 44, Katherine Thompson 22:23.2.
Chiawana: 6, Hailey Bullis 18:52.3; 29, Katie Thien 20:50.7; 30, Krysta McCance 21:02.6; 37, Abigail Mathews 21:25.4; 39, Anastasia Melkozerova 21:50.7.
DeSales: 22, Lauren Ruthven 20:01.8.
Soccer
RICHLAND 3, WALLA WALLA 2: Mallory Hemenway had a goal and an assist, and Katie Sinclair and Megan Haugen each scored a goal as the Bombers edged the host Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Lorena Ramirez led Walla Walla with a goal and an assist, but Richland goalies Kiara Litka and Emily McDonald combined for 10 saves.
Scoring: Katie Sinclair (R) 1G; Mallory Hemenway (R) 1G, 1A; Megan Haugen (R) 1G; Nicole Gall (R) 1A; Sophie Mendoza (R) 1A; Lorena Ramirez (WW) 1G, 1A; Kenna Burrato (WW) 1G. Saves: R, Kiara Litka 4, Emily McDonald 6. WW 6.
Swimming
Thursday’s Hanford-Richland meet at George Prout Pool was postponed to 4 p.m. Tuesday because of inclement weather. Both teams are 4-0 in MCC dual meets.
