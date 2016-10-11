Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin beats Chiawana in five-set MCC volleyball clash

Allison Stapleton had 18 kills, and Maddy Eerkes dished out 54 assists as the Kamiakin High School volleyball team outlasted Chiawana in a five-set Mid-Columbia Conference battle Tuesday night on its home court.
Chiawana (5-6) turned the tide with a 29-27 victory in the second set after dropping the first, but Kamiakin (10-1) finished in the clutch, winning the fifth set 16-14.
With outside hitter McKaidan Moore hampered by a sore back, the Riverhawks played her in the back row until the fourth set. She finished with 10 kills and 17 digs.
Ashtin Olin had the big night for Chiawana, leading the way with 21 kills, 29 assists, six aces and 13 digs.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-10, 27-29, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 18K, 1B, 18 digs; Carlee Rowell 16K, 1B, 13 digs; Daryn Lutes 17 digs; Jill Sands 3 aces, 9K, 2B, 23 digs; Leanna Shymanski 8K, 3B, 4 digs; Madison Judy 8K, 2B, 18 digs; Maddy Eerkes 54 assts, 13 digs. Chiawana: McKaidan Moore 10K, 17 digs; Ashtin Olin 21K, 29 assts, 6 aces, 13 digs; Yaneli Garcia 7K; Mareesa Hill 7K; Marissa Logozzo 23 digs; Olivia Childs 17 digs.
RICHLAND 3, WALLA WALLA 0: Kamry Breard had 13 kills, and the Bombers made quick work of the visiting Blue Devils (4-7) in MCC action.
Jordanne Bauder handed out 22 assists for Richland, which improved to 11-0 in league play.
“Tonight was one of those nights that all coaches dream of,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “I didn’t have to coach because all the girls did their jobs at a high level, and I was just part of the furniture on the sideline. We had some serious conversations about staying connected in difficult situations, and I felt that we were very connected in all three sets. We will need to stay connected on Thursday against a very good Kamiakin team. I am excited for the opportunity, and I think our girls are too.”
Bri Stonebraker had 12 digs for Wa-Hi.
Set scores: Richland 25-2, 25-6, 25-14. Walla Walla: Faith Hoe 4K; Kamryn Coleman 3K, 1B; Bri Stonebraker 12 digs; Tara Krivoshein 8 assts. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 22 assts, 6 digs; Kamry Breard 13K, 9 assts, 4 digs; Abby Sorensen 5 assts, 3 digs; Lainie Lacey 19 digs; Lindsay Rosenthal 7K; Sarah Howlett 4K.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, HANFORD 0: Riley Hebdon had a match-high 11 kills — with just one hitting error — and added 14 digs to help the Suns (7-4) to a home win over the Falcons (3-8) in MCC play.
Kamaile Moody had 24 assists on the night, while Lauren Beck added eight kills.
“Riley and Kamaile had a great match together tonight,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “She had been struggling with her setting the last couple weeks. Our transitions looked better tonight, and that’s due to Kamaile’s setting.”
Tasha Hungate hit .429 for Hanford, recording seven kills and four blocks.
“We had a couple of strong rallies that went back and forth, but we were unable to complete it,” Falcons coach Nichelle Meador said. “We stood around on defense, and our hitting couldn’t finish it for us. We would get to 10 or 12 points, and fall off the face of the earth. We need the mental toughness to finish.”
Set scores: Southridge 25-12, 25-16, 25-15. Hanford: Tasha Hungate 7K, 4B, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Thompson 12 assts. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 11K, 3 aces, 14 digs; Lauren Beck 8K, 3 aces, 3B; Kamaile Moody 24 assts, 11 digs; Sophia Sumner 4K; Kayla Conrad 15 digs; Kennedy Conrad 7 digs.
PASCO 3, KENNEWICK 1: The Bulldogs (4-7) rallied to take the final three sets — and the MCC match — from the host Lions.
Pasco’s Catelyn Linke finished with 22 kills and 18 digs.
“We were able to finish it,” Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt said after losing the first set. “We have some injuries. We were able to make some different rotations; it was fun. We’re just happy to get the win. Kelly (Munson, Kennewick coach) is doing good things over there. I’m happy for her.”
Breanna Shaffer had 13 digs, 13 assists, six kills and three aces for Kennewick (0-11), which visits Hanford on Wednesday. The Lions won the opening set 25-18.
“The first one was amazing,” Munson said. “They just need to learn to keep that energy.”
Set scores: Pasco 18-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 22K, 18 digs; Bella Gutierrez 27 assts; Camri Iverson 6 aces; Victoria Estes 18 digs. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 3 aces, 13 assts, 13 digs, 6K; Monica Kaylor 9K, 2.5B; Kidera Miller 2 aces, 10 digs.
PROSSER 3, QUINCY 2: Hannah Lind and Shay Hicks combined for 32 kills, 44 digs and seven aces to lead the host Mustangs (6-5, 3-2 CWAC) past the Jackrabbits (4-6, 1-4).
Prosser won the second and fourth sets, then took the final set 15-5.
Set scores: Prosser 18-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 15-5. Prosser: Hannah Lind 21K, 24 digs, 1 ace; Shay Hicks 11K, 20 digs, 6 aces; Leah Blakney 6K, 3B, 2 aces; Haley Meirndorf 6K; Brandi Groeneveld 26 digs; Kayla Lind 42 assts, 11 digs, 2 aces; Kylie Colson 6 aces, 24 digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, KIONA-BENTON 2: The host Panthers handed the Bears their first SCAC East loss of the season, winning the fifth set 15-10.
“I’m so incredibly proud of my girls,” Panthers coach Liz Clark said. “They kept their emotions in check and were mentally tough.”
Dakota Dickinson had 11 kills and 23 digs for River View (8-2), while Hannah Weatherby added 25 digs and 13 blocks.
The Bears (9-1) got 15 kills and 24 digs from Mihaela Edwards, while Tegan Carlson added 12 kills.
Ki-Be’s Maloree Calzadillas rolled her ankle in the second set and sat out a bit before returning to the court in the third set. She finished with six kills, 19 assists, 11 aces and 19 digs.
“She came back, but she wasn’t mobile,” Bears coach Jolene Calzadillas said. “She wasn’t playing like herself. This was a good wake-up call. It will bring them down to earth a bit.”
Set scores: River View 20-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-10. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 15K, 24 digs; Tegan Carlson 12K; Maloree Calzadillas 6K, 19 assts, 11 aces, 19 digs; Gabby Edwards 6K, 5 aces, 25 digs; Nya Calzadillas 11 assts, 15 digs; Michelle Ochoa 22-22 serve. River View: Hannah Weatherby 25 digs, 1 ace, 13B, 4K; Dakota Dickinson 23 digs, 5 aces, 5B, 11K; Teresa Rojas 22 digs.
CONNELL 3, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 1: Heather Hawkins had 18 kills and 18 digs, and was 22-for-22 serving to lead the Eagles (8-2 overall/SCAC East) over the host Coyotes (6-5, 5-5).
Taylor Turner led CB with 14 kills and 10 digs as both teams piled up a lot of stats in a back-and-forth four-setter.
“We had to play some defense — those girls hit the ball at us tonight,” Connell coach Stephanie Egbert said. “It was a battle.”
Set scores: Connell 25-12, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25. Connell: Heather Hawkins 18K, 22-22 serve, 18 digs; Halli Whitby 11K, 12-14 serve, 1 ace; Dakota Egbert 18 assts, 9-9 serve, 13 digs; Makenna Price 14 assts; Rylee Pickel 3K, 19-20 serve, 2 aces, 8B; Aubrie Garza 17-19 serve, 1 ace, 16 digs. Burbank: Taylor Turner 14K, 10 digs; Monica Mares 16 assts, 7K; Lauren O’Brien 15 assts; Ali Martineau 7K, 6B; Emigh Wallace 23 digs; Jadyn Johnson 5K, 8 digs, 2 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, MABTON 1: Emily Dickson had 22 kills and 20 assists to lead the Jaguars to an EWAC road victory over the Vikings.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13. TCP: Emily Dickson 22K, 20 digs; Grace Kruschke 30 assts; Selam Coffey 13 digs.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: Myu Fujikake had five kills to go with her 12 service points and eight aces, but the host Patriots lost to the Knights in EWAC action.
Set scores: WWVA 25-12, 25-15, 25-22. Liberty Christian: Myu Fujikake 5K, 12 service points, 8 aces; Abby Garcia 4 digs; Sam Howard 6 assts.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: Abcde Garcia had 14 service points and four aces, but the host Patriots fell to the Knights in nonleague action Monday.
Set scores: Sunnyside Christian 25-22, 25-19, 25-22. Liberty Christian: Karlee Souve 6K; Sam Howard 3 assts; Abcde Garcia 14 service pts., 4 aces; Natalie Barber 7 digs.
Swimming
KAMIAKIN 107, SOUTHRIDGE 79: Kamiakin got wins from Lilly Thurber (200-yard individual medley), Madison Thurber (100 butterfly), Natalie Badgley (100 backstroke) and Courtney Lewis (100 breaststroke) at Serier Pool in the MCC regular-season finale for both teams.
Southridge led 32-30 after the 50 free, the fourth of 12 events, but Kamiakin’s Abby Winstead, Piper Polanik and Sophia Mancinelli took the top three spots in diving to help the Braves go ahead for good.
Southridge sophomore Hilary Petersen won the 50 and 100 free, while freshman teammate Emma Hagner was first in the 200 and 500 free.
Team scores: Kamiakin 107, Southridge 79; 200 medley relay: 1, Southridge (Hagner, Westmoreland, Burke, Petersen) 2:07.45; 2, Kamiakin 2:08.38; 3, Kamiakin 2:24.22; 200 freestyle: 1, Emma Hagner (S) 2:13.91; 2, SaLee Westermeyer (K) 2:17.45; 3, Hope Rossiter (S) 2:35.67; 200 individual medley: 1, Lilly Thurber (K) 2:29.58; 2, Courtney Lewis (K) 2:39.57; 3, Natalie Burke (S) 2:49.07; 50 freestyle: 1, Hilary Petersen (S) 26.25; 2, Madison Thurber (K) 26.69; 3, CeCe Sartor (K) 28.29; Diving: 1, Abby Winstead (K) 183.30; 2, Piper Polanik (K) 179.60; 3, Sophia Mancinelli (K) 163.00; 100 butterfly: 1, M.Thurber (K) 1:08.52; 2, Burke (S) 1:14.22; 3, Natalie Badgley (K) 1:16.79; 100 freestyle: 1, Petersen (S) 56.87; 2, L.Thurber (K) 59.17; 3, Sartor (K) 1:06.25; 500 freestyle: 1, Hagner (S) 5:53.02; 2, Emmalyn Lee (K) 7:03.16; 3, Breanna Niles (S) 7:07.75; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Kamiakin (Lewis, Westermeyer, Sartor, Thurber) 1:55.06; 2, Southridge 1:56.30; 3, Kamiakin 2:09.69; 100 backstroke: 1, Badgley (K) 1:15.76; 2, Rossiter (S) 1:20.56; 3, Savannah Schoenstra (S) 1:26.15; 100 breaststroke: 1, Lewis (K) 1:27.72; 2, Lee (K) 1:28.35; 3, Brianne McDaniel (S) 1:28.49; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Kamiakin (Westermeyer, Lewis, Badgley, Thurber) 4:19.28; 2, Kamiakin 4:57.06; 3, Southridge 4:57.66.
