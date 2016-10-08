Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland swim and dive wins Tri-City Championships

The Richland swim and dive team edged fellow Class 4A team Hanford by six points to win the Tri-City Championships on Saturday at George Prout Pool.
In the day’s 12th and final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Richland’s teams took first and sixth to claim 50 points. Hanford’s A and B teams were second and fifth, combining for 46 points.
Richland finished with 337 points to Hanford’s 331. Kamiakin — led by Piper Polanik, Abby Winstead and Jazmin Johnson, who swept the top three spots in diving — was third with 242.
Richland’s Claire Schaef won the 200 free and 100 butterfly. The Bombers were first in all three relays, Marcia Kim took the 200 individual medley and Katie Schroder the 100 breaststroke.
Hanford’s lone winner was Kjerstyn Jordheim (500 free).
Walla Walla’s Paige Gardner was first in the 100 free and 100 backstroke. Teammate Hally Ruff won the 50 free.
Team scores: Richland 337, Hanford 331, Kamiakin 242, Walla Walla 224, Southridge 96, Kennewick 23; 200 medley relay: 1, Richland A (Marcia Kim, Katie Schroder, Claire Schaef, Neomi Mennetrot) 1:57.77; 2, Walla Walla A 2:01.27; 3, Hanford A 2:05.87; 200 freestyle: 1, Schaef (R) 2:00.44; 2, Kayla Burck (H) 2:05.38; 3, Hallee Yaw (WW) 2:14.61; 200 individual medley: 1, Kim (R) 2:21.23; 2, Madison Thurber (Kam) 2:22.44; 3, Megan Gelston (H) 2:23.82; 50 freestyle: 1, Hally Ruff (WW) 25.75; 2, Hilary Petersen (S) 26.10; 3, Mennetrot (R) 26.23; Diving: 1, Piper Polanik (Kam) 194.30; 2, Abby Winstead (Kam) 182.95; 3, Jazmin Johnson (Kam) 149.10; 100 butterfly: 1, Schaef (R) 1:01.74; 2, Petersen (S) 1:04.45; 3, Kjerstyn Jordheim (H) 1:05.87; 100 freestyle: 1, Paige Gardner (WW) 55.26; 2, Mennetrot (R) 57.19; 3, Burck (H) 57.80; 500 freestyle: 1, Jordheim (H) 5:35.51; 2, Yaw (WW) 5:52.58; 3, Courtney Lewis (Kam) 5:57.91; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Richland A (Mennetrot, Alyssa Workman, Kim, Bell) 1:48.77; 2, Hanford A 1:54.30; 3, Walla Walla A 1:54.95; 100 backstroke: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 1:01.90; 2, M.Thurber (Kam) 1:02.93; 3, Kim (R) 1:03.01; 100 breaststroke: 1, Schroder (R) 1:13.45; 2, Hannah Gardner (WW) 1:13.84; 3, Lilly Thurber (Kam) 1:14.12; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Richland A (Bell, Mennetrot, Mary Workman, Schaef) 3:52.16; 2, Hanford A 3:56.61; 3, Walla Walla A 3:58.32.
Volleyball
ST. HELENS (ORE.) INVITE: The Southridge Suns reached the semifinals , where they lost Saturday in straight sets to eventual champion Corvallis 25-14, 25-19.
The Suns advanced out of pool play to face Washougal in the quarterfinals, where a 25-14, 24-26, 15-11 win sent them into the semifinals.
In pool play, Southridge opened with a 28-26, 25-10 victory over Blanchet Catholic (Salem, Ore.), then split with West Side Christian (Lake Oswego) 25-22, 18-25, and Camas 21-25, 25-16.
“That is the reason we come down, to see different teams to get a different perspective of things,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “We played good at times. All in all, I think we took something away from this for the last two weeks of the regular season.”
Highlights: Lauren Beck 30K, 6 aces, 7B; Riley Hebdon 28K; Bobbi Newton 18K, 7B; Sophia Sumner 19K; Lindsay Wooley 12K, 41 digs; Kamaile Moody 103 asst, 21 digs, 4 aces; Kayla Conrad 36 digs, 7 aces; Kennedy Conrad 45 digs, 2 aces.
SPOKANE CROSSOVER: Kamiakin went 4-3 at the Linda Sheridan Spokane Crossover.
Allison Stapleton led the Braves with 47 kills and eight aces, Carlee Rowell and Leanna Shymanski each tallied eight blocks and Jill Sands dug up 73 balls. Maddy Eerkes finished with 129 assists, and Madison Judy had eight aces.
The Braves opened with a loss to Freeman, then won four consecutive matches before falling to Post Falls and Richland.
“Played some tough teams at the end,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “We know what to work on this week.
“We play against Chiawana on Tuesday away and Richland at home this week. It’s a big week for us this week.”
Set scores: Freeman d. Kamiakin 21-25, 27-25, 15-9; d. Timberlake 25-15, 21-25, 15-9; d. Yelm 25-14, 25-18; d. Gonzaga Prep JV 25-18, 25-18; d. Lake City 25-20, 25-21; Post Falls d. Kamiakin 21-25, 25-16, 15-8; Richland d. Kamiakin 25-23. Highlights: Allison Stapleton 8 aces, 47K, 4B, 57 digs; Carlee Rowell 7 aces, 26K, 8B, 27 digs; Daryn Lutes 3 aces, 45 digs; Jill Sands 7 aces, 25K, 3B, 73 digs; Leanna Shymanski 39K, 8B, 5 digs; Madison Judy 8 aces, 34K, 44 digs; Maddy Eerkes 9K, 3B, 129 assts, 23 digs.
Soccer
PROSSER 3, TOPPENISH 0: Jamie Fassler scored two goals, and Josie Williams recorded the shutout in host Prosser’s 3-0 CWAC win over Toppenish.
Fassler has a team-high 17 goals for the Mustangs (8-3-1 overall, 4-1 CWAC).
Scoring: Jamie Fassler 2G, Jennifer Inions 2A, Nancy Andujo G, Jessica Macias A. Shots: T 3, P 18. Saves: T, Riajo Schwartz 13; P, Josie Williams 3.
OTHELLO 10, QUINCY 0: Nikki Velazquez tallied five goals and three assists, and the Huskies (8-3-1, 4-1 CWAC) rolled to a road win over the Jackrabbits (1-10, 0-5).
Velazquez pushed her season total to 23 goals.
Five teams are tied with 4-1 records at the top of the CWAC with four regular-season contests remaining for each school. Some separation will occur Tuesday, when Othello visits Selah and Prosser hosts Ellensburg.
Scoring: O, Nikki Velazquez 5G, 3A; Kaylee Martinez 2G, 3A; Elena Mendoza 1G, 1A; Jazlyn Verdusco 1G; Jenelle Garza 1G.
Comments