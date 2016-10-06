Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana’s Yates unstoppable in soccer win over Walla Walla

Summer Yates had five goals to go with two assists, propelling the Chiawana High School soccer team to a 7-0 home win over Walla Walla on Thursday night.
Ruthie Edrington and Amber Gama each scored a goal, and Kylee Alvarez tallied a pair of assists for Chiawana (6-4 overall and Mid-Columbia Conference).
“I think tonight was probably our best game of the season considering everything — offense, defense, transition,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said.
Alisha Ramos was in goal for the Riverhawks, who rebounded from Saturday’s 7-0 loss to Southridge by beating Richland and Walla Walla this week.
“It’s the worst defeat we’ve had in seven years,” Zoller said of the loss to the Suns. “It was important we have a good week, and we did.”
Mariel Duran and Ruth Weigand combined for four saves for Walla Walla (3-8, 2-8).
Scoring: Summer Yates (C) 5G, 2A; Kylee Alvarez (C) 2A; Ruthie Edrington (C) 1G, 1A; Amber Gama (C) 1G; Macey Morales (C) 1A; Lyndsey Ellingsen (C) 1A. Shots: WW 1, C 16. Saves: WW, Mariel Duran 2, Ruth Weigand 2. C, Alisha Ramos 0.
HANFORD 3, PASCO 0: Taylor Matheny scored two goals, and Marinn Nelson had the other as the host Falcons (8-3, 7-2 MCC) shut down the Bulldogs (5-7, 3-7).
Kelsee Winston stopped two shots for Hanford, which improved to 6-0 against 4A MCC opponents.
Hanford visits MCC leader Southridge on Tuesday night. Since losing at home to the Suns on Sept. 17, the Falcons have won their past five matches. They hope hitting the road against Southridge will prove favorable.
“Last year, it was good luck for us,” Hanford coach Kaylie Winston said. “They beat us at home. We beat them at home. Maybe it’ll be the same thing this year.”
Daisy Torres made nine saves for Pasco.
Scoring: Taylor Matheny (H) 2G; Sadie Newsom (H) 1A; Jessica Maher (H) 1A; Dani Mendoza (H) 1G; Marinn Nelson (H) 1A. Shots: P 3, H 21. Saves: P, Daisy Torres 9. H, Kelsee Winston 2.
KAMIAKIN 3, KENNEWICK 0: Kaeri Ward scored two goals and Alexa Hazel added another as the Braves (8-4, 7-3 MCC) topped the Lions (2-9, 0-9) at Lampson Stadium.
“They controlled the ball well and passed well together,” Kamiakin coach Chris Erikson said of her team. “The goals were very nice: combinations of players passing to quick shots.”
Scoring: Kaeri Ward (Ka) 2G; Aaliyah Valladares (Ka) A; Maddie Morgan (Ka) A; Alexa Hazel (Ka) G; Bella Nicacio (Ka) A. Shots: Kamiakin 18, Kennewick 4. Saves: Kamiakin, Grace Wilbur 1, Alyssa Humphrey 2. Kennewick, Olivia Blank 15.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, RICHLAND 0: McKaley Goffard and Kendall Pope scored to lead the host Suns (11-1, 9-1 MCC) over the Bombers (6-5, 5-5).
Tiara Valadez made three saves in the shutout for Southridge. Richland goalie Emily McDonald stopped eight shots.
Scoring: McKaley Goffard (S) 1G; Kendall Pope (S) 1G, 1A; Haley Thomas (S) 1A. Shots: R 4, S 19. Saves: R, Emily McDonald 8. S, Tiara Valadez 3.
OTHELLO 1, CONNELL 0: Elena Mendoza scored the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute to help the Huskies hold off the visiting Eagles in a nonleague match.
Othello (7-3-1, 3-1 CWAC) also had a penalty kill in the 60th minute of the second half, but Connell keeper Morgan Smith was there for the save.
The Eagles had a penalty kick of their own 20 minutes into the first half, but Othello goalie Jenelle Garza made the stop.
Scoring: O, Elena Mendoza (Kaylee Martinez), 71:00. Shots: O 19, C 8. Saves: O, Jenelle Garza 7; C, Morgan Smith 8.
Volleyball
KAMIAKIN 3, KENNEWICK 0: The Braves (9-1 MCC) won their fifth match in a row, sweeping the visiting Lions (0-10).
“They have been doing very well,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “Tonight we were able to get everybody in and worked well as a team. Everyone did a good job of contributing tonight.”
Allison Stapleton had eight kills for the Braves, while Madison Judy had six kills and Maddy Eerkes 25 assists.
Kamiakin will play in the Linda Sheridan Spokane Crossover on Saturday.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-10, 25-15, 25-13. Kennewick: Not reported. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 8K, 10 digs; Carlee Rowell 5K, 5 digs; Grace Halsted 2 aces, 4 digs; Jill Sands 6K, 15 digs; Leanna Shymanski 4K, 2 digs; Madison Judy 6K, 2 assts; 8 digs; Maddy Eerkes 25 assts, 9 digs.
HANFORD 3, PASCO 1: The Falcons ended a four-match slide with an MCC road victory over the Bulldogs.
“They have been working super hard, focusing, competing and fighting the whole match and getting the ‘W,’ ” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said. “Our offense was on, and our defense put up some good blocks. (Catelyn) Linke is a force to be reckoned with. Tasha (Hungate) and Payton (Moore) did a great job in the middle.”
Hungate and Moore combined for 12 blocks and 16 kills for the Falcons (3-7), while Kaitlyn Thompson handed out 30 assists.
Catelyn Linke led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 26 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Bella Gutierrez dished out 30 assists and also had two aces.
Set scores: Hanford 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22. Hanford: Kaitlyn Thompson 30 assts, 7 digs; Caylee Shelton 9K, 2B, 16-17 serve, 17 digs; Tasha Hungate 9K, 7B, 19-20 serve, 2 aces; Payton Moore 7K, 5B, 6 digs. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 14 digs, 3 aces, 26 kills; Victoria Estes 16 digs, 1 ace; Mattie Mathews 7 kills; Bella Gutierrez 30 assists, 2 aces; Hannah Jolley 11x11 serving.
RICHLAND 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: The Bombers moved to 10-0 in the MCC with a home victory over the Suns.
“We played two solid sets and had a lapse of concentration and composure in the third right from the start,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “Southridge is too solid a team, and John L. is too good a coach to not finish a match strongly without mental lapses. I am thrilled that our team is 10-0, but we need to improve mentally, and I hope to see it on Saturday in Spokane.”
Lindsay Rosenthal led the Bombers with 14 kills, while Kamry Breard had nine kills, 22 digs and 10 digs.
Lauren Beck and Riley Hebdon each had eight kills for the Suns (6-4), while Kayla Conrad had 16 digs.
“Our outside hitting is not producing anything,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “That is one thing we need to work on. Richland dug up a lot of balls. They play good defense. We served twice for set point in the third and couldn’t get it done.”
Set scores: Richland 25-15, 25-16, 27-25. Southridge: Lauren Beck 8K, 2B; Riley Hebdon 8K, 8 digs, 2 aces; Kamaile Moody 22 assts, 7 digs, Bobbi Newton 5K; Kayla Conrad 16 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 7 digs, 1 ace. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 19 assts, 6 digs; Eliana Muccio 16 digs; Kamry Breard 9K, 22 assts, 10 digs; Lainie Lacey 10 digs; Lindsey Rosenthal 14K, 5 digs; Sarah Howlett 8K.
CHIAWANA 3, WALLA WALLA 1: Ashtin Olin and McKaidan Moore had the big kill numbers with 14 each, but Mareesa Hill came through in the clutch as the Riverhawks (5-5) pulled off the road win over the Blue Devils (4-6).
Hill strung together three of her six kills as Chiawana went from down 22-21 to finish out the final game.
Olin had a fine line with 28 assists and six blocks to go along with those kills.
Bri Stonebraker had 22 digs, and Emma Wenzel finished with 16 kills for Walla Walla.
“Tonight was a hard-fought and fun match,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We came out slow in the first but responded well and made it exciting. We are starting to hit our stride and getting better every match.”
Set scores: Chiawana 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 14 kills, 28 assists, 6 blocks; McKaiden Moore 14 kills; Yaneli Garcia 7 kills; Mareesa Hill 6 kills. Walla Walla: Bri Stonebraker 3 aces, 22 digs; Emma Wenzel 16 kills, 3 stuffs; Faith Hoe 12 kills; Noelani Helm 28 assists; Kamryn Coleman 3 stuffs.
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 1: Bailey Duis had a big night with 10 kills, five aces serves and 12 digs to lead the Greyhounds to a CWAC home win over the Wolves.
Grandview (1-3 CWAC) also got four aces and 21 digs from Cassidy Eucker.
Set scores: Grandview 25-19, 25-15, 30-32, 25-21. Grandview: Destanie Morales 7 digs, 12 service points; Cassidy Eucker 4 aces, 6K, 21 digs, 12 service points; Bailey Duis 5 aces, 10K, 5B, 12 digs, 8 service points.
OTHELLO 3, SELAH 1: Cayleen Garza had 15 kills and 24 digs, and Tanaya Andersen added 10 kills and four blocks to lift the Huskies (8-1 overall, 4-0 CWAC).
Macy Hampton chipped in five kills to go with her 38 assists and three aces for Othello.
Set scores: Othello 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23. Othello: Cayleen Garza 15 kills, 24 digs; Heidi Martinez 9 kills; Tanaya Andersen 10 kills, 4 blocks; Alyssa Hawley 5 kills; Macy Hampton 5 kills, 38 assists, 3 aces; Allison Garza 42 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace.
PROSSER 3, TOPPENISH 0: Shay Hicks, Hannah Lind, Haley Meirndorf and Leah Blakney combined for 28 kills as the Mustangs rolled to the CWAC win.
Set scores: Prosser 25-9, 25-6, 25-18. Prosser: Shay Hicks 8 kills, 6 digs; Hannah Lind 8 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kylie Colson 7 aces, 19 digs, 3 kills; Leah Blakney 6 kills, 1 blocks; Haley Meirndorf 6 kills, 2 blocks; Brandi Groeneveld 6 aces, 13 digs; Kayla Lind 29 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace.
CONNELL 3, WARDEN 0: Junior Heather Hawkins pounded down 11 kills and was perfect from the service line in leading the Eagles to a home win over the Cougars in SCAC East action.
Connell (7-2) also got 10 kills from Halli Whitby and 18 assists from Dakota Egbert.
Set scores: Connell 25-8, 25-9, 25-15. Connell: Heather Hawkins 11K, 19-19 serve, 1 ace; Halli Whitby 10K, 5-6 serve 2 aces; Aubrey Garza 9-9 serve, 3 aces, 4 digs; McKenna Price 12-12 serve, 2 aces, 11 assts; Dakota Egbert 18 assts, 9-11 serve, 2 aces.
KIONA-BENTON 3, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 0: The Bears ran their record to 9-0 in the SCAC East with a sweep of the visiting Coyotes.
Mihaela Edwards and Tegan Carlson combined for 16 kills, while Maloree Calzadillas added 20 assists and four aces.
Taylor Turner led the Coyotes with eight kills and six digs.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-7, 25-22, 25-13. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 8K, 6 digs, 2B, 2 aces; Lauren O’Brien 7 assts; Monica Mares 5 assts; Emigh Wallace 7 digs; 2 aces; Ali Martineau 3B. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 9K, 2B, 11-12 serve, 10 digs; Tegan Carlson 7K, 15-17 serve, 6 acees, 9 digs; Gabby Edwards 6K, 11-13 serve, 3 aces, 18 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 20 assts, 10-12 serve, 4 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1: Emily Dickson piled up 21 kills, 20 digs and eight aces for Prep, and Hannah Desmet was 23-for-23 serving with eight aces as the Jaguars cruised in the first two games before getting a battle from the Patriots in the EWAC match.
Karlee Souve led LC with seven kills.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-8, 25-14, 27-29, 28-26. Liberty Christian: Karlee Souve 7 kills; Sam Howard 13 assists; Myu Fujikake 15 service points, 3 aces; Natalie Barber 18 digs. Tri-Cities Prep: Emily Dickson 21 kills, 20 digs, 8 aces; Grace Kruschke 19 assists; Hannah Desmet 15 assists, 23x23 serve, 8 aces.
Swimming
WALLA WALLA 111, SOUTHRIDGE 59: Paige Gardner won the 100-yard freestyle in a Class 4A state-qualifying time of 54.92 seconds to lead the host Blue Devils over the Suns in Mid-Columbia Conference swim action. She also won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.18.
Walla Walla took first in all three relays, including an MCC season-best time of 1:46.12 in the 200 free.
Hilary Petersen had Southridge’s lone win of the day in the 200 individual medley. She was second to Gardner in the 100 back.
Team scores: Wa-Hi 111, Southridge 59; 200 medley relay: 1, Wa-Hi A (Paige Gardner, Hannah Gardner, Hannah Gordon, Hally Ruff) 2:02.07; 2, Southridge A 2:16.74; 3, Wa-Hi B 2:18.81; 200 freestyle: 1, Gordon (WW) 2:25.62; 2, Meghan Sorenson (S) 2:37.76; 3, Kassidee Klem (WW) 2:41.03; 200 individual medley: 1, Hilary Petersen (S) 2:23.76; 2, Lacey Klem (WW) 2:35.98; 3, Nikelle Hess (S) 2:57.11; 50 freestyle: 1, Ruff (WW) 25.54; 2, H.Gardner (WW) 28.13; 3, Cleo Tolman (S) 31.21; 100 butterfly: 1, Hallee Yaw (WW) 1:08.72; 2, L.Klem (WW) 1:11.71; 3, Natalie Burke (S) 1:14.62; 100 freestyle: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 54.92 (SQ); 2, Petersen (S) 57.22; 3, Ruff (WW) 1:01.81; 500 freestyle: 1, Franchesca Corpus (WW) 6:27.34; 2, Burke (S) 6:56.28; 3, Michaela Morris (WW) 7:16.87; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Wa-Hi A (P.Gardner, Gordon, H.Gardner, Ruff) 1:46.12; 2, Southridge A 1:58.52; 3, Wa-Hi B 2:08.69; 100 backstroke: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 1:03.18; 2, Yaw (WW) 1:16.49; 3, Josi Romero (WW) 1:21.14; 100 breaststroke: 1, H.Gardner (WW) 1:16.53; 2, Madison Westmoreland (S) 1:26.76; 3, Brianne McDaniel (S) 1:28.20; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Wa-Hi A (Corpus, Yaw, Elise Gryler, L.Klem) 4:22.10; 2, Southridge A 4:45.66; 3, Wa-Hi B 5:08.78.
KAMIAKIN 132, KENNEWICK 44: Madison Thurber won the shortest and longest races — the 50 and 500 free — to help the Braves defeat the Lions in an MCC contest at Serier Pool.
Kamiakin’s SaLee Westermeyer was first in the 200 free and 100 butterfly, and Piper Polanik, Abby Winstead and Jazmin Johnson went 1-2-3 in diving for the Braves.
Kamiakin finished 1-2 in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays, and they swept the top three spots in the 400 free.
Felicity Badeaux gave Kennewick a win in the 100 free.
Team scores: Kamiakin 132, Kennewick 44; 200 medley relay: 1, Kamiakin (Thurber, Thurber, Badgley, Sartor) 2:09.86; 2, Kamiakin 2:26.42; 3, Kennewick 2:33.75; 200 freestyle: 1, SaLee Westermeyer (Kam) 2:21.84; 2, Erica Bergman (Kam) 2:33.46; 3, Courtney Schreiner (Ken) 2:33.90; 200 individual medley: 1, Courtney Lewis (Kam) 2:38.15; 2, Natalie Badgley (Kam) 2:40.84; 3, CeCe Sartor (Kam) 3:04.99; 50 freestyle: 1, Madison Thurber (Kam) 26.82; 2, Lilly Thurber (Kam) 27.09; 3, Felicity Badeaux (Ken) 30.95; Diving: 1, Piper Polanik (Kam) 186.00; 2, Abby Winstead (Kam) 163.30; 3, Jazmin Johnson (Kam) 148.85; 100 butterfly: 1, Westermeyer (Kam) 1:18.15; 2, Savannah Martin (Ken) 1:21.27; 3, Sartor (Kam) 1:28.65; 100 freestyle: 1, Badeaux (Ken) 1:10.40; 2, Aubrey Wood (Kam) 1:14.91; 3, Delaney Wilde (Kam) 1:16.07; 500 freestyle: 1, M.Thurber (Kam) 5:49.93; 2, Martin (Ken) 6:50.28; 3, Gabby Humphries (Ken) 7:01.48; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Kamiakin (Thurber, Lewis, Westermeyer, Thurber) 1:55.86; 2, Kamiakin 2:09.01; 3, Kennewick 2:11.77; 100 backstroke: 1, L.Thurber (Kam) 1:08.61; 2, Schreiner (Ken) 1:22.53; 3, Sarah Wheland (Kam) 1:29.25; 100 breaststroke: 1, Carlie Holmes (Kam) 1:33.49; 2, Caitlyn Carter (Ken) 1:42.23; 3, Emmaleena Wood (Kam) 1:45.67; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Kamiakin (Sartor, Lewis, Badgley, Westermeyer) 4:27.87; 2, Kamiakin 4:59.99; 3, Kamiakin 5:26.09.
Cross country
SCAC at Connell
At Connell
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Goldendale 20, Connell 35; Connell 18, La Salle 45; Royal 20, Connell 40; Goldendale 16, La Salle 47; Royal 27, Goldendale 29; Goldendale 25, Zillah 30; Royal 15, La Salle 48; Zillah 17, La Salle 48; Royal 25, Zillah 32.
Top finishers: 1, Dillon Rising (Gold) 16:54.38; 2, Nolan Chase (Con) 17:14.34; 3, Nate Mendoza (Zil) 17:28.67.
Connell: 2, Chase; 14, Haiden Holst 18:41.10; 21, Gerardo Morales 18:57.91; 25, Adrian Cancino 19:09.79; 28, Elijah Miller 19:45.79.
Royal: 6, Victor Santillan 17:53.41; 7, Rodolfo Flores 17:56.41; 8, Silver Beltran 18:11.97; 10, Alex Ramirez 18:26.39; 11, Arturo Villa 18:33.96.
Girls team scores: Connell 27, Goldendale 30; Royal 18, Connell 42; Connell 16, La Salle 47; Royal 23, Goldendale 37; Zillah 19, Goldendale 37; Zillah 22, Royal 33; Royal 15, La Salle 50; Zillah 15, La Salle 50.
Top finishers: 1, Kalen Johnson (Zil) 20:04.88; 2, Madison Elizondo (Zil) 20:43.03; 3, Ellie Rising (Gold) 21:22.24.
Connell: 6, Liz Edler 21:41.38; 14, Galilee Poulson 23:03.33; 18, Taylor Peterson 23:30.74; 26, Abby Zurcher 24:30.82; 28, Kaitlyn Freeman 24:48.35.
Royal: 4, Gracelynn Miller 21:33.47; 5, Kay Lester 21:39.87; 10, Abigail Delay 22:22.13; 12, Ana Villafana 22:25.68; 13, Elizabeth Guadarrama 22:40.50.
CWAC at Grandview
At Grandview
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Ephrata 29, Toppenish 60, Othello 65, Grandview 70.
Top finisher: Ethan Green (Eph) 16:50.
Grandview: Adrian Benitez 17:22; Kenneth Plaza 18:58; Adolfo DeRobles 19:02; Angel Morales 19:30.
Othello: David Maldonado 18:18; Ulises Neponuceno 18:41; Christopher Melo 19:16; Alexis Silva 19:16; Jovani Espndola 19:29.
Girls team scores: Ephrata 15, Othello 48.
Top finisher: Karen Billingsley (Eph) 19:49.
Grandview: Alejandra Clara 22:25; Lauren Binfet 24:36; Patsy Villagrana 26:13.
Othello: Grayce Goddard 22:31; Lori Gomez 24:13; Brissia Valenciano 25:38; Yesica Neponuceno 26:21; Renae Besherse 26:39.
SCAC at College Place
At College Place
5 kilometers
Boys team scores: Wahluke 24, College Place 36, Kiona-Benton 75.
Top finisher: Kenneth Rooks (CP) 15:52.
College Place: 1, Rooks; 4, Bakari Bakari 18:29; 7, Hussein Ali 18:56; 11, Lamont Oakhurst 19:38; Mason Goodwater 19:52.
Wahluke: 2, Yerik Arellano 17:57; 3, Francisco Espindola 18:23; 5, Angel Abarca 18:31; 6, Tanu Buck 18:35; 8, Edwin Martinez 18:56.
Kiona-Benton: 9, John Engelke 19:16; 12, Jose Ayala 19:51; 17, Hayden Hoiland 21:26; 18, Garrett Mitchell 21:28; 19, Issac Talley 21:40.
Girls team scores: Wahluke 25, College Place 30.
Top finisher: Jessica Arellano (Wah) 20:45.
Wahluke: Arellano; 4, Alma Velasco 21:27; 5, Claudia Olivares 22:09; 11, Jennifer Navarrete 25:30; 13, Stephanie Valdespino 27:00.
Kiona-Benton: 2, Montana Rowlette 21:11; 6, Rachel Estes 23:05; 9, Stephanie Sanchez 24:25; 12, Taylor Stallman 25:34.
College Place: 3, Melia Loe 21:19; 7, Natalie Orchard 23:26; 8, Karissa Stubblefield 24:00; 10, Dacia Kasenga 24:31; 14, Emma Rogers 27:16.
