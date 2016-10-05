Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week: Claire Schaef, Richland swimming

Richland swimmer Claire Schaef set Mukilteo Invitational records in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She swam Class 4A state-qualifying times of 1 minute, 55.43 seconds in the 200 and 5:03.66 in the 500 on Saturday in Federal Way, breaking the meet records set in 2006 by Kamiak’s Lara Sreibers.
Schaef also helped the Bombers take fourth in the 400 free relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay.
In a Mid-Columbia Conference dual meet with Kamiakin on Sept. 27, Schaef beat the Braves in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, and was on the first-place 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Editor’s note: The Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week will regularly run in Thursday’s paper.
Comments