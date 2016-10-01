Preps roundup: Richland tops Kennewick in MCC soccer

Sophia Mendoza recorded a goal and an assist, and the Richland High School girls soccer team beat Kennewick 2-1 Saturday at Lampson Stadium in MCC play.
Richland (6-3, 5-3 MCC) matched its overall and conference win totals from last season with the victory, and moved within a half game of the Hanford Falcons — who sit atop the MCC Class 4A schools.
First-year Bombers coach Justin Almquist said that his players have bought into his system already, which has allowed them to get off to a fast start in the conference schedule.
The Lions (1-7, 0-7) are winless since their 8-0, season-opening victory over Eisenhower.
Scoring: R, Sophia Mendoza G, A; Gabrielle Fillmore G; Nicole Gall A; K, Klarissa Barajas G. Shots: R, 14. K, 3. Saves: R, Kiara Litka 2; Emily McDonald 1. K, not reported.
SOUTHRIDGE 7, CHIAWANA 0: Morgan Nelson and Emily Russell put the Suns up 2-0 in the first 3 minutes, and Southridge continued to pour it on in a home MCC blowout over the Riverhawks.
After winning what was expected to be a tight contest, the Suns (9-1, 7-1 MCC) maintained pace as the top team in the conference.
Scoring: SR, Morgan Nelson 2G, A; McKaley Goffard G, 2A; Emily Russell G, 2A; Kambree Gadish 2G; Kelly Brown G; Kendall Pope A. Shots: C 4, SR 24. Saves: C, 6. SR, Tiara Valadez 3.
OTHELLO 5, ROYAL 1: Nikki Velasquez scored her team-leading 17th goal and added four assists as the Huskies topped the Knights in a nonleague match in Royal City.
Othello (5-3-1) will host Grandview on Tuesday in a key CWAC match.
Scoring: O, Elena Mendoza; O, Nikki Velasquez 1G, 4A; O, Kaylee Martinez; O, Victoria Cantu; O, Rilee Heist. Shots: O 18, R 2. Saves: O, Gisele Monroy 1; R, Denisse Arroyo 8, Alondra Delgado 2.
Swimming
MUKILTEO INVITATIONAL: Richland junior Claire Schaef set meet records in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Schaef won the 200 in 1 minute, 55.43 seconds and the 500 in 5:03.66, breaking records set in 2006 and leading the Bombers to a fifth-place finish in the team standings. Hanford was 10th.
Meanwhile, Southridge sophomore Hilary Petersen qualified for state in both of her events, finishing second in the 100 free (55.11) and third in the 50 free (25.23).
The Suns were coming off Friday’s 106-64 road win over Kelso.
Kamiakin senior Madison Thurber qualified for state with her third-place time of 1:00.80 in the 100 backstroke. She was seventh in the 100 free (56.98), and her sister Lilly was ninth (57.48).
Hanford freshman Kjerstyn Jordheim took sixth in the 500 free (5:25.86).
In the 100 back, Hanford’s Megan Gelston was eighth (1:02.90), and Richland’s Marcia Kim took ninth (1:03.19).
Richland’s 200 medley relay was fifth (1:56.60). In the 400 free relay, Richland finished fourth (3:51.27), and Hanford was seventh (3:53.54).
Meet scores: 1, Wenatchee 510; 2, Bainbridge 434.5; 3, Lakeside 419; 4, Liberty 321; 5, Richland 299; 10, Hanford 188; 18, Kamiakin 106; 22, Southridge 80; 35, Prosser 3.5; 37, Kennewick 1.
Cross Country
PASCO BULLDOG INVITE: Pasco’s Ismael Castaneda won the varsity boys large school race at the Big Cross in Pasco, with teammate Kaden Dew on his heels in second, and the Bulldogs won the race on a sixth-runner tiebreaker over Chiawana.
Chiawana’s Hailey Bullis won the girls varsity large school race with a time of 20 minutes, 54.7 seconds, and three Riverhawks ended up in the top five.
Connell dominated the boys small school race, placing four of its runners in the top five, with Nolan Chase winning the heat in 17:29. Tri-City Prep’s Celeste Davis (21:57.2) and Elisabeth Cole (22:28.6) finished 1-2 in the girls small-school race.
At Big Cross, Pasco
5,000 Meters
BOYS
Varsity-large schools
Team scores: 1, Pasco 38; 2, Chiawana 38; 3, Sunnyside 53; 4, Othello 104.
Top finishers: 1, Ismael Castaneda (Pas) 16:50.9; 2, Kaden Dew (Pas) 17:38.9; 3, Austin Bachman (Chi) 17:50.2.
Pasco: 11, Leo Llamas 18:30.8; 13, Patrick Nairimo 18:36.3; 15, Christian Castrellon 19:20.5; 17, Ozieo Barraza 19:22.4.
Chiawana: 5, Carson Bates 17:53.6; 6, Tucker Matson 18:12.3; 9, Gabriel Morales 18:23.8; 18, Cole Bassett 19:25; 19, Jackson Henry 19:33.8.
Othello: 12, Davis Maldondo 18:31.8; 26, Ulises Neponucenco 20:28.5; 28, Alexis Silva 21:00.8; 29, Jovani Espindola 21:02.6; 30, Joseph Lopez 21:09.5.
Richland: 7, Jacoby Sherman 18:18; 14, Ryle Hollick 18:47.1; 24, Mason Scott 20:17.9; 25, Trevor Allwine 20:20.2.
Tri-Cities Prep: 20, Scott Jacobs 19:40.4.
Varsity-small schools
Top finishers: 1, Nolan Chase (Connell) 17:29; 2, Haiden Holst (Con) 18:42.1; 3, Evan Sweeney (Tri-Cities Prep) 18:48.6.
Connell: 4, Adrian Canino 19:03; 5, Elijah Miller 19:14.1; 10, Maeson Holst 20:22.2.
Tri-Cities Prep: 6, Thomas Mercer 19:22.9; 8, Jacoby Weiber 19:53.9; 9, Trevor Middleton 20:12.2; 11, Tony Vanhoudt 20:37.
Liberty Christian: 7, Nathan Talbot 19:44; 13, Zachary Bowyer 21:09.9; 15, Remington Roque 23:38; 16, Ryu Muranushi 25:14.8; 17, Alex Michael 25:45.4.
GIRLS
Varsity-large schools
Top finishers: 1, Hailey Bullis (Chiawana) 20:54.7; 2, Dallas Borrego (Sunnyside) 20:57.9; 3, McKenzie Pavey-Smith (Pasco) 23:02.7.
Chiawana: 4, Katie Thien 23:10.1; 5, Anastasia Melkozerova 23:32.1; 7, Abigaial Mathews 24:02; 8, Brynn Andelin 24:08.3.
Pasco: 9, Nancy Velasco Cruz 24:10.7; 12, Maggie McDuff 24:51.7; 15, Lisette Hernandez 25:30.2.
Othello: 17, Brissa Valenciano 26:13.8; 19, Yesica Neponuceno 26:37.1; 20, Lori Gomez 27:05; 22, Georgia Bunch 27:38.9; 24, Iyalhye Barraza 27:54.4.
Varsity-small schools
Top finishers: 1, Celeste Davis (Tri-Cities Prep) 21:57.2; 2, Elisabeth Cole (TCP) 22:28.6; 3, Liz Edler (Connell) 22:56.2.
Tri-Cities Prep: 6, Lauren Nies 24:42.9; 8, Grace Noble 25:01.9; 9, Laurel Hermann 25:07.
Connell: 4, Galilee Poulson 24:14.2; 5, Taylor Peterson 24:19.7; 7, Israel Poulson 24:50; 10, Abby Zurcher 25:14; 12, Kaitlyn Freeman 25:59.9.
Liberty Christian: 13, Jasmine Horne 26:53.2; 15, Nikki Arnzen 33:39.3.
SUNFAIR INVITATIONAL: Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco won the 3-mile race for No. 2 boys runners at Franklin Park in Yakima.
Franco finished in 15 minutes, 42.95 seconds, almost nine seconds ahead of runner-up Leonard McComas of Bozeman.
Kamiakin’s Levi Orren, Andrew Holladay, Porter Grigg and Traven Bills were in the top five of their flights.
On the girls side, Waitsburg’s Emily Adams took second in the flight for No. 4 runners with her time of 19:21.94.
At Franklin Park, Yakima
3 miles
Flight 1 (Runner 7)
Boys top finishers: 1, Joey Nicholls (Central Valley) 16:21.79; 2, Kobe Shields (Tahoma) 16:40.10; 3, Levi Orren (Kamiakin) 16:41.48.
Flight 2 (Runner 6)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Dylan Humberger (Bozeman) 16:13.23; 2, Fielding Demars (CV) 16:16.97; 3, Andrew Holladay (Kam) 16:33.49.
Flight 3 (Runner 5)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Riley Collins (Boz) 15:57.59; 2, Sheamus Mahoney (CV) 16:21.60; 3, BJ Sauter (South Eugene) 16:37.37; 5, Traven Bills (Kam) 16:47.08.
Flight 4 (Runner 4)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Orrin Clark (Boz) 15:45.36; 2, Chandler Nill (Tah) 16:03.97; 3, Evan Peters (CV) 16:08.73; 4, Porter Grigg (Kam) 16:11.82; 13, Landon Callas (Waitsburg) 17:22.84.
Girls top finishers (top three and local): 1, Laina Hall (Boz) 19:05.62; 2, Emily Adams (Waitsburg) 19:21.94; 3, Madison Tanner (Eagle) 19:32.61.
Flight 5 (Runner 3)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Duncan Hamilton (Boz) 15:48.92; 2, Vincent Huynh-Watkins (S. Eugene) 15:51.15; 3, Colton Egberg (Tah) 16:01.03; 7, Kyler Lee (Kam) 16:36.36.
Flight 6 (Runner 2)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Jonah Franco (Kam) 15:42.95; 2, Leonard McComas (Boz) 15:51.86; 3, Alfonso Cuevas (Eisenhower) 15:52.10.
Flight 7 (Runner 1)
Boys top finishers (top three and local): 1, Chase Equall (Boz) 15:11.71; 2, Luke Schilter (NW Christian-Lacey) 15:16.38; 3, Spencer Tsai (S. Eugene) 15:22.51; 9, Ryan Child (Kam) 15:52.30.
WENATCHEE INVITE: Hanford’s top five — Kat Bushman (fifth), Grace Arnold (sixth), Hailey Cleavenger (ninth), Kendra Keller (10th) and Amber Skouson (16th) — led the Falcons to a team win in the 3-mile varsity girls race.
Southridge’s Lizzie Stites (11th) and Brooke Hansen (14th) helped Southridge finish fourth at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee.
On the boys side, Hanford’s Caleb Olson finished second in the 3-mile race.
Southridge’s Keanu Daos was sixth as the Suns took fourth in the team standings, one spot ahead of Hanford. Prosser was 11th.
INLAND EMPIRE CHALLENGE: Running at Lewiston Orchards, Kennewick’s Johan Correa was fourth in the 5,000-meter varsity boys race with a time of 15:47, 20 seconds behind winner Austin Byrer of Lewiston.
The Kennewick boys team placed 10th.
On the girls side, Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa finished seventh (19:56), and fellow Lions freshman Paige Raebel was 11th (20:37).
At Lewiston Orchards
5,000 meters
BOYS
Team scores (top three and locals): 1, Lewiston 46; 2, Sandpoint 99; 3, Cheney 113; 10, Kennewick 261.
Top three finishers: 1, Austin Byrer (Lew) 15:27; 2, Landon Chang (Coeur d’Alene Charter) 15:35; 3, Josh Corgatelli (Moscow) 15:44.
Kennewick: 4, Johan Correa 15:47; 63, David Rojo 18:41; 72, Brian Ola 19:03; 74, Isaiah Durham 19:09; 76, Asante Edward 19:11.
GIRLS
Team scores (top three and locals): 1, Sandpoint 44; 2, Post Falls 55; 3, Cheney 57.
Top three finishers: 1, Katherine Ruck (Moscow) 17:48; 2, Katherine Kaul (Sand) 19:09; 3, Hannah Spakousky (Che) 19:12.
Kennewick: 7, Geraldin Correa 19:56; 11, Paige Raebel 20:37.
