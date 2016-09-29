Mid-Columbia sports roundup: Kiona-Benton soccer team suffers first loss of year

Soccer
CASCADE-LEAVENWORTH 4, KIONA-BENTON 1: The host Bears fell behind 3-0 in the first half and suffered their first loss of the year against the Kodiaks, last year’s Class 1A state runners-up.
Cierra Vickerman scored an unassisted goal after halftime for Ki-Be (9-1 overall) in the nonleague match.
“We played a lot better in the second half,” Ki-Be assistant Jenny Oppelt said. “We hadn’t played a team this good all year.”
Scoring: Cierra Vickerman (KB) 1G.
OTHELLO 3, PROSSER 2 (OT): Nikki Velazquez scored her 16th goal of the season with an “Olympic goal,” curving a corner kick past Prosser keeper Josephine Williams in overtime to lift the Huskies (2-1, 4-3-1) to the CWAC win at home.
Williams played a big game for the Mustangs (2-1, 6-2-1), making 15 saves and giving her team a chance to win in OT.
Scoring: Lidia Rodriguez (O) G; Ebony Guzman (O) A; Kaylee Martinez (O) G; Nikki Velazquez (O) G, A; Hannah Clark (P) G; Tenya Lugo (P) G. Shots: Othello 21, Prosser 13. Saves: Othello, Giselle Monroy 8; Prosser, Josephine Williams 15 saves.
Volleyball
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: The host Coyotes (4-3 SCAC East) made quick work of the Hawks, getting nine kills and four aces from Taylor Turner.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-17, 25-11, 25-9. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 9K, 23-23 serve, 4 aces; Monica Mares 6K, 15 assts; Lauren O’Brien 11 assts, 6K.
RIVER VIEW 3, ROYAL 0: Dakota Dickinson pounded seven aces, and Aaliyah Anderson and Hannah Weatherby combined for 10 kills and seven blocks as the host Panthers (5-2 SCAC East) beat the Knights (1-6).
Set scores: River View 25-11, 25-18, 25-11. River View: Hannah Weatherby 4K, 4 blks; Aaliyah Anderson 6K, 3 blks; Dakota Dickinson 7 aces, 1K.
CONNELL 3, WAHLUKE 0: Heather Hawkins had 16 kills and went 14 of 14 from the service line with four aces, leading the host Eagles (6-1 SCAC East) over the Warriors (2-5).
“They have improved,” Connell coach Stephanie Egbert said of Wahluke, which lost the second set 25-21. “They’re doing a good job. ... They’re definitely not just someone to overlook.”
Set scores: Connell 25-15, 25-21, 25-15. Connell: Heather Hawkins 16K, 14-14 serve, 4 aces; Rylee Pickel 8K; Makenna Price 18 assts, 11-12 serve, 1 ace; Halli Whitby 4K; Natalie Taylor 4K.
Swimming
WALLA WALLA 127, KENNEWICK 45: The Blue Devils claimed the top three spots in the 200-yard medley relay, 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke in their win over the Lions at Serier Pool.
Paige Gardner, Hally Ruff and Hannah Gardner each had a pair of individual wins for Wa-Hi.
Kennewick’s Cheyanne Posey picked up first-place points in diving.
Team scores: Walla Walla 127, Kennewick 45; 200 medley relay: 1, Walla Walla (Yaw, Gardner, Gordon, Morris) 2:16.36; 2, Walla Walla 2:18.44; 3, Walla Walla 2:55.88; 200 freestyle: 1, Lacey Klem (WW) 2:18.03; 2, Courtney Schreiner (K) 2:31.51; 3, Elise Gryler (WW) 2:33.86; 200 individual medley: 1, Paige Gardner (WW) 2:24.97; 2, Hannah Gordon (WW) 2:46.50; 3, Savannah Martin (K) 2:58.12; 50 freestyle: 1, Hally Ruff (WW) 26.22; 2, Hallee Yaw (WW) 29.02; 3, Franchesca Corpus (WW) 29.40; Diving: 1, Cheyanne Posey (K) 135.85; 100 butterfly: 1, Hannah Gardner (WW) 1:14.67; 2, Martin (K) 1:16.20; 3, Kassidee Klem (WW) 1:31.99; 100 freestyle: 1, Yaw (WW) 1:03.74; 2, Gordon (WW) 1:04.20; 3, Felicity Badeaux (K) 1:11.28; 500 freestyle: 1, Ruff (WW) 5:54.17; 2, Schreiner (K) 6:41.88; 3, Gryler (WW) 6:42.60; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Walla Walla (Klem, Corpus, Gordon, Gardner) 1:55.05; 2, Kennewick 2:08.59; 3, Walla Walla 2:25.24; 100 backstroke: 1, H.Gardner (WW) 1:11.97; 2, L.Klem (WW) 1:15.03; 3, Gabby Humphries (K) 1:27.63; 100 breaststroke: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 1:20.34; 2, Corpus (WW) 1:28.60; 3, Calla Harrison (WW) 1:43.60; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Walla Walla (Gardner, Klem, Corpus, Klem) 4:28.20; 2, Walla Walla 4:39.96; 3, Kennewick 4:49.81.
Cross country
SCAC LEAGUE MEET: Montana Rowlette won the girls 3-mile race in 23 minutes, 1 second to lead host Kiona-Benton to the team victory against Naches and La Salle at Horn Rapids Park.
On the boys side, Ki-Be’s John Engelke (20:00) took third, and Jose Ayala (20:52) was fifth. Naches Valley was the team winner.
Comments