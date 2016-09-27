Roundup: Kamiakin sweeps Southridge in MCC 3A volleyball battle

An expected battle of Mid-Columbia Conference Class 3A volleyball heavyweights instead turned into a sweep for Kamiakin as the host Braves dispatched the 10th-ranked Southridge Suns 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday night.
Leanna Shymanski, Allison Stapleton, Jill Sands and Madison Judy combined for 30 kills as Kamiakin (6-1 MCC) spread the wealth behind the capable setting of Maddy Eerkes (32 assists).
“Any time it’s a cross-rival team, for sure it’s a big game,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said after her team pulled away from the Suns (5-2) for sole possession of second place in the conference behind unbeaten Richland. “Tonight we just had a lot of momentum, and it just continued from that Set 1 to Set 2 to Set 3.”
Riley Hebdon had 10 kills and six digs to lead the Suns.
“It’s a big game because the winner has a shot at playing for the conference,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “We didn’t play well tonight at all. We made too many unforced errors and couldn’t recover. We played tight, and that was one of my biggest concerns coming in.”
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-13, 25-20, 25-18. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 10 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Beck 6 K, 2 aces; Kamaile Moody 18 assists, 6 D; Kayla Conrad 8 D, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 6 D, 2 aces. Kamiakin : Allison Stapleton 8 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Carlee Rowell 5 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Jill Sands 5 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Leanna Shymanski 9 kills, 1 block; Madison Judy 6 kills, 13 digs; Maddy Eerkes 2 blocks, 32 assists, 4 digs.
RICHLAND 3, HANFORD 0: Jordanne Bauder’s 31 assists were spread all around, and the unbeaten Bombers (7-0) held off the Falcons (2-5) in a close first before running away with an MCC sweep.
Caylee Shelton led Hanford with 10 kills, two blocks and four digs.
Set scores: Richland 25-22, 25-6, 25-12. Hanford: Caylee Shelton 10 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 13 assists, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 10x11 serve, 2 aces. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 31 assists; Kamry Breard, Sarah Howlett, Lindsay Rosenthal and Hailey Daves combine for 39 kills; Lainie Lacey 16 digs.
CHIAWANA 3, KENNEWICK 0: Ashtin Olin filled up the stat sheet and the Riverhawks (3-4) rolled to a home MCC victory over the Lions (0-7).
Olin led Chiawana in kills (13) and assists (16), while Marissa Logozzo starred on the defensive end with 15 digs.
Chiawana will host Southridge on Wednesday, which Riverhawks coach Jim Steach said will be the first time he’s had matches on consecutive days. The Chiawana and Kennewick football teams will play Thursday at Lampson Stadium, which forced the volleyball match to move up a day.
Southridge topped Chiawana in both teams’ season opener, a four-set, tightly contested match.
Set scores: Chiawana 25-16, 25-11, 25-14. Kennewick: not reported. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 13 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs; McKaiden Moore 12 K, 3 aces; Yaneli Garcia 5 K, 4 blocks; Marissa Logozzo 15 D, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Roy 14 assts.
PASCO 3, WALLA WALLA 0: Catelyn Linke shined once again for the Bulldogs (3-4), leading the team with 13 kills on the road against the Blue Devils (2-5) in MCC play.
Walla Walla pushed Pasco to the brink in the second and third sets, but ended up losing them 25-23 and 26-24, to go down in three.
Set scores: Pasco 25-18, 25-23, 26-24. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 13 kills, 15 digs, 1 block; Victoria Estes 21 digs; Bella Guttierrez 23 assists. Walla Walla: not reported.
KIONA-BENTON 3, WAHLUKE 0: Mihaela Edwards had eight kills, 14 digs and seven aces on 16-for-18 serving to lead the Bears to an SCAC East sweep and a 6-0 record.
Maloree Calzadillas added 10 kills and 11 assists.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-7, 25-9, 25-9. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 8 kills, 14 digs, 16x18 srv, 7 aces; Maloree Calzadillas 10 kills, 11 assts; Katie Rheinschmidt 6 kills, 2 blocks; Tegan Carlson 5 kills, 12 digs.
OTHELLO 3, GRANDVIEW 0: The host Huskies (5-1 overall) won the final set 25-4 to complete the sweep of the Greyhounds (2-4) in the CWAC opener for both teams.
Allison Garza had 11 digs, and Macy Hampton finished with 21 assists for Othello.
Set scores: Othello 25-11, 25-20, 25-4. Grandview: Bailey Duis 20 digs; Cassidy Eucker 13 digs. Othello: Heidi Martinez 7K; Cayleen Garza 5K; Tanaya Andersen 4K, 4 blks; Mykiah Hollenbeck 4 kills; Eryn Wolfs 4 aces; Macy Hampton 21 assts; Allison Garza 11 digs.
EAST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 1: Brandi Groeneveld had 16 digs, and Hannah Lind had 11 kills, but the Mustangs (3-4 overall) lost their CWAC opener to the host Red Devils (4-2).
Prosser: Hannah Lind 11K; Leah Blakney 6K, 3 aces, 4 blks; Haley Meirndorf 5K; Shay Hicks 4K; Brandi Groeneveld 16 digs; Kayla Lind 26 assts.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, ROYAL 0: Taylor Turner and Monica Mares each went 15-for-15 from the service line, helping the Coyotes (3-3 SCAC East) sweep the host Knights (1-5).
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-13, 25-20, 25-11. Columbia-Burbank: Michelle Maine 7K; Taylor Turner 5K, 6 digs, 15x15 srv., 5 aces; Monica Mares 6K, 16 assts, 7 digs, 15x15 srv., 4 aces; Emigh Wallace 9 digs; Lauren O’Brien 7 assts; 5K, 3 aces.
CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Heather Hawkins slammed home 13 kills and was perfect for the service line as the Eagles (5-1) downed the Hawks (1-4) in SCAC East action.
Hawkins’ 18-18 serving also included three aces. Dakota Egbert went 16-16 at the service line with six aces, and also dished out 18 assists.
Set scores: Connell 25-12, 25-12, 25-10. Connell: Heather Hawkins 13 Kills, 18-18 serving, 3 aces; Dakota Egbert 18 assists, 16-16 serving, 6 aces; Natalie Taylor 6 K; Allison Walker 3 blocks; Halli Whitby 4 kills, 10-10 serving, 2 aces. College Place: not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, DESALES 0: Emily Dickson led the way with 10 kills for the Jaguars (4-1), who won their home EWAC matchup against the Irish.
Hannah Desmet led Tri-Cities Prep with 20 assists and Grace Kruschke was the digs leader with 10.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-18, 25-19, 25-17. DeSales: Not reported. Tri-Cities Prep: Emily Dickson 10 kills, 8 digs; Nicole Carey 4 K; Mackenzie Mills 4K; Hannah Desmet 20 assists; Grace Kruschke 10 digs.
WHITE SWAN 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: Gabby Sanchez dished out 24 assists and White Swan beat Liberty Christian in EWAC play.
Jackie Camacho finished off more than a couple of Sanchez’s assists, slamming eight kills, and digging six balls.
Set scores: White Swan 25-15, 25-22, 25-16. Liberty Christian: Myn Fujikake 8 kills, 3 aces; Madi Long 8 assists; Natalie Barber 3 digs. White Swan: Jackie Camacho 8 K, 6 D; Gabby Sanchez 24 assts, 3 K; Ashley Carey 5 K; Jessica Cheney 7 K, 2 aces; Connie Yallup 4 K, 2 blocks.
DAYTON 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 1: Willa King’s nine kills weren’t enough as the host Knights lost to the Bulldogs in EWAC action.
Set scores: Dayton 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22. WWVA: Willa King 9K; Gabrielle Browning 17 assts, 9x10 srv., 1 ace, 2 blks; Alissa Hendrickson 4 aces, 2 blks.
SOCCER
HANFORD 2, RICHLAND 0: Tory Romero and Dani Mendoza scored in the first half, and Falcons keeper Kelsee Winston turned in a game-changing performance for the Falcons (4-2 MCC, 5-3) in an MCC road win over the Bombers (4-3, 5-3).
Hanford moved ahead of Richland as the top 4A team in the MCC, which coach Kaylie Winston said was a pretty big deal for her girls. It also was the first match between the schools since the Falcons moved up from 3A to 4A.
“It would be huge,” Kaylie Winston said of possibly earning the top seed among the 4A teams. “That was the girls’ goal going into the season, and ending the first (half of the season), we’ve set ourselves up in a good spot.”
For the Bombers, who fell half a game back of Hanford, it was a case of missed opportunities.
“We had a lot of possession in their half, but we had trouble breaking down their defense,” Richland coach Justin Almquist said. “And their goalie played really well.”
Hanford’s coach gave her little sister high priase as well.
“She had at least four really great saves that were going in,” Kaylie said of Kelsee. “She had a great game.”
Scoring: Tory Romero (H) G; Dani Mendoza (H) G. Shots: Hanford 13, Richland 7. Saves: Hanford, Kelsee Winston 7; Richland, Kiara Litka 11.
CHIAWANA 6, KENNEWICK 0: Ruthie Edrington had two goals and an assist, Hannah Haertling two assists and a goal, and the Riverhawks (4-3 MCC and overall) pulled away after leading 1-0 at halftime against the Lions (0-6, 1-6).
“We’ve let some teams hang around, and we’ve lost a couple in shootouts,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said. “We didn’t want that to happen tonight.”
Scoring: Ruthie Edrington (Chi) 2G, 1A; Avery Bond (Chi) 1G, 1A; Lyndsey Ellingson (Chi) 2A, 1G; Hannah Haertling (Chi) G; Kylee Alvarez (Chi) G; Kailey Leavens (Chi) A. Shots: Chiawana 10, Kennewick 4. Saves: Chiawana, Alesha Ramos 1; Kennewick, Olivia Blank 1.
PROSSER 2, WAPATO 0: The Mustangs (6-1-1, 2-0 CWAC) attempted 40 shots, 22 of which were on goal, but keeper Alicia Velasquez kept the Wolves (1-6, 0-2) in the CWAC matchup Tuesday at home.
Jamie Fassler and Jennifer Inions scored both of Prosser’s goals in the first seven minutes, and Josie Williams stopped all three shots that came her way to record the clean sheet. Natalie Munoz assisted both goals.
Scoring: P, Jamie Fassler G; Jennifer Munoz G; Natalie Munoz 2A. Shots: W, 8. P, 40. Saves: W, Alicia Velasquez 20. P, Josie Williams 3.
ROYAL 3, MABTON 0: Guadalupe Guadarrama, Jennifer Ledezma and Alicia Callahan scored for the host Knights (3-3, 2-3) in their SCAC East win over the Vikings (0-6, 0-4).
Alondra Delgado and Denisse Arroyo combined on the shutout for Royal.
Scoring: Guadalupe Guadarrama (R) 1G; Jennifer Ledezma (R) 1G; Alicia Callahan (R) 1G. Shots: M 5, R 14. Saves: M, Britnee Guerrero 3, N/A 4. R, Alondra Delgado 0, Denisse Arroyo 2; N/A 1.
