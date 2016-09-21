Prep football polls: Richland still No. 1; Chiawana breaks through; Kamiakin tumbles

The unbeaten Richland Bombers remain the No. 1 Class 4A football team in The Associated Press state poll and Seattle Times power rankings.
One of their Mid-Columbia Conference rivals has broken into the AP poll this week.
The Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0 overall), who toppled the Kamiakin Braves 35-13 last week after Andrew Vargas rushed for 417 yards and four touchdowns, are No. 9 in the 4A poll.
The Braves (2-1), meanwhile, fell from second to sixth in the AP’s 3A poll and from third to seventh in the Times rankings.
The rest of the ranked Mid-Columbia teams stood pat in the AP polls. Prosser stayed at No. 3 in the 2A rankings, fellow 3-0 teams Royal and Connell remained 1-2 in the 1A poll, while Touchet (1-1) held steady at No. 5 among 1B teams.
Prosser, however, dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Times’ 2A rankings after new No. 1 Archbishop Murphy beat King’s 38-0 and No. 2 Tumwater shocked 3A Bellevue 15-13. The Mustangs visit Ellensburg (2-1) on Friday night.
Washington Football Prep Poll
Class 4A
1. Richland (7)
3-0
88
2. Camas (2)
3-0
83
3. Graham-Kapowsin
3-0
67
4. Sumner
3-0
61
5. Skyline
2-1
46
6. Gonzaga Prep
1-2
35
7. Bothell
3-0
33
8. Lake Stevens
3-0
25
9. Chiawana
3-0
24
10. Battle Ground
3-0
12
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Olympia 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
3-0
90
2. O’Dea
3-0
80
3. Squalicum
3-0
68
4. Ferndale
3-0
55
5. Peninsula
3-0
52
6. Kamiakin
2-1
47
7. Bellevue
0-1
26
(tie) Oak Harbor
3-0
26
9. Lincoln
2-1
23
10. Garfield
3-0
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (6)
3-0
105
2. Archbishop Murphy (4)
3-0
102
3. Prosser (1)
3-0
88
4. River Ridge
3-0
71
5. Sedro-Woolley
2-1
44
6. Lynden
2-1
40
(tie) Ellensburg
2-1
40
8. North Kitsap
3-0
38
9. Burlington-Edison
3-0
28
10. Clarkston
2-1
11
(tie) W. F. West
3-0
11
(tie) West Valley (Spokane)
3-0
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
3-0
110
2. Connell
3-0
98
3. Mount Baker
3-0
86
4. Montesano
3-0
80
5. Okanogan
3-0
60
6. Zillah
2-1
42
7. Hoquiam
2-1
38
8. Cascade Christian
3-0
26
9. King’s
1-2
21
10. Freeman
3-0
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. LaCenter 8.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (10)
3-0
100
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
3-0
87
3. Liberty (Spangle)
3-0
77
4. Toledo
3-0
64
5. Asotin
2-1
59
6. LaConner
3-0
48
7. Adna
2-1
42
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
2-1
30
9. Davenport
2-1
10
10. Onalaska
3-0
6
Others receiving 6 or more points: None
Class 1B
1. Lummi (9)
3-0
90
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline
3-0
78
3. Neah Bay
2-1
70
4. Odessa-Harrington
2-0
51
5. Touchet
1-1
50
