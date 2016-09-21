High School Sports

September 21, 2016 5:53 PM

Prep football polls: Richland still No. 1; Chiawana breaks through; Kamiakin tumbles

Tri-City Herald

The unbeaten Richland Bombers remain the No. 1 Class 4A football team in The Associated Press state poll and Seattle Times power rankings.

One of their Mid-Columbia Conference rivals has broken into the AP poll this week.

The Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0 overall), who toppled the Kamiakin Braves 35-13 last week after Andrew Vargas rushed for 417 yards and four touchdowns, are No. 9 in the 4A poll.

The Braves (2-1), meanwhile, fell from second to sixth in the AP’s 3A poll and from third to seventh in the Times rankings.

The rest of the ranked Mid-Columbia teams stood pat in the AP polls. Prosser stayed at No. 3 in the 2A rankings, fellow 3-0 teams Royal and Connell remained 1-2 in the 1A poll, while Touchet (1-1) held steady at No. 5 among 1B teams.

Prosser, however, dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Times’ 2A rankings after new No. 1 Archbishop Murphy beat King’s 38-0 and No. 2 Tumwater shocked 3A Bellevue 15-13. The Mustangs visit Ellensburg (2-1) on Friday night.

Washington Football Prep Poll

Class 4A

1. Richland (7)

3-0

88

2. Camas (2)

3-0

83

3. Graham-Kapowsin

3-0

67

4. Sumner

3-0

61

5. Skyline

2-1

46

6. Gonzaga Prep

1-2

35

7. Bothell

3-0

33

8. Lake Stevens

3-0

25

9. Chiawana

3-0

24

10. Battle Ground

3-0

12

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Olympia 8.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9)

3-0

90

2. O’Dea

3-0

80

3. Squalicum

3-0

68

4. Ferndale

3-0

55

5. Peninsula

3-0

52

6. Kamiakin

2-1

47

7. Bellevue

0-1

26

(tie) Oak Harbor

3-0

26

9. Lincoln

2-1

23

10. Garfield

3-0

8

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (6)

3-0

105

2. Archbishop Murphy (4)

3-0

102

3. Prosser (1)

3-0

88

4. River Ridge

3-0

71

5. Sedro-Woolley

2-1

44

6. Lynden

2-1

40

(tie) Ellensburg

2-1

40

8. North Kitsap

3-0

38

9. Burlington-Edison

3-0

28

10. Clarkston

2-1

11

(tie) W. F. West

3-0

11

(tie) West Valley (Spokane)

3-0

11

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A

1. Royal (11)

3-0

110

2. Connell

3-0

98

3. Mount Baker

3-0

86

4. Montesano

3-0

80

5. Okanogan

3-0

60

6. Zillah

2-1

42

7. Hoquiam

2-1

38

8. Cascade Christian

3-0

26

9. King’s

1-2

21

10. Freeman

3-0

16

Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. LaCenter 8.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (10)

3-0

100

2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

3-0

87

3. Liberty (Spangle)

3-0

77

4. Toledo

3-0

64

5. Asotin

2-1

59

6. LaConner

3-0

48

7. Adna

2-1

42

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

2-1

30

9. Davenport

2-1

10

10. Onalaska

3-0

6

Others receiving 6 or more points: None

Class 1B

1. Lummi (9)

3-0

90

2. Almira Coulee-Hartline

3-0

78

3. Neah Bay

2-1

70

4. Odessa-Harrington

2-0

51

5. Touchet

1-1

50

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Prep Countdown: Week 3's statistical stars

View more video

Sports Videos