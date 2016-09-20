Preps roundup: Richland volleyball regroups, takes down Kamiakin

Kamiakin stormed out to a 25-19 victory in the first set, but Richland gathered the troops and fought back for a 19-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-18 Mid-Columbia Conference home victory Tuesday over the Braves to remain the only undefeated team in the conference.
“Kamiakin just gave us a bloody nose in the first set and we were still staggering in the second, but were able to barely win it,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “That, I think, was the turning point. We got our confidence back for sets three and four. Sarah Howlett was a monster hitting and also influenced the game with her blocking.”
Lexi Lacey and Howlett led the Bombers with 12 kills each, while Kamry Breard added nine kills, 24 assists and 12 digs.
“Freshman Hailey Daves made a difference with hitting and defense,” Raidl said. “Kamry Breard and Lexi Lacey got their kills, and McKenna Cullen got us going in the fourth set with a great serving run (eight aces).”
Allison Stapleton led the Braves with 14 kills and 11 digs, while Maddy Eerkes handed out 35 assists.
“We didn’t put the pieces together tonight,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “The first game was great. Then, I don’t know.”
Set scores: Richland 19-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-18. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 14K, 1B, 11 digs; Carlee Rowell 3B, 9 digs; Jill Sands 8K, 1B, 13 digs; Madison Judy 16 digs, 4K; Leanna Shymanski 7K, 2B, 4 digs; Maddy Eerkes 35 assts, 9 digs; Daryn Lutes 8 digs. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 20 assts, 9 digs; Kamry Breard 9K, 24 assts, 12 digs; Lexi Lacey 12K, 10 digs; Lainie Lacey 3K, 15 digs; Sarah Howlett 12K, 2B; Hailey Daves 3K, 9 digs; McKenna Cullen 8 aces.
HANFORD 3, KENNEWICK 1: Caylee Shelton had 10 kills and 10 digs in helping the Falcons to an MCC road win over the Lions.
Hanford won the first two sets, only to see Kennewick (0-5) come back to take the third 25-19. The Falcons (2-3) eked out a 25-23 win in the fourth set for the win.
“They played amazing,” Lions coach Kelly Munson said. “I think we are getting there. Baby steps. Watch out, we are coming.”
McKenna Benson had 14 digs for the Falcons, while Kaitlyn Thompson handed out 34 assists.
Brianna Shaffer led the Lions with 12 assists, seven kills and 15 digs.
Set scores: Hanford 25-18, 25-11, 19-25, 25-23. Hanford: McKenna Benson 16-16 serving, 14 digs, 6 assists; Kaitlyn Thompson 34 assists, 4 digs; Rose Dimmick 19-21 serving, 6 aces, 7 digs, 5 kills; Tasha Hungate 7 kills, 5 blocks; Caylee Shelton 10 kills, 10 digs, 10-10 serving, 2 aces. Kennewick: Hope Ivey 2 aces, 13 assists; Monica Kaylor 2 aces; Brianna Shaffer 12 assts, 7K, 15 digs; Shyann Pratt 10K, 2B; Kjerstin Manson 20 digs.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, WALLA WALLA 2: The Blue Devils gave the Suns everything they could handle, but came up empty in the end as Southridge escaped with a 15-9 win in the fifth set.
“Wa-Hi lost a tough battle at Southridge,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “We are extremely proud of the girls and how hard they fought. They were aggressive throughout, and started getting more touches on the block, which really helps our defense. We keep improving every time we are on the court, and that’s what we are pushing for.”
Riley Hebdon led the Suns (4-1) with 24 kills and 13 digs, but Southridge had a tough time with serve receive.
“We gave 10 receive points to them in the second set,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “Walla Walla served pretty tough, but we should not have given up that many points. In the fourth, Walla Walla had eight service errors and they still beat us. We need to clean up quite a few things.”
Kamaile Moody handed out 42 assists for the Suns, while Kayla and Kennedy Conrad each had 18 digs.
Bri Stonebraker dug up 26 balls for Wa-Hi (2-3), while Noelani Helm had 15 kills and 14 assists to go with her three aces.
Set scores: Southridge 25-17, 26-28, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 15K, 14 assts, 3 aces; Emma Wenzel 8K, 5 stuffs; Faith Hoe 8K; Kamryn Coleman 7K; Tara Krivoshein 20 assts; Bri Stonebraker 26 digs. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 24K, 13 digs; Lauren Beck 6K, 2 aces, 3B; Lindsey Wooley 6K, 11 digs; Kamaile Moody 42 assts, 12 digs; Kayla Conrad 18 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 18 digs.
PASCO 3, CHIAWANA 2: Nothing like a cross-town rivalry to start off the week.
The Bulldogs and Riverhawks (1-4) traded wins to reach the fifth set, which Pasco won 15-13 to pull out road win.
“It was an overall effort by the team,” Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt said. “It was a great fun battle back and forth. I think people are going to be surprised, it could be anybody’s year this year.”
Catelyn Linke led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 25 kills and 21 digs, while Victoria Estes dug up 27 balls and Bella Gutierrez handed out 36 assists.
Set scores: Pasco 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13. Chiawana: Not reported. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 25K, 3B, 21 digs; Victoria Estes 27 digs; Bella Gutierrez 36 assts; Natalie Hall 5K, Mattie Matthews 4K; Angelica Guzman 7 digs.
OTHELLO 3, PROSSER 2: The host Huskies rebounded for the match victory after dropping the first two sets against their CWAC opponent.
Allison Garza finished with 35 digs for Othello (4-0 overall), and Cayleen Garza tallied 16 kills and 12 digs.
The Mustangs (2-3) got 17 kills and 22 digs from Hannah Lind, while Shay Hicks contributed 34 digs.
Set scores: Othello 17-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11. Prosser: Hannah Lind 17K, 22 digs; Shay Hicks 7K, 34 digs; Brandi Groeneveld 28 digs; Kayla Lind 30 assts, 20 digs, 3K; Ashlyn Hofstad 12 digs, 4 aces; Leah Blakney 4K; Haley Meirndorf 4K. Othello: Cayleen Garza 16K, 3 aces, 12 digs; Heidi Martinez 16K; Macy Hampton 42 assts, 3 aces; Allison Garza 35 digs, 2 aces; Tanaya Andersen 6K, 3 blks, 2 aces.
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Rosa Bravo had 38 digs and Bailey Duis finished with 22, but the Greyhounds (2-2) lost at home to their CWAC rival.
Set scores: Ephrata 25-19, 25-15, 25-15. Ephrata: Not reported. Grandview: Bailey Duis 8K, 2 blks, 22 digs; Madison Diener 5K; Rosa Bravo 38 digs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WARDEN 0: Monica Mares (22 for 22) and Taylor Turner (11 for 11) were perfect from the service line and combined for six aces as the Coyotes swept the host Cougars in SCAC East action.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-10, 25-13, 25-21. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 7K, 4 digs, 11x11 srv., 2 aces; Monica Mares 2K, 7 assts, 4 digs, 22x22 srv., 4 aces; Emigh Wallace 10 digs; Lauren O’Brien 7 assts, 3K, 4 digs. Warden: Not reported.
KIONA-BENTON 3, ROYAL 0: Tegan Carlson dug 16 balls and slammed home nine kills as the Bears went on the road to beat the Knights and maintain their lead atop the SCAC East.
Ki-Be improved to 4-0 with the straight-sets victory, and Royal fell to 1-3.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-13, 25-17, 25-19. Kiona-Benton: Tegan Carlson 9 kills, 16 digs; Mihaela Edwards 4 blocks, 10 digs, 5 aces; Maloree Calzadillas 8 kills, 14 assists; Gabby Edwards 7 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Nya Calzadillas 11 assists, 18-18 serving, 4 aces; Katie Rheinschmidt 5 kills. Royal: not reported.
CONNELL 3, RIVER VIEW 2: While Kiona-Benton stayed unbeaten at the top of the SCAC East, Connell seperated itself from the pack with a win over River View.
Both the Eagles and Panthers entered the night tied with Warden in second place at 2-1. With Warden losing to Columbia (Burbank), Connell is now the only squad a single game behind undfeated Ki-Be.
Heather Hawkins had 16 kills and went 19-19 at the service line to lead the Eagles, who needed a tiebreaker fifth set to knock off River View.
Set scores: Connell 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11. Connell: Heather Hawkins 16 kills, 19-19 serving, 4 aces, 11 digs; Rylee Pickel 7 kills, 32-34 serving, 4 aces, 6 blocks; Mackenna Price 22 assists, 9 digs; Aubrey Garza 13-14 serving; Allison Walker 9 blocks. River View: not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, PRESCOTT 0: Coming off a 3-0 loss to Walla Walla Valley Academy, Tri-Cities Prep got a much needed home win over Prescott.
Hannah DeSmet showed the Jaguars’ improved communication and passing by racking up 16 assists in the win.
Tri-Cities Prep improved to 4-1 with the victory.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-8, 25-18, 25-11. Prescott: not reported. Tri-Cities Prep: Emily Dickson 11 kills, 16 digs, 5 aces; Hannah DeSmet 16 assists; Grace Kruschke 7 aces, 13 digs.
Soccer
KAMIAKIN 3, RICHLAND 0: Izzy Conover fired in two goals and Kamiakin kept pace at the top of the MCC with a road win over the Bombers.
Both Kamiakin (5-2) and Richland (4-2) were in the four-way tie for first place at 3-1 when the match started.
The Braves outshot the Bombers 15-3, and Richland coach Justin Almquist attributed the offensive disparity to execution.
“I thought we did not play very well on the turf,” Almquist said. “Their compsure on the ball was impressive.”
Scoring: Isabelle Conover 2G; Madeline Morgan G; Madison Aubrey A; Aaliyah Valladares A. Shots: K, 15; R, 3. Saves: K, Grace Wilbur 1; K, Alyssa Humphrey 2; R, Kiara Litka 12.
KIONA-BENTON 3, ROYAL 0: Ariel Lofton had a goal and an assist and Kiona-Benton continued its undefeated start to the season with a road win against Royal on Tuesday.
Lofton’s goal pushed her season total up to 15 as the Bears — who went 3-10-1 in 2015 — improved to 6-0 (3-0 in SCAC East).
Royal rattled a couple shots off the post and forced Kiona-Benton keeper Mickey Ramirez to make a couple impressive saves, but the Knights couldn’t push a ball into the net.
Scoring: KB, Ariel Lofton G, A; KB, Catie Wheeler G; KB, Cierra Vickerman G; KB, Hunter Anderson A. Shots: KB, 11; R, 8. Saves: KB, Mickey Ramirez 3; R, Denisse Arroyo 3; R, team 2.
SEATTLE ACADEMY 1, KAMIAKIN 0 (SO): The Braves lost in heartbreaking fashion to Seattle Academy at home on Saturday, playing to a scoreless draw through extra time, then falling 5-4 in a shootout.
Grace Wilbur stopped ten shots in goal for the Braves to keep them out of the net for 110 minutes.
Shots: S, 10; K 3. Saves: S, Tessa Malone 3; K, Grace Wilbur 10.
OTHELLO 12, TOPPENISH 0: Nikki Velasquez scored a school record six goals — all in the first half — and added two assists to led the Huskies to a nonleague home win over the Wildcats.
“We were healthy for the first time all season, that was the difference right there,” Othello coach Bernie Garza said.
The Huskies led 8-0 at the half. Kaylee Martinez, Lena Mendoza and Rilee Heist all scored two goals for Othello (2-2-1), which will host East Valley in their CWAC opener Saturday.
“I’ll being doing cartwheels if we win that one,” Garza said.
Highlights: Nikki Velasquez 6G, 2A in first half; Kaylee Martinez 2G, 2A; Lena Mendoza 2G, 2A; Rilee Heist 2G. Shots: T 5, O 29. Saves: O, Janelle Garza 3.
