Preps roundup: Richland shuts out Kennewick

Richland looked every bit as dominant in its Mid-Columbia Conference opener as it had in its two nonconference games, beating Kennewick 40-0 on Friday at Lampson Stadium.
Richland’s defense continued to look menacing, holding Kennewick (1-2 overall, 0-1 MCC) to just 48 yards of total offense in the shutout.
Senior receiver Alex Chapman hauled in his fourth touchdown grab of the season. Parker McCary added two scores on the ground for the Bombers (3-0, 1-0).
Richland
6
6
21
7
—
40
Kennewick
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
R — Josh Mendoza 11 pass from Paxton Stevens (kick fail)
R — Ben Stanfield 34 run (2-point fail)
R — 40 interception return (Adam Weissenfels kick)
R — Parker McCary 21 run (Weissenfels kick)
R — Alex Chapman 33 pass from Stevens (Weissenfels kick)
R — McCary 4 run (Weissenfels kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, not reported. K, Emilio Ramos 2-20; A.J. Templeton 5-7; Cedric Riel 10-3; Keyshawn Owens 2-2; Blake Loftus 1-(minus 1); team 2-4.
PASSING — R, not reported. K, Templeton 4-15-8-2; team 1-8-2-1.
RECEIVING — R, not reported. K, Tucker Newman 2-7; Loftus 1-4; Ramos 1-2; Tim Gee 1-(minus 3).
TRI-CITIES PREP 43, IRRIGON 26: The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead against the Irrigon Knights thanks to some solid play from quarterback Gavin Baker, and they held on for the win.
Baker ended up throwing for 156 yards and rushing for 163. He punched in four touchdowns on the ground.
Tri-Cities Prep (3-0) will face its biggest challenge of the season next Friday when it takes on EWAC favorite Dayton-Waitsburg (2-1) at Chiawana High School.
Tri-Cities Prep
22
8
0
13
—
43
Irrigon
6
6
0
14
—
26
SCORING PLAYS
TC — Gavin Baker 10 run (Mario Valencia run)
I — Lino Covarrubia 15 run (run fail)
TC — Bubba Valencia 40 run (run fail)
TC — Baker 10 yard run (Baker run)
I — Covarrubia 15 run (run fail)
TC — Colin Dickson 10 run (Baker pass to Jacob Amato)
TC — Baker 5 run (run fail)
I — Tanner Mills 10 pass from Austin Rice (kick blocked)
TC — Baker 2 run (Amato kick)
I — Adrian Roa 5 pass from Rice (Rice run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — TC, Valencia 18-163; Baker 19-161; Dickson 2-25; Nate Dituri 2-2. I, Covarrubia 25-99; Michael Fuzi 10-69; Rice 10-10; Jose Aguilera 2-5; Alex Miranda-Walla 3-(minus 2).
PASSING — TC, Baker 10-15-156. I, Rice 6-12-182-1.
RECEIVING — TC, Will Dituri 3-107; Amato 4-26; Dickson 3-23. I Roa 4-47; Fuzi 1-20; Mills 1-15.
RIVER VIEW 42, COLLEGE PLACE 0: The Panthers offense was high-flying and the defense was stifling in its road win over the Hawks.
River View quarterback Kaden Lee threw for 202 yards on 9-of-13 passing and found three receivers in the end zone.
College Place was able to move the ball a little bit through the air, but couldn’t get anything going on the ground, recording negative-41 yards on 18 carries en route to the shutout.
River View
21
9
12
0
—
42
College Place
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
RV — Alex Beitz 30 pass from Kaden Lee (2 point fail)
RV — Spencer Weatherby 3 run (Weatherby run)
RV — Devin Taggart 12 run (kick)
RV — safety
RV — Lee 27 pass from Hamlin (kick)
RV — Hamlin 41 pass from Lee (kick fail)
RV — Carlos Torres 35 pass from Lee (kick fail)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Kolton Anderson 10-81; Weatherby 6-74; Lee 5-73; Hamlin 2-21; Sam Monds 2-13. CP, team 18-(minus 41).
PASSING — RV, Lee 9-13-202. CP, team 6-17-102-1.
RECEIVING — RV, Torres 3-83; Anderson 2-47, 2-41. CP, 6-102.
HERMISTON 35, MOUNTAIN VIEW 21: Andrew James threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and Jonathan Hinkle scored twice as the Bulldogs topped the Cougars in a 5A Special District 1 matchup at Kennison Field.
James threw touchdown passes to Tucker Salinas and Dayshawn Neal in the first quarter, and Hinkle’s 38-yard interception return in the second gave Hermiston a 21-7 lead at the half.
Hinkle finished with 111 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Neal caught six passes for 110 yards.
Mountain View
0
7
0
14
—
21
Hermiston
13
8
14
0
—
35
SCORING PLAYS
H—Tucker Salinas 10 pass from Andrew James (Dayshawn Neal kick)
H—Neal 22 pass from James (kick failed)
M—Spencer Klein 12 run (Cameron Houchin kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 38 INT return (John-Henry Line run)
H—Hinkle 3 run (Neal kick)
M—Klein 10 run (Houchin kick)
M—Micah Hoole 5 run (Houchin kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — M, Klein 20-140, Hoole 13-111, Tyler Smith 8-39; H, Hinkle 20-111, Mitch Brown 8-9, James 8-77, Peter Earl 2-11, John-Henry Line 1-3.
PASSING — M, Caden Cromwell 0-5-2-0, Hoole 1-1-0-35; H, James 16-27-1-213.
RECEIVING — M, Jacob Rey 1-35; H, Neal 6-110, Salinas 4-41, Tyler Rohrman 1-4, Vaemu Ena 1-35, Mitch Brown 1-3, Jerry Ramirez 3-20.
OTHELLO 20, SELAH 13: The Huskies ran for 221 yards with touchdowns from three running backs in a CWAC home win over the Vikings.
Reese Jones ran for 151 yards and one touchdown to lead Othello (2-1, 2-0 CWAC).
Selah quarterback Dakota Huntley completed 29 of 49 passes for 271 yards with scoring strikes of 5 and 13 yards to Peter Kuhn, but couldn’t manufacture enough points to catch the Huskies.
Selah
0
7
0
6
—
13
Othello
7
7
0
6
—
20
SCORING PLAYS
O—Trevor Hilmes 1 run (Jose Chairez kick)
S—Peter Kuhn 5 pass from Dakota Huntley (Tristan McDevitt kick)
O—DJ Guzman 39 run (Chairez kick)
S—Kuhn 13 pass from Huntley (pass failed)
O—Reese Jones 7 run (run failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — S, Huntley 3-22, Bryce Nelson 8-9, McDevitt 4-0. O, Jones 19-151, Hilmes 15-53, Guzman 11-17.
PASSING — S, Huntley 29-49-0-271. O, Guzman 5-10-0-84.
RECEIVING — S, Kuhn 13-164, Brayden Maier 6-33, McDevitt 6-31, Mitchell Belton 2-29, Nelson 1-9, Maleek Morphin 1-5. O, Asai Villareal 2-70, Kyler Villareal 2-12, Hilmes 1-2.
PROSSER 62, QUINCY 0: Tanner Bolt threw six touchdown passes and ran one in on his own in the host Mustangs’ CWAC blowout win over the Jackrabbits.
Prosser (3-0) led 42-0 at halftime. as the Mustangs’ got tuned up for a huge game against Ellensburg next week.
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Q, not reported. P, Noah Flores 13-62, 1 TD; J.R. Coleman 3-32; Kord Tuttle 3-31; Josiah Stutzman 3-16; Jorge Uribe 2-10; Tanner Bolt 1-8, 1 TD.
PASSING — Q, not reported. P, Bolt 21 completions 298 yards, 6 TDs.
RECEIVING — Q, not reported. P, Skylar Gray 6-123, 2 TD; Michael Kernan 5-70, 1 TD; Jordan Garcia 4-40; Robert Perez 2-35; Ryan Harle 2-20, 1 TD; Emilio Herrera 1-13, 1 TD; Kolby Swift 1-13, 1 TD.
ROYAL 56, WARDEN 6: Alonso Hernandez ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Knights to an SCAC East road victory over the Cougars.
Hernandez also made good on six of his PATs.
Kaden Jenks added rushing touchdowns of 2 and 7 yards for the top-ranked Knights (3-0, 1-0).
Angel Farias finished the night with a 89-yard kickoff return for Royal, which also interceptions from Corbin Christensen, Juan Niebla and Lorenzo Myrick.
Royal
21
21
7
7
—
56
Warden
0
0
0
6
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
R—Kaden Jenks 2 run (Alonso Hernandez kick)
R—Hernandez 1 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Hernandez run (Hernandez kick)
R—Jenks 7 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Alex Contreras 15 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Yovani Cruz 26 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Cruz 5 run (Hernandez kick)
W—Adam Richins 78 pass from Tanner Skone (Jonathan Jaime kick)
R—Angel Farias 89 kickoff return (Osvaldo Guerrero kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, Hernandez 11-103; Cruz 4-68; Contreras 2-23; Juan Niebla 2-15; Jhonnifer Garcia 1-5; Jenks 4-4; Uriel Garcia 2-(minus-14). W, Elijah Gonsalez 2-5; Skone 1-1; Jaime 2-(minus-11); Ryan Arredondo 1-(minus-11); #36 10-24.
PASSING — R, K.Jenks 9-15-1-123; S.Jenks 0-2-1-0; Niebla 0-1-0-0. W, Skone 3-14-3-97; Arredondo 5-13-0-14.
RECEIVING — R, Corbin Christensen 4-58; Adrian Trinidad 3-34; Niebla 1-26; Isaac Ellis 1-5. W, Adam Richins 2-82; Dominic Guerra 1-12; #36 3-8; Skone 1-5; Mikey Madrigales 1-4.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 62, WAHLUKE 50: Reece Humphreys threw for 363 yards and eight touchdowns in leading the Coyotes to an SCAC East home win over the Warriors.
Cam Jamison caught nine passes for 185 yards and hauled in six touchdowns.
Wahluke rolled up 654 yards of offense, but had trouble defending the pass.
“We are just puppies, but my puppies bite,” said Warriors coach Mike Foristiere, who has just three seniors on his team. “My quarterback (Oscar Rodriguez) is a freshman and is still learning. They show up every day and they wok hard. We will try again next week against River View.”
Juan Silva ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns for Wahluke.
Wahluke
0
22
6
22
—
50
Burbank
13
28
7
14
—
62
SCORING PLAYS
B—Cam Jamison 35 pass from Reece Humphreys (kick failed)
B—Alexis Magallon 32 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
W—Juan Silva 2 run (Daniel Tapia pass from Oscar Rodriguez)
B—Jamison 26 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
W—Daniel Ayala 51 run (pass failed)
B—Jamison 6 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
W—Silva 56 run (Matt Yorjensen pass from Rodriguez)
B—Jamison 40 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
B—Jason Cole 1 run (Magallon kick)
W—Silva 4 run (pass failed)
B—Jamison 40 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
W—Daniel Ayala 31 run (Tapia pass from Rodriguez)
B—Jamison 6 pass from Humphreys (Magallon kick)
B—Ty Hunter 37 pass from Humphreys (Magallon)
W—Silva 3 run (pass failed)
W—Silva 47 run (Rock Foristiere run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — W, Silva 262 yards; Foristiere 170; Ayala 108. B, Cole 17-87; Humphreys 12-96.
PASSING — W, Oscar Rodriguez 4-6-0-89. B, Humphreys 16-24-0-363.
RECEIVING — B, Jamison 9-185; Magallon 6-141; Hunter 1-37.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 26, MABTON 20: Nico Shupe ran for 230 yards and one touchdown as the Patriots won their EWAC opener on the road against the Vikings.
Konnor Denhoed scored three times for LC, including on a 45-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter.
Ventura Rodriguez threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.
Liberty Christian
14
6
6
0
—
26
Mabton
0
6
6
8
—
20
SCORING PLAYS
LC—Nico Shupe 5 run (Stephen Carter pass from Mason Knode)
LC—Konnor Denhoed 28 pass from Knode (pass failed)
M—Max Ruiz 1 run (run failed)
LC—Denhoed 45 fumble return (pass failed)
LC—Denhoed 6 pass from Knode (pass failed)
M—Fabian Garcia 7 pass from Ventura Rodriguez (kick blocked)
M—Jose Gonzalez 52 pass from Rodriguez (Roque Arriaga run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — LC, Denhoed 1-13; Drew Barber 1-(minus-1); Knode 2-(minus-8); Shupe 22-230; Jordan Godwin 1-(minus-1); Parker Stephenson 1-2. M, Ruiz 17-55, Arriaga 6-15; Rodriguez 2-(minus-18); Garcia 3-(minus-6).
PASSING — LC, Knode 8-25-3-132. M, Rodriguez 15-29-0-270; Fabian Garcia 2-8-1-57.
RECEIVING — LC, Denhoed 3-38; Shupe 2-17; Noah Hayden 3-77. M, Ruiz 4-67; Arriaga 3-(minus-1); Gonzalez 5-196; Rodriguez 1-14; Garcia 2-24; team 4-27.
CONNELL 56, KIONA-BENTON 0: Steven Kroontje caught four of Brian Hawkins’ five touchdown passes, and the Eagles rolled over the host Bears in SCAC East action.
Jaxs Whitby added 65 yards and a touchdown on his 10 carries.
Connell
14
14
14
14
—
56
Kiona-Benton
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
C — Jaxs Whitby 3 run (kick)
C — Steven Kroontje 65 pass from Brian Hawkins (kick)
C — Kroontje 16 pass from Brian Hawkins
C — 7 pass from Brian Hawkins (kick)
C — Kroontje 17 pass from Hawkins (kick)
C — Kroontje 32 pass from Hawkins (kick)
C — Hawkins 7 run (kick)
C — 23 run (kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — C, Whitby 10-65; Hawkins 5-26; team 10-81. KB, Leo Gomez 8-6; Alex Maya 5-5; Samuel Hatfield 4-1; team 5-11.
PASSING — C, Hawkins 11-21-219-1. KB, Gomez 7-18-119-2.
RECEIVING — C, Kroontje 4-130; Whitby 2-10; team 5-79. KB, Daniel Rizin 3-84; Maya 3-31; team 1-4.
Swimming
The Mercer Island Islanders won the Mid-Columbia Invitational at Serier Pool, with Hanford beating out Richland for second.
The Class 3A Islanders, who won five of 12 events, claimed 448 of a possible 1,200 points. Hanford had 205 points, while fellow 4A team Richland finished with 181.
Hanford’s Maddie Elliott took first in the 100 breaststroke, and freshman Bessie Cort won the diving competition by more than three points. Kayla Burck was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 free. Ninth-grader Kjerstyn Jordheim was the runner-up in the 500 free, and Megan Gelston was third in the 100 backstroke.
Burck, Annie Shen, Gelston and Elliott powered the Falcons to a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.
Richland’s Claire Schaef (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Walla Walla’s Paige Gardner (50 free, 100 free) were double winners. Gardner’s time of 25.28 seconds in the 50 free was three-hundredths off the Class 4A state-qualifying mark.
Kamiakin’s Madison Thurber won the 100 back.
Team scores: 1, Mercer Island 448; 2, Hanford 205; 3, Richland 181; 4, Kamiakin 142; 5, Walla Walla 115; 6, Southridge 64; 7, Prosser 20; 8, Clarkston 14; 9, Kennewick 11; 200 medley relay: 1, Mercer Island A (Audrey Hixon, Grace Olsen, Maeve Murdoch, Ellie Williams) 1:59.74; 2, Richland A 2:01.45; 3, Mercer Island B 2:03.07; 200 freestyle: 1, Williams (MI) 2:02.86; 2, Hilary Petersen (Sou) 2:04.85; 3, Kayla Burck (Han) 2:05.78; 200 individual medley: 1, Claire Schaef (Rich) 2:18.56; 2, Hixon (MI) 2:23.44; 3, Madison Thurber (Kam) 2:23.63; 50 freestyle: 1, Paige Gardner (WW) 25.28; 2, Neomi Mennetrot (Rich) 27.11; 3, Mallory Phillips (MI) 27.14; Diving: 1, Bessie Cort (Han) 171.40; 2, Sophia McGuffin (MI) 168.00; 3, Abby Winstead (Kam) 164.50; 100 butterfly: 1, Schaef (Rich) 1:02.18; 2, Murdoch (MI) 1:02.43; 3, Petersen (Sou) 1:06.37; 100 freestyle: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 56.49; 2, Burck (Han) 57.51; 3, Annie Pearse (MI) 59.48; 500 freestyle: 1, Williams (MI) 5:27.34; 2, Kjerstyn Jordheim (Han) 5:39.88; 3, Caroline Bohm (MI) 5:47.46; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Mercer Island A (Pearse, Phillips, Sydney Seto, Heather Robinson) 1:49.01; 2, Walla Walla A 1:53.00; 3, Mercer Island B 1:53.23; 100 backstroke: 1, Thurber (Kam) 1:03.24; 2, Marcia Kim (Rich) 1:04.16; 3, Megan Gelston (Han) 1:06.66; 100 breaststroke: 1, Maddie Elliott (Han) 1:15.09; 2, Hannah Gardner (WW) 1:15.64; 3, Pearse (MI) 1:16.27; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Mercer Island A (Murdoch, Seto, Chloe Mark, Williams) 3:54.27; 2, Hanford A 3:59.48; 3, Richland A 4:02.63.
Soccer
Southridge 2, Hanford 0: The Suns took advantage of a first-half tailwind and knocked in two early goals to beat the Falcons in stormy conditions Saturday at Hanford High School.
Kayleen Sambrano knocked in the first goal for Southridge (5-1 overall, 3-1 MCC) in the 17th minute and Kendall Pope capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 26th.
The Suns back line held the Falcons (2-3, 2-2) to just one shot on goal.
Scoring: S, Kayleen Sambrano G; Kendall Pope G; Syd Sanders A. Shots: S, 6; H, 1. Saves: S, Tiara Valadez 1; H, Kelsee Winston 4.
Cross country
Sundodger: The Kamiakin boys held their own against some of the region’s top teams, placing third at the Seattle meet.
The Braves’ top finisher was Kyler Lee, who came in ninth with a time of 15 minutes, 55.5 seconds, three spots ahead of teammate Porter Grigg, who finished on his heels in 15:59.4.
Gig Harbor won the meet with three runners finishing in the top-11 of the 61-runner field.
At Lincoln Park, Seattle
4,922 meters
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Gig Harbor 40; 2, Rocky Mountain 53; 3, Kamiakin 72; 4, NW Christian (Lacey) 85; 5, Laguna Hills 133; 6, Wenatchee 140; 7, Hazen 175. Top Three Finishers: 1, Tibeu Proctor (Northwest) 15:55.5; 2, Thomas Nobbs (Point Grey) 14:57.8; 3, Luke Schilter (NWC) 15:03.4. Kamiakin: 9, Kyler Lee 15:55.5; 12, Porter Grigg 15:59.4; 20, Traven Bills 16:22.0; 26, Levi Orren 16:34.5; 29, Andrew Holladay 16:35.6; 31, Grant Howard 16:51.9.
Fort Steilacoom Invitational: Sophomore Riley Moore finished second in the boys gold varsity division race and Richland took third in the team totals at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational.
Moore finished in 15:12.9, with teammate Anthony Stone joining him in the top ten with a time of 15:56.0, good for an eighth place finish.
Southridge took fifth in the boys’ main event.
At Ft. Steilacoom Park, Lakewood
5,000 meters gold varsity division
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Tahoma 54; 2, Timberline (Boise) 99; 3, Richland 105; 4, Eisenhower 129; 5, Southridge 131. Top Three Finishers: 1, James Mwaura (Lincoln) 15:07.7; 2, Riley Moore (Rich) 15:12.9; 3, Dawson Besst (Tah) 15:15.5. Richland: 8, Anthony Stone 15:56.0; 24, Jesse Todd 16:32.6; 40, Chris Nilsen 16:57.3; 49, Tim Nilsen 17:10.3; 67, Patrick Workman 17:43.5; 72, Mark McDuffie 17:49.7. Southridge: 17. Keanu Daos 16:20.7; 22, James Chan 16:27.5; 35, Tristian Robinson 16:45.5; 38, Justin Marshall 16:52.9; 44, Antonio Garcilazo 17:00.2; 60, Wade Yocom 17:31.2; 62, Ethan Dorow 17:35.4; 76, Lance Stites 18:03.2.
GIRLS
Richland: 13, Katie Andrus 19:37.3.
5,000 meters silver division varsity flight 1
BOYS
Wahluke: 106, Ezequiel Rodriguez 19:28.9.
GIRLS
Southridge: 24, Nicole Anderson 21:45.7. Wahluke: 105, Brisa Mendoza 24:09.8.
5,000 meters silver division varsity flight 2
BOYS
Wahluke: 66, Yerik Arellano 17:33.2.
GIRLS
Southridge: 20, Brooke Hansen 20:08.5; 30, Lizzie Stites 20:18.9. Wahluke: 68, Alma Velasco 21:19.4.
Comments