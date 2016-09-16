High School Sports

September 16, 2016 3:27 PM

Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week for Sept. 15, 2016: Andrew Vargas, Chiawana football

Chiawana senior running back Andrew Vargas continued his torrid start to the season in Week 2, scoring all six of the Riverhawks’ touchdowns in a 42-20 win at West Valley (Yakima).

Tri-City Herald

Chiawana senior running back Andrew Vargas continued his torrid start to the season in Week 2, scoring all six of the Riverhawks’ touchdowns in a 42-20 win at West Valley (Yakima).

Vargas carried the ball 25 times for 288 yards — an average of 11.5 yards per carry. He ran for TDs of 40, 27, 53, 85, 4 and 2 yards.

Also, Vargas recorded a sack on defense.

For his efforts, he was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week.

Vargas leads the Mid-Columbia Conference with 522 yards on 47 carries — an average of 11.1 yards a carry — and nine rushing TDs. He’s also No. 1 in the conference in punting. On four punts, he has averaged 39.5 yards.

Chiawana plays fellow 2-0 team Kamiakin on Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.

Editor’s note: The Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week will regularly run each Thursday.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Prep Countdown: Looking ahead to week 3 of football season

View more video

Sports Videos