Mid-Columbia roundup: Templeton, Loftus lead Kennewick football team over Cleveland

AJ Templeton threw for three touchdowns to lead the Kennewick High School football team to a 37-6 victory over Cleveland on Saturday at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium.
Two of Templeton’s touchdown passes went to Blake Loftus, who finished with eight catches for 149 yards.
Templeton completed 12 of 20 passes for 195 yards with no interceptions.
The Lions (1-1) opened the scoring with 8:57 to play in the first quarter, when Templeton threw a 39-yard TD pass to Loftus.
Cleveland’s Chris Sheckles had a 6-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter. But less than four minutes later, Loftus reeled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Templeton to make it 13-6. From there, it was all Kennewick.
The Lions held Cleveland (0-1) to 108 rushing yards on 35 carries.
Kennewick
7
14
9
7
—
37
Cleveland
0
6
0
0
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
K — Blake Loftus 39 pass from AJ Templeton (Emilio Ramos kick)
C — Chris Sheckles 6 run (conversion failed)
K — Loftus 20 pass from Templeton (kick failed)
K — Kyle Benton punt block recovered for TD (Andrew Fridley 2-pt. conversion good)
K — Templeton 1 run (Ramos kick)
K — Safety
K — Albertin 9 pass from Templeton (Ramos kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — K, Loftus 1-4, Templeton 9-46, Keyshawn Owens 2-15, Ronny Loomis 5-19, Isaac Ruiz 2-2, Austin Owen 1-(minus 6), Benton 1-5, Manuel Flores 1-10, Cedric Reil 2-(minus 7). C, Kobe Eleby 1-14, Jabril Adbualim 1-4, Jihad Abdullah 4-(minus 19), Jahleel Breland 1-(minus 1), Rashad Hebert 9-26, Reality Jordan 4-9, C.Sheckles 7-20, Frank Sheckles 8-55.
PASSING — K, Templeton 12-20-0-195, Tim Gee 1-1-0-8. C, Eleby 1-4-0-(minus 2), Abdullah 3-6-1-59.
RECEIVING — K, Loftus 8-149, Owens 2-16, Albertin 1-9, Ruiz 2-10, Emmanuel KuKu 1-11, Benton 1-8. C, Breland 2-38, Jordan 2-19.
Cross country
HIGHLANDER INVITE: Richland’s Riley Moore won the 2.5-mile sophomore boys race in 12:40.7, the fastest time of the day.
According to Bruce Blizard of Richland cross country, Moore’s time was the fourth fastest by a sophomore on the Shadle Park High School course in Spokane.
Moore was 23 seconds faster than the winner of the senior race.
At Shadle Park HS, Spokane
2.5 miles
Top local finishers
Boys frosh: 5, Cooper Cortinas (Walla Walla) 14:13.6; 18, Jacoby Sherman (Richland) 15:12.4; 19, Cannon Angotti (WW) 15:13.3; 34, Ron Knight (R) 16:07.6; 46, Isaiah Brodaczynski (R) 16:37.4; 48, Nathan Miller (WW) 16:38.3; 56, Colin Berry (R) 16:50.4; 58, Johnpaul McKeirnan (WW) 16:54.2; 60, Jarom Pratt (R) 16:57.6; 69, Luke Matlock (WW) 17:19.1; 112, Dawson Neely (DeSales) 18:40.9.
Boys soph: 1, Riley Moore (R) 12:40.7; 14, Patrick Workman (R) 14:24.9; 42, Mason Scott (R) 15:48.0; 44, Conner Budzeck (R) 15:51.1; 52, Peter Hoffman (WW) 16:14.5; 59, Zachariah Goldberg (R) 16:30.2; 65, Jacob Pribilsky (WW) 16:42.4; 67, Nathan Lapier (WW) 16:43.7; 83, Nathan Swisher (WW) 17:11.5; 85, Jackson Vanslyke (WW) 17:11.7.
Boys junior: 10, Jesse Todd (R) 14:05.6; 11, Chris Nilsen (R) 14:10.0; 12, Tim Nilsen (R) 14:11.1; 15, Henry Farnum (WW) 14:31.8; 32, Benson Hepworth (WW) 15:13.9; 44, Ryle Hollick (R) 15:31.9; 52, Mason Burnham (WW) 15:55.0; 59, Kase Humbert (WW) 16:03.5; 68, Christopher Konen (DeS) 16:30.8; 69, Alexander Johanson (WW) 16:33.8; 86, Trevor Allwine (R) 17:13.2.
Boys senior: 5, Daniel Ness (DeSales) 13:13.2; 20, Grayson Gillin (WW) 14:25.8; 25, John Peters (WW) 14:37.1; 26, William Lash (WW) 14:38.5; 38, Jack Peterson (WW) 15:12.5; 71, Nathan Gangl (R) 17:03.4; 76, John Hoffman (WW) 17:55.8; 77, Javier Llanes (R) 18:05.7.
Girls varsity: 17, Erika Leinweber (WW) 16:03.5; 19, Katie Andrus (R) 16:06.4; 36, Elizabeth Moore (WW) 16:57.1; 39, Lauren Ruthven (DeS) 17:13.9; 64, Erika Silva (WW) 18:02.9; 83, Emily Lux (WW) 18:49.8; 88, Katherine Thompson (WW) 19:01.1.
Volleyball
YELM INVITE: Richland’s Kamry Breard had team tournament highs in kills (30), assists (55) and blocks (10) as the Bombers finished fifth out of eight teams.
Lainie Lacey dug up 61 balls for the tournament, and Lindsay Rosenthal and Lexi Lacey each recorded 26 kills for Richland. Jordanne Bauder had nine service aces.
Set scores: Richland d. Kamiakin 25-20, 25-12; Richland d. Yelm 25-15, 25-12; Richland tied with Auburn Riverside 25-20, 20-25; Richland d. Auburn Riverside JV 25-14, 25-14; Puyallup d. Richland 25-19, 25-15; Richland tied with Mt. Spokane 23-25, 25-21; Richland tied with Kamiakin 25-20, 20-25; Ferndale d. Richland 25-19, 25-11. Highlights: Jordanne Bauder 47 assts, 17 digs, 9 aces; Kamry Breard 55 assts, 30K, 4 aces, 10 blks, 17 digs; Abby Sorensen 43 assts, 6 aces; McKenna Cullen 10 blks; Lainie Lacey 61 digs, 6 aces; Lindsay Rosenthal 26K; Lexi Lacey 24 digs, 26K; Sarah Howlett 25K.
Comments