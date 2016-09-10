Mid-Columbia roundup for Sept. 9-10: Kamiakin second at Tracy Walters Invite

The Kamiakin boys cross country team finished second to 10-time defending state champion North Central on Saturday at the Tracy Walters Invite in Spokane.
Sophomore Ryan Child led the Braves in the 5,000-meter race, finishing with a 10th-place time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds at Audubon Park.
Grant Howard was 13th (16:51), Kyler Lee 14th (16:54), Porter Grigg 16th (16:56) and Traven Bills 17th (17:00) to complete the scoring for Kamiakin.
The Braves scored 148 points to North Central’s 105.
At Audubon Park, Spokane
5,000 meters
BOYS
Team scores: 1, North Central 105; 2, Kamiakin 148; 3, Eisenhower 178; 4, Lewis & Clark 205; 5, Ferris 264; 6, Mt. Spokane 317.
Top three finishers: 1, Amir Ado (Fer) 15:56; 2, Hayden Dressel (MtS) 15:57; 3, Jacob Christner (NC) 16:09.
Kamiakin: 10, Ryan Child 16:37; 13, Grant Howard 16:51; 14, Kyler Lee 16:54; 16, Porter Grigg 16:56; 17, Traven Bills 17:00.
ASH CREEK XC FESTIVAL: McKinzi Teeples finished 20th in the 5,000-meter girls varsity race, leading Kamiakin to a seventh-place team finish at the Western Oregon University Ash Creek Preserve.
Teeples was timed in 20:08.6. Teammates Mirannda Shulman (20:23.0) and Brooke Moon (20:33.6) also placed in the top 30.
The Hermiston boys took 13th, led by 11th-place Isaac Sanchez (16:45.7).
At Western Oregon University Ash Creek Preserve, Monmouth, Ore.
5,000 meters
BOYS
Top three team scores and locals: 1, Summit 86; 2, Edmonds-Woodway 100; 3, Camas 123; 13, Hermiston 401.
Top three finishers: 1, Silas Griffith (Ridgefield) 15:47.6; 2, Matthew Park (E-W) 16:05.3; 3, Jerik Embleton (Marist) 16:09.3.
Hermiston: 11, Isaac Sanchez 16:45.7; 33, Emanuel Ibarra 17:28.8; 52, Angel Benites 17:49.1; 157, Gregory Anderson 19:28.0; 178, Freddy Ibarra 19:42.1.
GIRLS
Top three team scores and locals: 1, Edmonds-Woodway 70; 2, Camas 84; 3, Summit 99; 7, Kamiakin 182; 16, Hermiston 514.
Top three finishers: 1, McKenna Henke (Crescent Valley) 18:42.3; 2, Savanna Craig (Mountain View) 18:50.9; 3, Yukino Parle (E-W) 19:01.0.
Kamiakin: 20, McKinzi Teeples 20:08.6; 25, Mirannda Shulman 20:23.0; 30, Brooke Moon 20:33.6; 54, Julia Almaguer 21:27.3; 63, Brooklyn Lowe 21:44.6.
Hermiston: 58, Melany Solorio 21:35.6; 97, Morgan Hancock 23:00.3; 108, Sidney Tovey 23:20.4; 143, Alice Todryk 24:27.7; 164, Sheila Solorio 25:06.4.
MOSES LAKE INVITATIONAL: The Southridge boys and girls won the big-school divisions at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake.
In the 5,000-meter boys varsity race, Kennewick’s Johan Correa was second in 17:00.15, and College Place’s Kenneth Rooks was third in 17:02.73. Southridge’s Keanu Daos (17:02.85) and James Chan (17:10.26) finished fourth and fifth.
Southridge’s Lizzie Stites (21:41.5) and Brooke Hansen (21:53.8) took sixth and seventh to lead the way for the Suns in the girls varsity 5,000. Kennewick freshman Paige Raebel was eighth (22:18.7).
At Blue Heron Park, Moses Lake
5,000 meters
BOYS
Top three team scores and locals: 1, Deer Park 42; 2, Southridge 53; 3, University 65; 5, Chiawana 203; 7, Royal 210; 8, Kennewick 255; 13, Connell 310; 14, Othello 340; 15, College Place 353.
Top three finishers: 1, Cody Bollum (DP) 16:47.04; 2, Johan Correa (Ken) 17:00.15; 3, Kenneth Rooks (CP) 17:02.73.
Southridge: 4, Keanu Daos 17:02.85; 5, James Chan 17:10.26; 8, Tristan Robinson 17:31.05; 17, Justin Marshall 18:06.11; 19, Ethan Dorow 18:11.12.
Chiawana: 26, Carson Bates 18:29.31; 29, Tucker Matson 18:38.01; 30, Austin Bachman 18:38.07; 41, Gabriel Morales 19:06.07; 77, Spencer Johnson 21:21.80.
Royal: 25, Silver Beltran 18:28.00; 33, Rodolfo Flores 18:45.40; 43, Victor Santillan 19:15.64; 53, Eduardo Rodriguez 19:45.08; 56, Victor Garcia 19:58.99.
Kennewick: 2, Correa; 57, Isaiah Durham 19:59.83; 61, Edgar Hernandez 20:22.00; 67, Nate Wilson 20:50.21; 68, Edgar Rodriguez 20:51.19.
Connell: 23, Nolan Chase 18:20.67; 54, Gerardo Morales 19:55.10; 62, Elijah Miller 20:29.52; 79, Matthew Kelly 21:27.73; 93, Javin Guzman 22:55.22.
Othello: 48, David Maldondo 19:28.65; 60, Christopher Melo 20:11.00; 72, Jeremy Mendez 21:04.88; 78, Carter Freeman 21:24.67; 82, Jovani Espindola 21:36.52.
College Place: 3, Rooks; 83, Mason Goodwater 21:36.88; 88, Bakari Bakari 21:48.36; 89, Lincoln Mullen 21:51.46; 90, Kaleb Hawkins 22:19.82.
GIRLS
Team scores: N/A.
Top three finishers: 1, Moriah Duenich (Deer Park) 19:11.1; 2, Libby Michael (DP) 19:48.7; 3, Claire Dingus (University) 19:53.2.
Southridge: 6, Lizzie Stites 21:41.5; 7, Brooke Hansen 21:53.8; 19, Emma Chan 23:05.3; 20, Hannah Kotlan 23:08.8; 25, Kila Vopat 23:30.2.
Chiawana: 33, Anastasia Melkozerova 24:31.1; 44, Krysta McCance 25:37.6; 52, Brynn Andelin 26:31.1; 54, Peyton Stephenson 26:39.8; 59, Abigail Mathews 27:17.0.
Royal: 18, Gracelynn Miller 23:01.7; 29, Abigail Delay 24:07.7; 30, Ana Villafana 24:07.8; 39, Caitlin Diaz 25:09.1; 42, Amanda Justo-Victoriano 25:16.8.
Connell: 35, Galilee Poulson 24:41.6; 49, Israel Poulson 26:16.3; 50, Liz Edler 26:16.7; 66, Abby Zurcher 28:31.0; 68, Katelyn Bauman 28:40.8.
Othello: 31, Grayce Goddard 24:13.9; 61, Brissia Valenciano 27:49.1; 64, Lori Gomez 28:22.9; 67, Georgia Bunch 28:33.5; 81, Yesica Neponuceno 31:11.4.
College Place: 21, Melia Loe 23:14.7; 53, Dacia Kasenga 26:32.3; 56, Karissa Stubblefield 27:05.6; 77, Emma Rogers 30:35.9.
Kennewick: 8, Paige Raebel 22:18.7.
HIGHLANDER INVITE: Richland’s Riley Moore won the 2.5-mile sophomore boys race in 12:40, the fastest time of the day.
According to Bruce Blizard of Richland cross country, Moore’s time was the fourth fastest by a sophomore on the Shadle Park High School course in Spokane.
Moore was 23 seconds faster than the winner of the senior race.
CAPITAL INVITE: Hanford’s Caleb Olson won the 2.23-mile sophomore boys race in Olympia with a team-best time of 12:08.97 as the Falcons took fifth in the standings.
Hanford’s Jared Wright finished seventh in the senior race with a time of 12:11.24.
On the girls side, Hanford was a point behind winner Peninsula in the junior race. The Falcons scored 50 points, while Peninsula tallied 49. Amber Skouson led the way for the Hanford juniors with her eighth-place time of 15:31.60.
The Hanford girls’ top time of the day belonged to Grace Arnold (14:49.83), who took second among sophomores. Hailey Cleavenger had the Falcons’ No. 2 time (14:52.63), finishing third in the senior race.
At Capital High School, Olympia
2.23 miles
Hanford finishers
Boys frosh: 11, Ethan Hansen 13:35.62; 18, Layton Washburn 13:58.76.
Boys soph: 1, Caleb Olson 12:08.97; 17, Hayden Henry 13:38.70; 39, Sam Brendel 14:20.63; 77, Brendan Miller 15:19.65; 81, Michael Pham 15:28.25.
Boys junior: 35, Porter Withers 13:46.57; 49, Matthew Mitchell 14:23.90.
Boys senior: 7, Jared Wright 12:11.24; 30, Morgan Mattlin 13:36.31; 31, Delton Meyer 13:37.09.
Girls frosh: 3, Kendra Keller 15:41.86; 27, Abi Withers 18:08.06.
Girls soph: 2, Grace Arnold 14:49.83; 5, Kathryn Bushman 15:01.80; 6, Megan Wright 15:20.75; 40, Emily Bonus 17:49.70.
Girls junior: 8, Amber Skouson 15:31.60; 12, Kristin Pilgrim 16:07.32; 14, Kersten Lucas 16:25.38; 21, Sydney Porter 16:48.44; 23, Katrina Taylor 16:52.93.
Girls senior: 3, Hailey Cleavenger 14:52.63; 6, Rachel Schmidt 15:28.20.
ELLENSBURG INVITE: Walla Walla’s Alex Iben took fourth in the 2.2-mile varsity boys race at Irene Rhinehart Park. Iben finished in 11:26, while Pasco’s Ismael Castaneda (11:36) was sixth.
Sunnyside was the area’s top boys team, landing in fifth place.
The Tri-Cities Prep girls were seventh. Jaguars sophomore Celeste Davis was 12th with a time of 15:06, just behind 11th-place Justice Newhouse of Prosser (15:04).
At Irene Rhineheart Park, Ellensburg
2.2 miles
BOYS
Top three team scores and locals: 1, Ellensburg 65; 2, West Valley-Yakima 109; 3, Enumclaw 129; 5, Sunnyside 173; 7, Prosser 197; 13, Hanford 225; 14, Tri-Cities Prep 355.
Top three finishers: 1, Ethan Green (Ephrata) 11:06; 2, Nate Jensvold (Ellensburg) 11:07; 3, Parker Stachler (Woodrow Wilson) 11:21.
Sunnyside: 18, Griffey Sarmiento 12:29; 24, Michael Condie 12:39; 34, Joe Rodriguez III 12:50; 57, Abraham Arreola 13:10; 73, Arturo Palacios 13:22.
Prosser: 40, Jose Acosta 12:54; 41, Christopher Lane 12:55; 45, Jacob Torres 12:59; 50, Harrison Moore 13:02; 55, Bryce Martin 13:09.
Hanford: 19, Mason Nelson 12:34; 28, Eric Anderson 12:44; 58, Preston Raab 13:11; 78, Austin Blacketer 13:34; 82, Jacob Liss 13:41.
Tri-Cities Prep: 66, Thomas Mercer 13:16; 74, Jacoby Wieber 13:22; 87, Scott Jacobs 13:52; 91, Edrain Gallegos 14:02; 93, Evan Sweeney 14:03.
Walla Walla: 4, Alex Iben 11:26.
Pasco: 6, Ismael Castaneda 11:36.
Wahluke: 11, Yerik Arellano 12:06; 48, Tanu Buck 13:01; 108, Delveth Arellano 15:04.
Grandview: 21, Adrian Benitez 12:36; 109, Sergio Gomez 15:14.
Kiona-Benton: 106, Jose Ayala 14:54.
GIRLS
Top three team scores and locals: 1, Zillah 78; 2, Ellensburg 97; 3, Liberty Bell 103; 7, Tri-Cities Prep 163; 10, Prosser 204.
Top three finishers: 1, Erin Mullins (Cascade-Leavenworth) 12:48; 2, Ellie Rising (Goldendale) 13:53; 3, Rachel McAmis (W.Wilson) 14:02.
Tri-Cities Prep: 12, Celeste Davis 15:06; 18, Elisabeth Cole 15:24; 53, Emma Slahtasky 16:43; 56, Lauren Fong 16:50; 61, Grace Noble 17:07.
Prosser: 11, Justice Newhouse 15:04; 35, Nati VerMulm 15:56; 66, Natalie Norell 17:31; 67, Eliza Buttars 17:34; 71, Ericka Rodriquez 18:08.
Wahluke: 13, Jessica Arellano 15:07; 28, Alma Velasco 15:37; 29, Claudia Olivares 15:38.
ASOTIN XC ISLAND RUN INVITE: Waitsburg senior Emily Adams won the 2.7-mile girls varsity race in Clarkston with a time of 17:26.47.
On the boys side, Waitsburg senior Landon Callas was 11th, running the 2.7-mile race in 15:29.10. Cole Olsen of Clearwater Valley-Kamiah (Idaho) won in 13:51.19.
Volleyball
Southridge finished second at the Kent-Meridian Tournament, losing to Shadle Park in the championship match in Kent.
The Highlanders topped the Suns 25-22, 25-21.
“They are a good team,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said of Shadle Park. “I liked what I saw against them. Our serve receive was questionable against Pasco (on Thursday). It was much improved today. I changed the lineup a bit and I think we’ll be OK. We just need to be more consistent.”
With Shadle Park being a team the Mid-Columbia Conference could see at regionals, Lengphounpraseut said it was good to see what they had coming back.
Riley Hebdon finished the day with 37 kills and 32 digs, while Lauren Beck added 26 kills and 10 service aces for the Suns.
Set scores: Kent-Meridian d. Southridge 23-25, 25-19, 15-8; Federal Way d. Southridge 25-18, 24-26, 17-15; Southridge d. Eastside Catholic 25-19, 25-19; Southridge d. Kent-Meridian 25-23, 25-19; Shadle Park d. Southridge 25-22, 25-21. Highlights: Riley Hebdon 37K, 32 digs, 7 aces; Lauren Beck 26K, 10 aces; Kamaile Moody 90 assts, 22 digs, 15K, 9 aces; Kayla Conrad 43 digs, 5 aces; Kennedy Conrad 20 assts, 27 digs; Sophia Sumner 15K; Bobbi Newton 15K.
Soccer
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 2: Areesa Trevino and Sariah Valencia scored for the host Greyhounds (0-1-1) in the first half, but a goal by Myra Spencer in the 88th minute lifted the Tigers to the nonleague win.
Grandview will visit Prosser on Tuesday in another nonleague contest.
Highlights: Sarai Kibby (E) 1G; Corina Cole (E) 1G; Myra Spencer (E) 1G; Areesa Trevino (G) 1G; Sariah Valencia (G) 1G; Andrea Laurean (G) 1A. Shots: E 7, G 13. Saves: E, Courtney Richardson 11. G, Anabel Pallares 4.
KENNEWICK 4, KENNEWICK ALUMNI 3 (SO): Jordan Evans scored the winner in the shootout to give the Lions a victory over the Kennewick Alumni squad at Lampson Stadium.
Trinity Demand scored twice for the Lions in regulation, while Julissa Rodriguez (2008 graduate) had two goals for the Alumni team.
Swimming
RICHLAND TWILIGHT: Walla Walla junior Paige Gardner opened the season Friday at George Prout Pool by winning the 50-yard freestyle in a Class 4A state-qualifying time of 25.05 seconds. She also won the 50 backstroke and swam the anchor leg of the Blue Devils’ first-place 400 freestyle relay.
Richland juniors Claire Schaef (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly) and Marcia Kim (100 backstroke, 50 breast) each won two individual events. Schaef and Kim were on the winning 200 medley relay, and Kim also helped the Bombers take first in the 200 free relay.
Diving: 1, Alyssa Whittington (Richland) 98.05; 2, Abby Winstead (Kamiakin) 89.90; 3, Caitlyn Carter (Kennewick) 80.70. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Walla Walla A (Hally Ruff, Hannah Gardner, Hallee Yaw, Paige Gardner) 3:54.32; 2, Hanford A 3:54.79; 3, Richland A 4:00.18; 50 backstroke: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 29.79; 2, Hilary Petersen (Southridge) 30.15; 3, Lilly Thurber (Kam) 32.24; 100 breaststroke: 1, Claire Schaef (Rich) 1:12.29; 2, Maddie Elliott (Han) 1:14.39; 3, Katie Schroder (Rich) 1:14.41; 50 butterfly: 1, Petersen (Sou) 28.74; 2, Ruff (WW) 29.46; 3, Megan Gelston (Han) 29.51; 100 backstroke: 1, Marcia Kim (Rich) 1:03.75; 2, Gelston (Han) 1:04.98; 3, BreAnn Bell (Rich) 1:09.94; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Richland A (Anna Lesser, Alyssa Workman, Kim, Mary Workman) 1:52.36; 2, Southridge A 1:52.53; 3, Hanford A 1:52.87; 50 freestyle: 1, P.Gardner (WW) 25.05 (SQ); 2, Ruff (WW) 26.18; 3, Kayla Burck (Han) 26.84; 100 butterfly: 1, Schaef (Rich) 1:01.29; 2, Kjerstyn Jordheim (Han) 1:06.08; 3, Annie Shen (Han) 1:08.00; 50 breaststroke: 1, Kim (Rich) 37.50; 2, Briana Horne (Rich) 41.42; 3, Nikelle Hess (Sou) 41.77; 100 freestyle: 1, Burck (Han) 57.78; 2, Bell (Rich) 1:01.11; 3, M.Workman (Rich) 1:01.58; 200 medley relay: 1, Richland A (Kim, Schroder, Schaef, Bell) 2:01.60; 2, Walla Walla A 2:04.93; 3, Southridge A 2:06.70.
