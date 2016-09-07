Prep cross country preview: Super sophs could be talk of Mid-Columbia Conference

1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football Pause

1:44 Kamiakin beats Chiawana in "Battle of the Bridge"

1:31 Chiawana boys basketball

1:29 Chiawana-Kamiakin wrestling preview

5:52 Prep Countdown: 5 games to watch in round 2

4:27 Prep Countdown: 3 football stars of the week; Suns soccer to final 4

2:06 Prep Countdown: Interview with Kennewick Lions football coach Bill Templeton

4:16 Prep Countdown: Prosser clears Clarkston in defensive struggle

4:50 Prep Countdown: Recapping the first week of State Playoffs in the MCC

2:06 Southridge girls soccer wins regional title