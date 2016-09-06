Southridge opens MCC volleyball season with win over Chiawana

Southridge opened Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 3-1 win over visiting Chiawana, taking advantage of several unforced errors on the part of the Riverhawks.
“We lost more points than they did with unforced errors and bad serve receive,” Riverhawks coach Jim Steach said. “We gave them eight points in the first set on poor serves and serve receive. I have them with nine aces and us with three. We made 12 services errors. That’s enough points to determine the match as close as it was.”
Kamaile Moody led the Suns with 37 assists, while Riley Hebdon had 12 kills, Lauren Beck nine kills and Lindsey Wooley eight kills and 16 digs.
“Our passing game was better than Chiawana’s and that put us in our system tonight,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “Overall, I am very happy with my kids. We played well as a team. I’m very proud of them. Chiawana is a good team, we didn’t want to go five sets with them.”
McKaidan Moore, who committed to the University of West Alabama (Livingston) for volleyball earlier in the day, led the Riverhawks with 13 kills and 13 digs, while Yaneli Garcia added 10 kills.
Set scores: Southridge 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21. Chiawana: McKaidan Moore 13K, 13 digs; Yaneli Garcia 10K; Ashtin Olin 9K, 3B; Marissa Logozzo 15 digs. Southridge: Kamaile Moody 37 assts, 5K, 13 digs; Riley Hebdon 12K, 11 digs; Lauren Beck 9K, 3 aces; Lindsey Wooley 8K, 16 digs; Sophia Sumner 8K; Kayla Conrad 23 digs, 2 aces; Bobbi Newton 4K; Kennedy Conrad 8 digs, 2 aces.
KAMIAKIN 3, PASCO 0: Allison Stapleton had seven kills and 16 digs, and Maddy Eerkes handed out 29 assists to lead the Braves to an MCC road win over the Bulldogs.
“We played together tonight,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “It exposed some things we need to work on and showed our strengths. It’s something to build on.”
Madison Judy added nine kills and Leanna Shymanski seven for the Braves.
Catelyn Linke led the Bulldogs with 12 kills, while Bella Gutierrez had 20 assists.
“We actually played really well,” Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt said. “We are trying to figure a few things out. We need to go to the next level. We started off slow, we didn’t play smart. We didn’t know how to push through.”
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. Kamiakin: Madison Judy 9K; Leanna Shymanski 7K, 2B; Allison Stapleton 7K, 16 digs; Jill Sands 7K, 1 ace, 22 digs; Carlee Rowell 3 aces, 1B; Maddy Eerkes 29 assts. Pasco: Victoria Estes 15 digs; Catelyn Linke 12K; Bella Gutierrez 20 assts, 12-12 serving, 2 aces.
RICHLAND 3, KENNEWICK 0: The Bombers opened the regular season with a sweep of the host Lions.
Kamry Breard led Richland with six kills, 16 assists and 10 digs, while Lindsay Rosenthal added six kills.
“I was happy with the way we played,” Bombers coach Bob Raidl said. “There are always first match jitters, but this is a pretty mature group with six seniors.
Breanna Shaffer had 13 assists, and Monica Kaylor finished with five kills and seven digs for Kennewick, which played its first match under coach Kelly Munson.
“They were fine,” Munson said. “We just need to work on our serve receive and working together as a team.”
Set scores: Richland 25-11, 25-12, 25-11. Richland: Kamry Breard 6K, 16 assts, 10 digs; Lindsay Rosenthal 6K, 4 digs; Sarah Howlett 5K; Eliana Muccio 9 digs. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 13 assts, 1 ace; Shyann Pratt 6 kills, 2 blocks; Monica Kaylor 5 kills, 7 digs; Hope Ivey 9 digs.
WALLA WALLA 3, HANFORD 2: The Blue Devils rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to beat the host Falcons in the regular-season opener for both teams.
“Both teams competed hard, and I’m very proud of them for fighting the entire match,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said.
Hanford’s McKenna Benson (31 digs) and Kaitlyn Thompson (35 assists) each were perfect from the service line, while Tasha Hungate recorded 10 blocks.
The Falcons’ Caylee Shelton (17 digs, 13 kills, 23-for-24 serving) and Rose Dimmick (16 kills, 19 digs) continued to display the type of strong effort they showed during the offseason.
“They’re holding it together for us on the outside,” Meador said. “They’re doing a really great job.”
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-15, 24-26, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12. Hanford: Kaitlyn Thompson 35 assists, 18x18 srv.; McKenna Benson 31 digs, 11x11 srv.; Caylee Shelton 13 kills, 3 blocks, 17 digs, 23x24 srv.; Rose Dimmick 16 kills, 19 digs; Tasha Hungate 7 kills, 10 blocks, 11x12 srv.
PROSSER 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: Hannah Lind and Leah Blakney combined for 18 kills as the host Mustangs beat the Grizzlies in a nonleague match.
Shay Hicks added 20 digs and Kayla Lind 24 assists for Prosser.
Set scores: Prosser 25-10, 25-10, 25-13. Prosser: Hannah Lind 10K, 9 digs; Leah Blakney 8K, 4B; Haley Meirndorf 5K, 5B; Shay Hicks 20 digs; Brandi Groeneveld 12 digs; Kayla Lind 24 assts.
KIONA-BENTON JAMBOREE: The host Bears swept Wahluke (25-5, 25-13), Mabton (25-8, 25-12), and Connell (25-22, 25-17) in their preseason jamboree.
Mihaela Edwards had 13 kills and 15 digs to lead the Bears, while Virginia Wattenburger was 19-for-22 serving with 12 aces.
Kiona-Benton will host Connell on Thursday in their SCAC East opener.
K-B: Mihaela Edwards 13 kills, 15 digs; Tegan Carlson 10 kills, 18 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 11 kills, 21 assists, 20-21 serving; Nya Calzadillas 10 assists, 27-29 serving, 4 aces; Michelle Ochoa 23-25 serving 9 aces, 10 digs; Virginia Wattenburger 19-22 serving, 12 aces.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, LIND-RITZVILLE 2: Taylor Turner’s 26 kills helped the host Coyotes stave off the Broncos in a nonleague five-setter.
Emigh Wallace finished with 10 digs, and Lauren O’Brien collected 42 assists for Columbia-Burbank.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 26 kills; Monica Mares 13 kills, 4 aces; Lauren O’Brien 42 assists; Emigh Wallace 10 digs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, RIVERSIDE 0: Emily Dickson had 11 kills in leading the host Jaguars to a nonleague victory over the Pirates. Hannah DeSmet added 12 assists for TCP in its season opener.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-15, 30-28, 25-22. TCP: Emily Dickson 11K; Nicole Carey 7K; Grace Kruschke 8 assts; Hannah DeSmet 12 assts..
Soccer
HANFORD 3, WALLA WALLA 1: Emily Sondag and Marinn Nelson each scored a goal, and the Falcons also got an own goal by the Blue Devils in their Mid-Columbia Conference opener at Walla Walla.
The Blue Devils opened the scoring 20 minutes in with a goal by Lorena Ramirez, but that would be all Kelsee Winston would allow.
Hanford will host Kamiakin on Thursday, while Walla Walla is at Kennewick.
Scoring: 1, WW, Lorena Ramirez (PK), 20:00. 2, H, Emily Sondag (Dani Mendoza), 50:00. 3, H, Own goal, 52:00. 4, H, Marinn Nelson (Sadie Newsome), 59:00. Shots: H, 20, WW 3. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 1; WW, Mariel Durand 10.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, CHIAWANA 1 (OT):Emily Russell scored 4 minutes into overtime to help the Suns beat the Riverhawks in Pasco.
“They played really, really well in the first half,” Southridge coach Greg Sambrano said of Chiawana. “As the game wore on, I think we picked it up. I don’t think we played particularly well today. It was a good comeback. Always a good sign of our character to come back against a good team.”
Summer Yates scored in regulation for Chiawana, while Kendall Pope scored for Southridge.
Scoring: 1, C, Summer Yates, 35:00. 2, S, Kendall Pope (Syd Sanders), 60:00. 3, S, Emily Russell (Miranda Nelson), 84:00. Shots: C 5, S 9. Saves: S, Tiara Valadez 4.
PROSSER 11, EISENHOWER 5: Jamie Fassler had three goals and an assist, and Hanna Clark tallied two goals and a pair of assists as the Class 2A Mustangs opened their season with a home win over the 4A Cadets.
Highlights: Jamie Fassler (P) 3G, 1A; Hanna Clark (P) 2G, 2A; Marissa Cortes (P) 2G; Sophie Muller (P) 2G; Jennifer Inions (P) 1G; Hannah Johnson (P) 1G, 1A; Haley Clark (P) 3A; Haley Wammock (E) 2G; Valerie Lopez (E) 1G; Savannah Pierone (E) 1G; Maddie Licea (E) 1G. Shots: E 7, P 18. Saves: E, Clara Dominguez 7. P, Josie Williams 2.
KIONA-BENTON 3, TOPPENISH 2: Ariel Lofton scored three goals, one off a penalty kick, as the Bears (1-0) won a nonleague game at Toppenish.
Scoring: 1, K, Ariel Lofton (Madison Wheeler). 2, K, Lofton PK. 3, K, Lofton (Kate Wheeler). Goalie: K, Mickey Ramirez.
Comments