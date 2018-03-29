Kamiakin golfers help pace their college squads

Kamiakin High School graduate Alexa Clark saved her best for last and fired a 1-over 73 on Thursday in the third and final round of the Portland State/Eastern Washington Invite to lead the EWU women’s golf team with an 11th-place individual finish.
Clark, a freshman, carded a 10-over 226 for the three-day tournament at Octotillo Golf Resort. The Eagles tied for fourth at the six-team event, while Portland State beat the field by 40 strokes.
During her time at Kamiakin, Clark took third at the 2015 and ‘16 state tournaments, and finished sixth as a senior.
Eastern continues its season with the Cowgirl Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Ak Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Ariz. The Big Sky Conference Championship begins April 20 in Boulder City, Nev.
ESVELT SCORES ANOTHER WIN FOR CBC
Kennewick, WAFellow Kamiakin grad Brianna Esvelt, a sophomore, earned medalist honors for the third time this season on Monday, compiling a three-day 15-over 249 at Canyon Lakes to help Columbia Basin College to the win in the five-team Columbia Basin Invitational.
Also for CBC, Breanna Watts (Richland) tied for ninth at 14 over and Ashley Fullmer (Kamiakin) was 16th at 24 over.
The Hawks will play in the Highline Invitational next week at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Federal Way.
