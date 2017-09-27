Donald “Slick” Watts, a former Seattle SuperSonics player, gives a thumbs-up to a remark from a senator as he testifies before a state Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing on Feb. 23, 2006, in Olympia about the SuperSonics arena. Watts will play in the Canyon Lakes Pink & Blue Scramble on Friday.
Golf

Canyon Lakes tourney registration extended through Thursday

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

September 27, 2017 9:29 PM

It’s not too late to register for the Canyon Lakes fourth annual Pink & Blue 4-Person Golf Scramble.

The registration was extended through Thursday. Cost is $100 per player, or $75 for full-season members. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. Friday.

The event raises funds for local cancer patients in the Northwest Cancer Center’s 21st Century C.A.R.E. foundation.

The tournament committee has lined up a few celebrities to tee off Friday, including former Seattle SuperSonic Slick Watts, former Washington Redskin and two-time Super Bowl champion Clint Didier, and former Seattle Seahawks Alonzo Mitz (1986-89), Nesby Glasgow (1988-92) and Randall Morris (1984-87).

slick watts bw
Seattle’s Slick Watts (13) reaches around Philadelphia’s Doug Collins (20) to tip the ball away for a steal in this 1975 game in Philadelphia.
RBK ASSOCIATED PRESS

For a fee of $800, a team of three can play a round of golf with one of the celebrities. Fair warning, Watts, Glasgow and Didier are spoken for.

To enter, contact Canyon Lakes at 509-582-3736.

