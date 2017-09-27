Canyon Lakes tourney registration extended through Thursday

It’s not too late to register for the Canyon Lakes fourth annual Pink & Blue 4-Person Golf Scramble.
The registration was extended through Thursday. Cost is $100 per player, or $75 for full-season members. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. Friday.
The event raises funds for local cancer patients in the Northwest Cancer Center’s 21st Century C.A.R.E. foundation.
The tournament committee has lined up a few celebrities to tee off Friday, including former Seattle SuperSonic Slick Watts, former Washington Redskin and two-time Super Bowl champion Clint Didier, and former Seattle Seahawks Alonzo Mitz (1986-89), Nesby Glasgow (1988-92) and Randall Morris (1984-87).
For a fee of $800, a team of three can play a round of golf with one of the celebrities. Fair warning, Watts, Glasgow and Didier are spoken for.
To enter, contact Canyon Lakes at 509-582-3736.
