Drew McCullough tied for 33rd after first two rounds of Pacific Coast Amateur

Drew McCullough was in the Top 10 of the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship after the first round Tuesday at Chamber’s Bay in University Place, but a 3-over-par 75 on Wednedsay dropped him well off the pace at the 72-hole event.
McCollough, a Richland High School graduate and rising senior at the University of Wyoming, carded a 70 on Tuesday to sit in a tie for eighth, but headed into Thursday’s third round tied for 34th, nine strokes behind leader Cameron Champ (Texas A&M), who tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open in June. McCullough is a stroke behind Scottie Scheffler (Texas), the low amateur at the Open.
McCullough was the leading scorer for both days on the Washington State Golf Association’s (WSGA) three-man Morse Cup team, but the WSGA finished tied for 10th with the Colorado GA at 9-over 293, 14 strokes behind the repeat champion Southern California GA.
