Former Bomber McCullough tied for Sahalee Players Championship lead

After firing a 4-under-par 68 on Wednesday, Richland High School graduate Drew McCullough was tied with Min Woo Lee of Australia after the first round of the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish.
A rising senior at the University of Wyoming, McCullough birdied his first three holes of the day then eagled the sixth to sit tied atop the field of 66 elite amateurs from around the world.
McCullough won the Washington Open in May at Meridian Valley Country Club, and lost in a three-way playoff for the Seattle Amateur last weekend.
The second and third rounds of the 72-hole Sahalee Players Championship will be played Thursday, with the tournament wrapping up Friday.
