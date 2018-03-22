Hailey Turner, fighting for a loose ball against Central Valley while playing for Richland during the 2013-14 season, is now a junior at Lewis-Clark State College and on Thursday was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
Women's Basketball

This former Bomber is a basketball All-American

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

March 22, 2018 03:30 PM

Hailey Turner has steadily improved her game each year during her college basketball career, and was rewarded for her efforts Thursday.

The Lewis-Clark State College junior and Richland High School graduate earned an honorable mention nod on the NAIA Division I All-American team, LCSC announced in a news release.

Turner, a 6-foot-1 forward, helped the 18-13 Warriors by tying for the team lead in points (9.6 per game) while pulling down the second-most rebounds (5.4 per game). She was also named second-team All-Frontier Conference this season and earned recognition by the NAIA for maintaining at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA, majoring in elementary education with a minor in special education.

Hailey Turner
In high school, Turner earned all-conference honors in both volleyball and basketball during the 2013-14 season.

In the NAIA Division II ranks, Eastern Oregon senior guard Payton Parrish (Grandview) also earned an All-American honorable mention. The sharpshooter broke EOU records for 3-pointers made in a game, season and career, finishing her collegiate career with 1,287 points and 319 made 3s.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

