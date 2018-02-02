Hodgins replaces Hodgins on top of EWU’s career scoring list

The Hodgins family has been synonymous with Eastern Washington University women’s basketball for awhile now, and Delaney Hodgins solidified that affiliation Thursday night in Cheney.
Needing 15 points to break the school’s career scoring record held by her sister, Hayley (a 2016 graduate of the school), the Eagles senior forward delivered 28 in an 83-76 win over Sacramento State.
The record came early for the Chiawana High grad, as she got her 15th point on a layup less than 4 minutes into the second quarter. Coach Wendy Schuller called a timeout after the bucket dropped to allow the Hodgins family, including Hayley (now Middleton, in her first season as the Richland girls varsity coach), to come onto the court with Delaney and celebrate the achievement.
Take a look at history, Eag Nation! Here's how Delaney Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's all-time scoring record tonight at Reese Court!#DareToSoar #RoadToReno #GoEags pic.twitter.com/aJ96s8jfSI— EWU WBB (@EWUWBB) February 2, 2018
“Tonight was special,” Schuller said in a news release. “I feel blessed to have coached both Hodgins sisters. I’m happy for Delaney and I hope we can make this a year to remember too.”
Hodgins finished the game with 1,865 career points. She added 10 rebounds on the night for a double-double, and also had four assists and five blocks.
The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Eagles, who moved to 11-11 on the year and 6-4 in conference play. They host Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday before beginning a three-game road trip.
