Hodgins replaces Hodgins on top of EWU’s career scoring list

Current Eastern Washington and former Chiawana girls basketball player Delaney Hodgins (4) attempts a layup during a Big Sky game against Sacramento State on Thursday in Cheney. Hodgins came into the game needing 15 points to break the school’s career scoring record held by her sister, Hayley (now Middleton), and got 28 to push her total to 1,865. Eastern won the game 83-76. Courtesy of Eastern Washington Athletics