Chiawana grad Hodgins nabs another honor for EWU

In two games last week, Eastern Washington women’s basketball star Delaney Hodgins posted a career-high point total and picked up her fourth double-double of the season.
The Chiawana High School graduate was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career on Tuesday, after earning the same honor from College Sports Madness on Monday.
Hodgins, a senior forward, scored the benchmark of 30 points on 5-of-11 3-point shooting in a 20-point win over Norther Arizona on Thursday, then registered a double-double with a season-high 12 rebounds to go along with her 17 points in Saturday’s win over Southern Utah, while also picking up a career-best six blocks.
Hodgins is averaging 20.2 points (ranked 28th nationally) and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.
After sweeping a three-game home stand (won four in-a-row overall) the Eagles (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) hit the road this weekend to take on North Dakota at 5 p.m. Thursday and Northern Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
