Current Eastern Washington Eagles, and former Chiawana Riverhawks, women’s basketball player Delaney Hodginswas named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
Current Eastern Washington Eagles, and former Chiawana Riverhawks, women’s basketball player Delaney Hodginswas named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Courtesy of Eastern Washington University
Current Eastern Washington Eagles, and former Chiawana Riverhawks, women’s basketball player Delaney Hodginswas named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Courtesy of Eastern Washington University

Women's Basketball

Chiawana grad Hodgins nabs another honor for EWU

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

January 23, 2018 05:16 PM

In two games last week, Eastern Washington women’s basketball star Delaney Hodgins posted a career-high point total and picked up her fourth double-double of the season.

The Chiawana High School graduate was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career on Tuesday, after earning the same honor from College Sports Madness on Monday.

Hodgins, a senior forward, scored the benchmark of 30 points on 5-of-11 3-point shooting in a 20-point win over Norther Arizona on Thursday, then registered a double-double with a season-high 12 rebounds to go along with her 17 points in Saturday’s win over Southern Utah, while also picking up a career-best six blocks.

Hodgins is averaging 20.2 points (ranked 28th nationally) and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After sweeping a three-game home stand (won four in-a-row overall) the Eagles (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) hit the road this weekend to take on North Dakota at 5 p.m. Thursday and Northern Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state.

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning
Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location 1:04

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location
Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 1:45

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

View More Video