McKeown scores 39, but WWCC falls to Spokane in NWAC title game

Cierra Jo McKeown scored a game-high 39 points, and the Walla Walla Community College women’s basketball team pushed Spokane to the brink, but the Warrirors eventually fell 76-73 in overtime in the NWAC championship game on Sunday at Everett Community College.
Bri King was dynamic for the Sasquatch (27-4), scoring 31 points on 5 of 9 3-point shooting and pulling down nine rebounds. Spokane hit 8 of 12 3-pointers and was a perfect 20-for-20 from the free-throw line, which proved to be invaluable.
McKeown — a freshman out of Touchet High School — made 10 of 11 free throws, and knocked down three 3-pointers. Jade Skidmore posted a game high 12 rebounds for the Warriors (24-5) and also dished five assists.
WWCC had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, as McKeown appeared to be fouled on her 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but the officials ruled the foul was after the shot and sent the game to overtime, tied at 64-all.
Spokane knocked down its 19th and 20th free throws of the game with 11 seconds remaining in the overtime period to take a three-point lead. The Warriors were able to run a play to get McKeown open from deep, but her shot with three seconds remaining rattled off the front of the rim, and the Sasquatch coralled the rebound to seal the victory.
WWCC: Cierra Jo McKeown 39, Greene, Jensen 6, Aycock, Skidmore 7, Hutchinson, Reddish, Hancock 2, Kate Ferenz 11, James 8, Peralez. Totals: 23-66 22-26 73.
SPOKANE: Moscrip 9, Swannack 2, Webster 8, Guillory 7, Bri King 31, Johnson, Russell, Ward 9, Janessa Heine 10. Totals: 24-63 20-20 76.
WWCC
17
9
23
15 9
—
73
Spokane
21
22
7
14 12
—
76
Highlights — WW, McKeown 10x11 FTs, 3 3pts; Jade Skidmore 11 rebs, 5 asts; Ferenz 6x6 FTs. S, King 9 rebs, 5x13 3pts, 6x6 FTs; Shaye Swannack 7 asts; Katlyn Ward 5x5 FTs.
Comments