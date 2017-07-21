Preseason hype building for WSU QB Falk, named to Walter Camp watch list

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was one of 40 players named to the 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday.
Falk, a redshirt senior, was a semifinalist last season for the award, which is the fourth-oldest individual accolade in college football. He was also named to watch lists for the Maxwell (for nation’s top player) and Davey O’Brien (nation’s top quarterback) Awards earlier this week.
Luke Falk is one of 40 players named to the @WalterCampFF National Player of the Year Watch List! #GoCougs #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/kcE9R7Esnp— WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) July 21, 2017
Last season, Falk threw for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tied his own school record with 38 touchdown passes. He was a finalist for the Manning and Johnny Unitas Awards, a semifinalist for the O’Brien and Maxwell Awards, and was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.
WSU QB Luke Falk has been consistent over his career.— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) July 20, 2017
Consistently among the top of the nation's QB in adjusted completion % that is. pic.twitter.com/iEELRybsYu
Comments