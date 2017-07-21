Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, taking a snap during a 2016 road game against Boise State, was named to three national college football awards preseason watch lists this week.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, taking a snap during a 2016 road game against Boise State, was named to three national college football awards preseason watch lists this week. Otto Kitsinger AP
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, taking a snap during a 2016 road game against Boise State, was named to three national college football awards preseason watch lists this week. Otto Kitsinger AP

Football

July 21, 2017 2:56 PM

Preseason hype building for WSU QB Falk, named to Walter Camp watch list

Tri-City Herald

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was one of 40 players named to the 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday.

Falk, a redshirt senior, was a semifinalist last season for the award, which is the fourth-oldest individual accolade in college football. He was also named to watch lists for the Maxwell (for nation’s top player) and Davey O’Brien (nation’s top quarterback) Awards earlier this week.

Last season, Falk threw for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tied his own school record with 38 touchdown passes. He was a finalist for the Manning and Johnny Unitas Awards, a semifinalist for the O’Brien and Maxwell Awards, and was named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight

Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight 2:16

Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight
Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing 1:38

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing
Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina 0:55

Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina

View More Video