CBC men and women swept by Wenatchee Valley

Alexis Castro scored 19 points and tied the game-high of six rebounds, but a 12-point halftime deficit was too much for the Columbia Basin College women’s basketball team to overcome on Saturday, as they were upset 64-57 at home by the Wenatchee Valley Knights in an NWAC East contest.
It’s the second loss in the past three games for the Hawks (17-6, 8-2), who fell to East region-leading Walla Walla last week.
Sabin Keo added 14 points and also had six rebounds for CBC in this one. Zaria Jones-Frost led Wenatchee Valley (13-10, 4-6) with 23 points, making 8 of 9 free-throw attempts.
WENATCHEE VALLEY BOYS 70, COLUMBIA BASIN 63: Kason Blaire (Prosser) made four 3-pointers and Levi Noethe added 16 off the bench, but the host Hawks (3-19, 1-9) couldn’t halt their six-game skid in East Region play.
Trevor Shurtliff led Wenatchee Valley (14-8, 7-3) with 23 points while Justin Martin scored 21 with game-highs of five made 3-pointers and five assists.
