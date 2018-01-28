WWCC women push winning streak to 18 games with big win over CBC

Jade Skidmore scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, and Touchet’s Cierra Jo McKeown had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Walla Walla Community College women’s basketball team topped the visiting Columbia Basin Hawks 64-52 on Saturday in a battle between the NWAC East’s top two teams.
The victory extended Walla Walla’s win streak to 18 games while snapping a 14 gamer for CBC.
The Hawks (16-5, 7-1) led by a point at halftime, but the Warriors (20-1, 8-0) used a 19-5 third-quarter run to pull away.
Alexis Castro scored 12 points and had four steals for CBC, and Sabin Keo chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. The Hawks had a rough shooting night, going 21 of 70 (30 percent) from the floor, and they were outrebounded 51-33.
WALLA WALLA MEN 91, COLUMBIA BASIN 51: Marcus McKone was dynamic off the bench, hitting 9 of 16 shots from deep for a game-high 31 points to lead the host Warriors to an easy win in NWAC play.
McKone also had nine rebounds for the East-leading Warriors (17-4, 7-1). Jake Albright added 16 points and Landon Radliff (Richland) 13 points with three steals.
Gabe Smith (Richland) had 15 points and Kason Blair (Prosser) 14 points and six boards for CBC (3-17, 1-7).
